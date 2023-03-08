Have you wondered how your emotions can play into your perception of pain? Does having stress increase your pain?

Have you ever noticed how when you’re feeling stressed or upset, you tend to hold tension in your body, and it often leads to physical discomfort or even pain?

Do Feelings, Cause Physical Pain? Photo by Canva

Or maybe you’ve had a headache that always gets worse at times of stress and seems to improve when you are in a happier mood. If you have ever experienced something like this then you have felt first hand the connection between our emotions and pain.

Emotional stress and pain are closely linked and can have a profound impact on each other. When we are having unpleasant emotions our pain tends to increase, but also on the other end being in pain all the time effects our mood as well.

Our emotions can cause physical sensations, and in turn, physical pain can also affect our emotions. Understanding that this connection exists can help us better manage pain and improve our overall well-being.

What Are The Connections Between Emotions and Physical Pain?

Emotions can cause physical sensations in the body. Sometimes, when we’re feeling anxious or stressed, we hold tension in our neck, shoulders, or back…this can all lead to muscle pain. So many different emotions can cause physical changes in our bodies as a reaction to these feelings. Such as anger and frustration can also cause physical sensations. Beyond muscle tension there can also be feelings, like tightness in the chest, increased heart rate, and high blood pressure which all can effect pain.

Emotional pain can also manifest physically. When we’re feeling sad or grieving, for example, we may feel a tightness in our abdomen or a physical ache in our heart. These physical sensations can be a direct result of the emotional pain we’re feeling. Of course make sure you are checking in with your physician about any of your pain sensations, especially if you are having chest pain as this can be a sign of heart disease.

Emotional stress can even cause more serious physical pain.

Chronic stress has been linked to conditions such as migraines, fibromyalgia, and irritable bowel syndrome. This is because when we’re under stress, our bodies release stress hormones that can cause inflammation, leading to physical pain.

Stress can also have other physical effects besides pain. Stress has been linked to increased heart disease and stroke.

Paying attention to our emotional wellness can improve our health!

Photo by Pexels

What is The Connection Between Physical Pain and Emotions?

Physical pain can also have a significant impact on our emotions. Chronic pain, in particular, can cause feelings of sadness, anxiety, and depression. It’s not just the pain itself that contributes to these emotions, but also the impact that chronic pain has on our daily lives.

Living with chronic pain can make it difficult to perform everyday tasks, leading to feelings of frustration and hopelessness. It can also limit our social and physical activities, leading to feelings of isolation and loneliness.

Furthermore, when we’re in pain, our bodies release stress hormones that can cause feelings of anxiety and depression. The constant pain and the impact it has on our emotions can create a vicious cycle, with physical pain leading to emotional stress, which in turn causes more physical pain.

5 Ways to Know If Your Pain Is Related To Emotions

Do you notice you have more pain when you are stressed? Do you tend to have spasms of muscles when you have highly emotional states? Such as the death of a loved one, during exam weeks, or if there is a deadline due? Sometimes pain comes up after the emotional event has passed and its in the time after when things calm down. This is how your body is starting to reset and saying that it needs some loving attention from you. Pain that moves around the body can be a component of pain related to emotions. This is not caused by any physical sensations that trigger pain in the brain. Rather its the brain reacting to emotional state saying that there is pain in the body. Sometimes pain improves with positive emotional states. If you notice that when things are calm in life and your pain is better this could be a clue that emotions play into your pain!

How Do We Manage the Connection Between Emotions and Pain?

So, how can we manage this connection between emotions and pain? Here are a few strategies:

Practice mindfulness: Mindfulness is a form of meditation that involves focusing on the present moment without judgment. By being mindful of our emotions and physical sensations, we can become more aware of the connection between them and work to manage both. Exercise: Regular exercise has been shown to reduce stress and improve physical and emotional well-being. By keeping the body active, we can help manage physical pain and improve our emotional state. Seek emotional support: Talking to a trusted friend or family member or seeking professional counseling can help us manage the emotional impact of pain. Sharing our feelings and receiving support can improve our emotional well-being and reduce the stress caused by chronic pain. Use relaxation techniques: Relaxation techniques, such as deep breathing, progressive muscle relaxation, and yoga, can help reduce stress and physical tension, leading to a reduction in physical pain. Work on emotional processing: Start a journal and learn to express your emotions. This allows you to move through them and process them. This can be a life saving technique.

Understanding the relationship between our emotions and physical pain can help us better manage our health. By paying attention to our emotional wellness, practicing mindfulness, engaging in regular exercise, seeking emotional support and using relaxation techniques, we can reduce the physical and emotional impact of pain and improve our overall well-being.