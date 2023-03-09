Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Packers Compensatory Draft Picks Announced

Let's Go Wisconsin

With the NFL Combine in the rearview mirror, all attention has now shifted to the NFL Free Agency period and 2023 NFL Draft. While the first-round draft order has been set since the Super Bowl, there were 37 draft picks left to be given out as compensatory draft picks.

NFL compensatory draft picks are awarded to teams that lost meaningful players in free agency last offseason. Since the Green Bay Packers like to move on from players a year too early than too late, it typically results in a few Packers compensatory draft picks.

Let's Go Wisconsin, like many media outlets, projected three Green Bay Packers compensatory draft picks in 2023. Unfortunately, there were fewer Packers compensatory draft picks handed out than we had hoped.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ayqNk_0lDe0bfL00
Photo bySarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK

Packers Compensatory Draft Picks Announced

The NFL announced 37 compensatory draft picks were handed out to 16 teams, with one of these teams being the Green Bay Packers. In the end, only two Packers compensatory draft picks were awarded:

Round 5, Pick 170

Round 7, Pick 256

Packers Draft Picks 2023

This means that the Green Bay Packers currently have 10 picks for the 2023 NFL Draft.

  • Round 1, Pick 15
  • Round 2, Pick 45
  • Round 3, Pick 78
  • Round 4, Pick 113
  • Round 5, Pick 146
  • Round 5, Pick 170
  • Round 7, Pick 201
  • Round 7, Pick 210
  • Round 7, Pick 216
  • Round 7, Pick 256

Of course, it appears there is a trade looming for the Packers involving a quarterback. While Aaron Rodgers looks to be on the move to the New York Jets, it is certain either Rodgers or Jordan Love will be on the move so both players can be starters in 2023. That is why the Packers are in the market for a backup quarterback.

The last time the Packers had a chance at starting quarterback, they also drafted another in the second round. Will they make a similar mistake with one of their 10 picks in the upcoming NFL Draft? Only time will tell.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Green Bay Packers# NFL# Sports# Aaron Rodgers# Jordan Love

Comments / 2

Published by

Let's Go Wisconsin is a website covering Wisconsin sports and other Cheesehead culture.

Green Bay, WI
59 followers

More from Let's Go Wisconsin

Green Bay, WI

Packers Mock Draft Projects Brian Branch in the First

It's Mock Draft Monday! From now all the way up until the 2023 NFL Draft, Let's Go Wisconsin will feature a seven-round Green Bay Packers mock draft right here every single Monday.

Read full story
Milwaukee, WI

Can Marquette Win March Madness?

The Marquette Golden Eagles were awarded with the two-seed in the East portion of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket. In one of the better seasons in Marquette basketball history, the Golden Eagles will look to win its first championship since 1977.

Read full story
Green Bay, WI

Every Player to Get Green Bay Packers Franchise Tag

The NFL Offseason has checked off another key date yesterday when the franchise tag deadline passed. The Green Bay Packers franchise tag was not given out, which wasn't a surprise. There are no free agents that are worthy of receiving the franchise tag.

Read full story
Green Bay, WI

Backup QBs for the Green Bay Packers to Sign

The biggest piece of news remaining during this NFL Offseason is if or where Aaron Rodgers plays football next year. Regardless of if Rodgers is in Green Bay or not, it seems like the Green Bay Packers will be in need of a quarterback, as the representation of Rodgers and Jordan Love (which is the same) is going to force a trade to ensure they are on different teams. So, the Packers will take a look at the top backup QB free agents on the market in 2023 NFL Free Agency.

Read full story
1 comments
Madison, WI

Echo Tap & Grill Madison Food Review

One of the greatest things about the state of Wisconsin is the ample amount of bars. Being the state capital and having a population of just almost 300,000, Madison has an incredibly high density of bars. With so many in the area, it can be tough to know which bars are worth your time and which are better to stay away from. The first Madison restaurant review we’ll be doing is Echo Tap & Grill, located at 554 W Main Street.

Read full story
Green Bay, WI

Projected Green Bay Packers Compensatory Draft Picks

Because of the organization's philosophy, receiving compensatory draft picks has become a consistent, expected thing for the Green Bay Packers. Compensatory picks in the 2023 NFL Draft will be rewarded to teams that lost unrestricted free agents last offseason. So, Green Bay won't be given picks from trading away Davante Adams, but they will receive compensation for losing Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Soon, the 2023 Green Bay Packers compensatory picks will be announced.

