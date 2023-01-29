Tourists often don’t know what to do when they visit a new city. To make matters worse, many are led astray by misguided advice from well-meaning locals or tourists who have been to the same cities many times. The truth is, there are some activities that tourists should just skip altogether and focus on more meaningful experiences.

If you're planning a trip and want to make the most of your time in a completely different city, here are 10 things you should skip and what you should do instead.

If you're planning a trip to Florida, you might be wondering what there is to do in the state. While there are plenty of tourist attractions, there are also a few things that tourists should skip. Here are some things to do in Florida that tourists should skip, and what they should do instead:

- Skip the theme parks: While Disney World and Universal Studios are popular tourist destinations, they can be crowded and expensive. Instead, visit one of Florida's many state parks or beaches.

- Skip the shopping malls: Most of Florida's shopping malls are filled with chain stores and restaurants. For a more unique shopping experience, visit one of the state's many eclectic boutiques or art galleries.

- Skip the busy cities: Orlando and Miami are two of Florida's busiest cities. If you're looking for a more relaxed vacation, consider visiting one of the state's smaller towns or its many natural attractions.

And finally, don't waste your time standing in line for hours at popular tourist attractions.

There are plenty of other entertaining things to do in Florida that don't involve long lines and crowds of people. So get out there and enjoy all that Florida has to offer!