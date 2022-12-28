New Year's Live! Texas Live is back and better than ever!

Lets Talk

It's time for a new year, and we're ready to celebrate!

If you're looking for a way to ring in the new year with friends and family, New Year's Live is the place to be. NYE will have a host of activities for you to enjoy—including fireworks, live music and more—so you can make it a night to remember!

Come join NYE Texas on January 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST to celebrate the new year with a bang. This year NYE is bringing you an extravaganza of fireworks, live music performances, and more.

New Year's Eve Live! at Texas Live! will be a celebration filled with live entertainment, delicious food options, tasty drinks selections, instagrammable installations, champagne toasts, and more.

The hosts will be serving up some of their most delicious frozen drinks to help you ring in the new year (and enjoy them throughout). And don't forget about the bar: that'll have a whole host of special drinks for you to sip on while you watch the fireworks.

So come on down—it's going to be a blast!

What do you get when you mix fireworks, live music, and the promise of a new year?

This New Year's Eve, we're bringing you all of your favorite artists at Texas Live. New Year's Live is going to be a night of celebration and fun, with live music performances from some of your favorite artists, a fireworks show to get everyone in the mood for the big day, and an opportunity for you to win amazing prizes.

Mark Your Calendars "New Year's Live! At Texas Live! On January 1 at 8:00 PM CST".

This event is all about celebrating the new year with good friends, family, and fun. You can get your tickets online or at the door for this amazing show.

Grab your friends and head over to Texas Live! Check out the show that's sure to add some sparkle to your life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pptFx_0jvKlu8K00
Photo byPhoto by Sebastian Ervi

New Year's Live Texas Live is a 21 and over event and starts at $20.

If you'd like to attend, all you have to do is buy your tickets online or at the door. And don't forget: if you want to catch up on any last-minute planning, here's a link to our website where you can find out more about what's going on (and where)!.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# NYE live# New Years Live# Holidays# Lifestyle# local

Comments / 5

Published by

Lets talk about the things that matter.

Rochester, NY
133 followers

More from Lets Talk

Comparisons between Messi and Ronaldo are over forever

Whenever the history of football is written, the names of the players who will appear in the 'Greatest of All Time' will definitely include the name, Lionel Messi. The player who led Argentina to the World Cup football title has joined the ranks of compatriot Diego Maradona, Brazil's Pele, and Ronaldo to achieve the feat.

Read full story
1 comments
Michigan State

Unbelievable: Michigan Man Wins $2 Million on Thanksgiving Day with Winning Lottery Numbers

Thanksgiving Day is a time for gathering with family and friends, reflecting on the blessings in life, and of course, enjoying the traditional foods of the season. But for one lucky Michigan man, it was much more than that. On Thanksgiving Day, he won an incredible $2 million dollar jackpot with a winning lottery ticket.

Read full story
4 comments

There has been an increase fake goods being sold online

Let's Talk About Fake Jewelry: How to Tell Fake Gold From Real Gold. With the rise of e-commerce, there has been an increase in the number of fake goods being sold online. While some fake products are easy to spot, others are much more convincing. In this blog post, we will explore some expert tips on how to spot fake jewelry, sneakers, watches, and handbags. By the end of this post, you will be able to tell the difference between a real and a fake product. So, let’s get started!

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy