There has been an increase fake goods being sold online

Let's Talk About Fake Jewelry: How to Tell Fake Gold From Real Gold

With the rise of e-commerce, there has been an increase in the number of fake goods being sold online. While some fake products are easy to spot, others are much more convincing. In this blog post, we will explore some expert tips on how to spot fake jewelry, sneakers, watches, and handbags. By the end of this post, you will be able to tell the difference between a real and a fake product. So, let’s get started!

Photo by Image by Daniel Kirsch from Pixabay

Tips On Spotting Fake Accessories

When it comes to fashion, there are a few things that are worth investing in. But with the increasing popularity of designer brands, there has also been a rise in the number of fake products on the market. So, how can you tell if that new designer handbag or pair of shoes is the real deal? Here are a few expert tips:

Examine the materials

Authentic luxury items are usually made from high-quality materials, so take a close look at the leather, stitching, and hardware.

Check the details

Small details are very important. Designer brands often have signature details that make their products easily recognizable. For example, check for an embossed logo or specific patterns.

Compare prices

If something seems too good to be true, it probably is. Don't be fooled by fake products that are being sold at bargain prices.

Do your research

Before making a purchase, research the item and the seller to make sure you're getting what you're paying for.

How to Tell Fake Gold From Real Gold

First, check the item for a hallmark, or a stamp in the metal that certifies its purity. If you see a marking that says 10K, 14K, or 18K, that’s a good sign that it is real gold. European stamps for pure gold are numbers, and they include 417, which corresponds to 10 karats, 583 to 14 karats, and 750 to 18 karats.

Another good method is to take out a magnet. If the item sticks to the magnet, it contains one or more blended metals beneath either a gold coating or a fake gold coating. In other words, it’s fake, or not pure gold.

Diffin says. “Lots of people come in with earrings with all their old gold to sell, and lots of times you’ll see on the earring that there’s a steel post. That tells me right there it’s costume, not gold.”

According to Diffin, the best way to tell is with nitric acid. “The no-fail test is the acid,” he explains. “We put the acid on the stone, and if it eats up whatever just came off, it’s not gold. Or if we put the acid on a piece of jewelry and it turns green in that little spot, it’s not gold.”

Lastly, if you are still not sure and have doubts about your jewelry then consult a professional if you want to be absolutely certain that your jewelry is real. “It’s the only way,” says Diffin. “Go to a reputable jeweler.”