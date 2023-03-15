Milwaukee Bucks Clinch After 69 Games

After playing 69 regular season games, the Milwaukee Bucks were the first team in the league to clinch the NBA Playoffs.

This is a team that has battled plenty of injuries as well, so there is no doubt the Bucks are one of the NBA's most dangerous teams in this year's postseason, as long as they can stay healthy. With 13 games remaining in the regular season and a three-game lead over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference, hopefully, the Bucks will be able to manage the workload of key players to ensure they enter the NBA Playoffs healthy.

Photo by Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Bucks Clinch the 2023 NBA Playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks currently have a 50-19 record. Not only is this the best record in the Eastern Conference, but it is also the best record in the entire NBA. The Denver Nuggets top the Western Conference with a 46-23 record while the Celtics hold the second spot in the East (47-22).

Now, the Bucks have three straight games at home against teams with a losing record (Pacers, Raptors, Spurs). Milwaukee may be able to rest some players before playing four straight road games. After, they play two important home games against the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers. If the Bucks are able to win against both the Celtics and 76ers, it's tough to imagine they lose home-court advantage for the NBA Playoffs.

Eastern Conference Standings

As of March 14th, this is how the NBA Eastern Conference Standings shake out.