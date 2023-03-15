Aaron Rodgers Trade to the New York Jets is Imminent

Photo by Aaron Gash/AP Photo

Aaron Rodgers joined the Pat McAfee Show today to clear the air and bring clarity to his current situation with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers, the longest-tenured Packer in franchise history, stated he would like to keep playing and he is interested in a New York Jets trade.

Aaron Rodgers Jets Trade Imminent, Packers Stalling

One of the most common narratives painted by the media about Aaron Rodgers is that he likes to stall and hold the organization "hostage." Of course, this is not true. The largest media corporations are business partners with the Green Bay Packers organization, and they control narratives in order to favor the organization of the player.

That is the case once again with Aaron Rodgers. While it has been reported and assumed Rodgers has been stalling. In fact, it has been the opposite. Rodgers would like to play for the New York Jets, but the Packers have dug their heels in, trying to get more compensation for an Aaron Rodgers trade to the Jets.

Of course, the Packers have zero leverage to ask for more.

There is one suitor approved by Rodgers, so there is no competitor to drive the price up. The Packers have to make a decision on the fifth-year option for Jordan Love, so they have to get rid of one of these quarterbacks. Both Rodgers and Love have the same representation, and a trade of one of these players was going to be forced this offseason. The Packers spoke to the media to lower leverage of their own. Now, with Rodgers shedding light on the entire situation, the Packers have even less leverage in the trade.

What do you think will be the Aaron Rodgers trade compensation from the New York Jets? How are you feeling as a Packer fan today?