New Year's Live! Texas Live is back and better than ever!

It's time for a new year, and we're ready to celebrate!

If you're looking for a way to ring in the new year with friends and family, New Year's Live is the place to be. NYE will have a host of activities for you to enjoy—including fireworks, live music and more—so you can make it a night to remember!

Come join NYE Texas on January 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST to celebrate the new year with a bang. This year NYE is bringing you an extravaganza of fireworks, live music performances, and more.

New Year's Eve Live! at Texas Live! will be a celebration filled with live entertainment, delicious food options, tasty drinks selections, instagrammable installations, champagne toasts, and more.

The hosts will be serving up some of their most delicious frozen drinks to help you ring in the new year (and enjoy them throughout). And don't forget about the bar: that'll have a whole host of special drinks for you to sip on while you watch the fireworks.

So come on down—it's going to be a blast!

What do you get when you mix fireworks, live music, and the promise of a new year?

This New Year's Eve, we're bringing you all of your favorite artists at Texas Live. New Year's Live is going to be a night of celebration and fun, with live music performances from some of your favorite artists, a fireworks show to get everyone in the mood for the big day, and an opportunity for you to win amazing prizes.

Mark Your Calendars "New Year's Live! At Texas Live! On January 1 at 8:00 PM CST".

This event is all about celebrating the new year with good friends, family, and fun. You can get your tickets online or at the door for this amazing show.

Grab your friends and head over to Texas Live! Check out the show that's sure to add some sparkle to your life.

Photo by Photo by Sebastian Ervi

New Year's Live Texas Live is a 21 and over event and starts at $20.

If you'd like to attend, all you have to do is buy your tickets online or at the door. And don't forget: if you want to catch up on any last-minute planning, here's a link to our website where you can find out more about what's going on (and where)!.