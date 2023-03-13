Green Bay, WI

Packers Mock Draft Projects Brian Branch in the First

It's Mock Draft Monday! From now all the way up until the 2023 NFL Draft, Let's Go Wisconsin will feature a seven-round Green Bay Packers mock draft right here every single Monday.

Let's jump into our seven-round Green Bay Packers mock draft. I used the PFF Mock Draft Simulator. While PFF is the furthest thing from accurate, we can get a very rough estimate about what types of players will be available at the given draft picks.

Photo byMark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers Mock Draft

Round 1, Pick 15 — Brian Branch, S/CB

PFF lists Brian Branch as a safety, as do many sites, but the Alabama defensive back has played the majority of his snaps in the slot. The Packers decided to play the entire 2022 season without a true starting slot corner, which surprisingly (not really) didn’t work. Here's a chance to get an absolute star in that role.

Branch is a versatile player that can cover slot receivers, play nickel linebacker, and truly fly all over the field. He is a physical, instinctive player that has all of the tools to be a star in the NFL. If the Packers truly want to continue letting Eric Stokes struggle as a starter, then they could work Rasul Douglas at safety once again and let Branch play in the slot instead.

Round 2, Pick 45 — Steve Avila, IOL

The next pick in our Green Bay Packers mock draft is one that makes too much sense. The Packers value versatility over everything else on the offensive line. Yes, even over actual talent. But while Steve Avila is the most versatile interior offensive lineman in the draft, he's also really good.

While Avila is an anchor on the offensive line, he also has tremendous get-off. He's strong, he's fast, he's a killer. Avila has some things that can easily be cleaned up with good coaching, like angles and a couple of footwork details. One knock people are giving him is small hands, but that mostly comes from inadequate people.

Round 3, Pick 78 — Jordan Battle, S

Let's pair Brian Branch with his college teammate in the secondary. Jordan Battle is another great Alabama defensive back with an extremely high IQ. However, unlike Branch, he is better suited to play a more traditional safety role for the Packers.

Battle is smart, flies to the ball and is rarely out of position. He is one of the more pro-ready safeties in the NFL Draft and should immediately start, and play well, for whatever team drafts him. It would be nice if that team was Green Bay.

Round 4, Pick 116 — Zack Kuntz, TE

Everyone wants Green Bay to take a tight end in the 2023 NFL Draft, since it is incredibly deep at the position. However, people say that, then say the Packers need to draft a first-round tight end. If there's a lot of depth at the position, wouldn't the better value come after the first round? Sorry to use logic.

Zack Kuntz is a name you probably don't know and a player you probably haven't seen. If you want to get a brief look at his personality, watch his interview on Pat McAfee.

Kuntz is massive and massively athletic. Naturally, he is a solid blocker, but he also can absolutely stretch the field and be a weapon for Green Bay up the seam. Everything you're hearing about these first-round tight ends, just apply it to Kuntz a few rounds later. Stop trying to make first-round tight ends a thing.

Round 5, Pick 150 — Kobie Turner, DL

Kobie Turner is a wrecking ball on the defensive line. He has powerful hands, can shed blockers and has a motor that will not quit. Turner uses leverage to his advantage often in a way the Packers have not seen consistently since Mike Daniels. He could easily be a strong replacement for one of the Packers' free agents likely leaving from the defensive line.

Round 5, Pick 170 — Jalen Moreno-Cropper, WR

In this Packers mock draft, they select a wide receiver out of Fresno State. Feels good, right? In this case, that wide receiver is Jalen Moreno-Cropper.

Moreno-Cropper is a tremendous athlete, shown by his 1.55-second 10-yard split at the NFL Combine. He can beat press, is a talented route-runner, can pick up yards after the catch and he is versatile. Moreno-Cropper has two passing touchdowns, has played well when used on jet sweeps and he also has some kick return experience, which is always nice to have. If Aaron Rodgers is gone, so is Randall Cobb. Jalen Moreno-Cropper can help fill many of those slot snaps.

Round 7, Pick 233 — Jake Moody, K

The Packers should not bring back Mason Crosby. In order to stay cheap at the position, Green Bay should draft a kicker, and Jake Moody looks to be the best in the 2023 NFL Draft. He won the Lou Groza Award (best kicker) in 2021 and was a finalist last season as well.

Moody made a 59-yard field goal against TCU in the College Football Playoff, but people say he doesn't have a "booming leg." He also has kickoff experience, which is needed for the Packers' kicker replacement.

Round 7, Pick 236 — Mohamoud Diabate, LB

Green Bay loves to draft projects. Unfortunately, I haven't picked many projects in this Packers mock draft (I like to draft players who can play). However, Mohamoud Diabate is the definition of a project, since he has all of the tools in the toolbox, he just doesn't know which tool to use for which project.

Diabate is crazy athletic and rangy at the linebacker position. He is physical and will fly all over the field. Right now, Diabate has awareness issues, takes bad angles and he can be a liability in coverage. In other words, he's similar to Quay Walker, except he went to Utah and is going to be drafted on the third day. He'll be gone by Round 7, but it'll still be the third day.

Round 7, Pick 243 — Hunter Luepke

You need some players on your team willing to do the dirty work and out-work is peers. That's Hunter Luepke. From Spencer, Wisconsin, Luepke had a solid career as a versatile player in the NDSU backfield. He can run, catch and will hit people. The Packers could use him in a similar role to what Josiah Deguara has done for Green Bay, except also carry the ball a little. He also has a lot of special teams experience and would thrive in this area, making him a great seventh-round pick in this Packers mock draft.

Round 7, Pick 255 — Nick Saldiveri, OT

It's tough to find an offensive tackle this good in the seventh round, and I don't think we will. However, if Nick Saldiveri somehow makes it to the final round, you take him over the other guys above.

Saldiveri has the size and build to play offensive tackle in the NFL, and he is tremendous in pass protection. It's rare to find a player like him that you can trust to throw out there against NFL edge defenders, but I think you can. His knock is being inconsistent in the run game, but I think that can be cleaned up.

Michael Jefferson is a big, athletic receiver that is able to track inaccurate passes well (to help Jordan Love). Since the Packers don't have this draft pick that PFF gave them, there isn't a reason to say much more.

