Packers Re-Sign Returner Keisean Nixon

The legal tampering period in the NFL Offseason has begun, meaning teams are able to legally talk with players. Handshake deals will be made over the next several days, and they will become official once contracts are signed, which can begin on March 15th. The Green Bay Packers wasted no time bringing back Keisean Nixon, who singlehandedly revived the Packers’ kick return unit.

Packers Re-Sign Keisean Nixon

Despite not starting all year, Keisean Nixon was awarded with first-team All-Pro honors as a kick returner. He even brought a kickoff back for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17, which was a massive play in the game. Additionally, Nixon also occasionally plays defensive snaps as well, and he grabbed one interception last season.

Keisean Nixon quickly agreed to terms with the Green Bay Packers in NFL Free Agency. The he reportedly was given a deal worth a max of $6M.

Photo byScott Taetsch/Getty Images

Keisean Nixon Contract

The Keisean Nixon contract Packers news was reported on Monday by Ian Rapoport. It is reported as a one-year contract worth a max value of $6 million. This likely means there are incentives Nixon has to meet, such as games played, touchdowns, All-Pro honors, etc. in order to receive the full potential contract amount.

The Keisean Nixon contract amount was certainly earned. He also likely took a one-year deal because he is betting on himself. If Nixon has another year of stellar play as a kick returner, he will earn a long-term deal for more money from someone in NFL Free Agency next season.

