Quick and Effective Ways to Incorporate Mindfulness into Your Busy Schedule

Let's Move Mindfully

Mindfulness, oh mindfulness!!!

I feel like every time you turn around someone is talking about mindfulness. It seems to be the buzzword of the moment.

It’s a simple yet powerful practice that can help you be in the present moment.

Which can bring more peace, joy, and balance into your life! It actively can give you a hit of that dopamine, a feel good hormone and get you to be feeling better!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N2Nu2_0lDTQDZF00
Meditating when you just don't have the time!Photo byCanva

I don’t have the time for meditation!

I know I am constantly getting lost in my thoughts and drawn into the drama that is everday life. I worry about my kids, my job, what to make for dinner. How am I going to care for everyone around me? Then the realization occurs that “Oh yeah, I still have to care for myself!”

As a busy mom and physician I struggle to maintain balance and do anything for myself. I’ve realized though that I can be doing this for my own health and its going to help everyone around me as well. The ripple effect is going to happen when I take care of myself. But the brilliant thing about mindfulness, is that I don’t need to take time out of my day to do this! I can do it any time! I just need wrangle my conscious mind and be intentional.

How on earth can I do this without adding yet another thing to my unending day?!

With mindfulness, you can learn to quiet the mind, tune into your senses, and be fully present in each moment.

So, what exactly is mindfulness? At its core, it’s being aware and attentive to what’s happening within and around us. It’s about cultivating a sense of curiosity and openness towards our experiences, rather than reacting to them automatically. (This can be a game changer for our entire life!)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4edB7V_0lDTQDZF00
Photo bySara Modlin-Tucker on Canva

Here’s a simple mindfulness exercise you can try right now:

Take a moment to pause and focus on your breath. Breathe deeply and feel the sensations of each inhale and exhale. Focus on the warmth and the coolness of the air coming in and out of your nose. Begin to notice any thoughts that come up, and simply acknowledge them. Thank them for being present and then release them, without getting caught up in them. Bring your focus back to your breath. And Repeat!

Easy peasy, right?!

Doing it regularly helps your brain and body!

When we can start a regular practice of mindfulness, it can help you develop a more positive outlook, reduce that stress and anxiety that builds throughout our everyday, and improve our mental and physical well-being. Plus, it’s a great way to step away from the fast-paced, screen-filled world we live in and connect with your inner self! (Hi, Me!!! Good to connect with you!!)

Photo byCanva

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sSLQn_0lDTQDZF00
Photo byBrandon Katcher

Where can I practice mindfulness?

But here’s the best part!! You don’t need to dedicate hours of your day to mindfulness!! You can practice it anytime, anywhere – while commuting, doing household chores, or even while taking a walk in nature. The key is to be intentional and present in each moment, rather than just going through the motions of the every day.

OK, but how do I do this when I am doing other things at the same time?

Now, let’s talk about mindfulness in daily life. It’s not just about sitting still and focusing on your breath. Mindfulness can be infused into any aspect of your life, from the way you are driving to work or to taking more time to enjoy the flavors in all the food you eat.

For instance, you can practice mindful eating by paying attention to each bit. Savoring the flavors and textures, and slowing down your pace. (Always hard for me and something I’m continuing to practice!) You can also bring mindfulness to your relationships by being fully present and attentive when communicating with others, listening with an open mind and heart. Ask yourself “Am I fully present in this conversation? Or am I thinking about something else?”

But, I can never just sit there! My mind is always going all over the place!

And don’t worry if you find your mind wandering during mindfulness practices – that’s totally normal! The point of mindfulness is NOT to achieve a blank mind, but to cultivate awareness and bring your focus back to the present moment when your mind drifts.

It’s like lifting weights! Its a practice and we get stronger the more we do! And the more it helps our mental and physical health even when we arn’t actively practicing it!

Just Try it!

Mindfulness is a simple practice that can bring more peace, joy, and balance into your life. It’s about being intentional and present in each moment, and learning to appreciate the beauty and wonder of the present. So! Do you want to try it and see how it can make a positive impact in your life? Let’s do it!

