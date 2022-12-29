Unbelievable: Michigan Man Wins $2 Million on Thanksgiving Day with Winning Lottery Numbers

Let's Talk about Being Thankful

Thanksgiving Day is a time for gathering with family and friends, reflecting on the blessings in life, and of course, enjoying the traditional foods of the season. But for one lucky Michigan man, it was much more than that. On Thanksgiving Day, he won an incredible $2 million dollar jackpot with a winning lottery ticket.

The Michigan man's identity has not been released, but he is sure to be living a life of luxury after his incredible win. He hails from Oakland County, Michigan, and is believed to be in his mid-50s. The man was so thrilled with his win that he couldn't contain his excitement and immediately called his family to share the news.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3slMNj_0joU71DA00
Photo byPhoto by Peaton Hugo

The Michigan man's winning lottery ticket was purchased at the located at 9741 Dixie Highway in Clarkston Michigan. The winner bought his ticket at the Kroger store, located at 9741 Dixie Highway in Clarkston. He visited Lottery headquarters in Lansing recently to claim his prize. The winner elected to receive the money as a one-time, lump-sum of $1.2 million rather than the annuity.

With his winnings, he plans on buying a cottage.

“I bought a Magnificent 7s ticket while I was at the store Thanksgiving morning and I scratched it when I got in my car,” said the 64-year-old winner who chose to remain anonymous.

“When I saw I’d won $2 million, I went completely numb. I drove straight to a family member's house to have them look the ticket over and lock it in their safe. It’s safe to say I was feeling extra thankful this Thanksgiving!”

For the latest on Michigan Lottery, check out the official Michigan Lottery site, which also offers more information on instant tickets, raffles, and other lottery games.

The last player from Michigan to win a Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot is the Wolverine FLL lottery club which claimed a $1.05 billion jackpot in March 2021. With their winnings, the group plans to give back to the community.

And while they were lucky winners, it’s smart for players to check their tickets immediately as a winner worth $1 million sold in Warren last year went unclaimed. The money instead went to the state’s School Aid Fund.

The Michigan man's win on Thanksgiving Day is a reminder of how lucky we can be. His win is a testament to the power of luck, and it serves as an inspiration for others to take their chances at the lottery. With the right strategy and a bit of luck, you too could be the next big winner.

