Green Bay Packers Compensatory Draft Picks Announced

With the NFL Combine in the rearview mirror, all attention has now shifted to the NFL Free Agency period and 2023 NFL Draft. While the first-round draft order has been set since the Super Bowl, there were 37 draft picks left to be given out as compensatory draft picks.

NFL compensatory draft picks are awarded to teams that lost meaningful players in free agency last offseason. Since the Green Bay Packers like to move on from players a year too early than too late, it typically results in a few Packers compensatory draft picks.

Let's Go Wisconsin, like many media outlets, projected three Green Bay Packers compensatory draft picks in 2023. Unfortunately, there were fewer Packers compensatory draft picks handed out than we had hoped.

Photo by Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK

Packers Compensatory Draft Picks Announced

The NFL announced 37 compensatory draft picks were handed out to 16 teams, with one of these teams being the Green Bay Packers. In the end, only two Packers compensatory draft picks were awarded:

Round 5, Pick 170

Round 7, Pick 256

Packers Draft Picks 2023

This means that the Green Bay Packers currently have 10 picks for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Round 1, Pick 15

Round 2, Pick 45

Round 3, Pick 78

Round 4, Pick 113

Round 5, Pick 146

Round 5, Pick 170

Round 7, Pick 201

Round 7, Pick 210

Round 7, Pick 216

Round 7, Pick 256

Of course, it appears there is a trade looming for the Packers involving a quarterback. While Aaron Rodgers looks to be on the move to the New York Jets, it is certain either Rodgers or Jordan Love will be on the move so both players can be starters in 2023. That is why the Packers are in the market for a backup quarterback.

The last time the Packers had a chance at starting quarterback, they also drafted another in the second round. Will they make a similar mistake with one of their 10 picks in the upcoming NFL Draft? Only time will tell.