Read full story
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Brewers Should Sign These Free Agents

Much to the dismay of Milwaukee Brewers fans across the state of Wisconsin, Mark Attanasio all but sealed his checkbook shut heading into February. The only notable signing was 36-year-old pitcher Wade Miley. Later on, however, the Brewers made two very intriguing signings in first baseman Luke Voit and center fielder Tyler Naquin.

Read full story
Green Bay, WI

Why the Packers Shouldn't Re-Sign Mason Crosby

The following article is an opinion piece from a Let's Go Wisconsin author. Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke at the 2023 NFL Combine yesterday, sharing a bit of interesting news. He shared that he believes Jordan Love can be a starter, which means nothing considering he was the one who mindlessly traded up to draft him in the first round. Gutekunst also shared that he has not spoken to Aaron Rodgers, so that's great. Another interesting bit of news was about long-time kicker Mason Crosby.

Read full story
Green Bay, WI

Mel Kiper Thinks Green Bay Packers Draft Tight End At No. 15

ESPN's NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper has released his updated 2023 NFL Mock Draft for the first round, which includes trades. He believes the Chicago Bears will trade their top pick with the Houston Texans, then they will trade down again with the Indianapolis Colts, as both teams will want to take quarterbacks. As for his Green Bay Packers mock draft prediction, Kiper making the same prediction as colleague Todd McShay, with Green Bay drafting tight end Michael Mayer out of Notre Dame.

Read full story
1 comments
Milwaukee, WI

Should Bucks Fans Be Worried About Jimmy Haslam Becoming Owner?

The sports world blew up recently with news coming in that Bucks minority owner Marc Lasry had agreed to sell his share of the Milwaukee Bucks to Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam. With the Bucks in a great position and the Browns being bad for years under Haslam's ownership, is there reason for Bucks fans to worry?

Read full story
Madison, WI

Should the Wisconsin Badgers Hire a New Head Coach?

Wisconsin Badgers‘ athletic director, Chris McIntosh, made a statement by firing head football coach Paul Chryst during a rocky start to the season. That firing made a statement that UW would no longer settle for “average” and coaches would either be competing at the highest level or replaced. But is Wisconsin basketball coach Greg Gard doing a good enough job?

Read full story
14 comments
Green Bay, WI

Who Do the Green Bay Packers Play Next Season?

The 2023 NFL Offseason is here, with many important dates coming up on the Green Bay Packers schedule. The NFL Combine is coming up this week, though Packer coaches have chosen not to attend. NFL Free Agency will begin on March 15th. If nearly the entire organization's existence is any indication, Green Bay may not participate in that either.

Read full story
Green Bay, WI

Important 2023 Packers Offseason Dates

The 2023 NFL Offseason is well underway. However, if you ask most Green Bay Packers fans, the offseason doesn’t truly start until the NFL Draft, since the front office doesn’t usually wake up until then, unless they decide to sell more stocks. Hopefully, this Green Bay Packers offseason is a bit different, since the rest of the league will be getting active very soon.

Read full story
4 comments
Milwaukee, WI

Marquette is a Legit NCAA Tournament Contender

Last season, the Marquette college basketball team hit a roadblock, as they were the first victory on North Carolina’s Final Four run. Coming into the season, the Marquette basketball team’s biggest worry was who would provide the scoring.

Read full story

Is Culver's Walleye or Cod Sandwich Better?

For most of the country, the Friday night fish fry only becomes relevant to Catholics during Lent. However, all Wisconsinites are within driving distance of a fish fry every single Friday. Pair it with a proper brandy old fashioned or maybe a Leinie's Summer Shandy to get the full Wisconsin experience! However, when you are on the go or looking for a bit of custard for dessert, the Culver's fish fry will do the trick.

Read full story
Milwaukee, WI

Here's How Mark Attanasio Can Save More Money On The Brewers

The following article is satire, commentating how little Mark Attanasio cares about the professional sports team he owns, the Milwaukee Brewers. It's not easy being an owner in a league that only netted $319 million dollars per team in overall revenue last season. Hell, it's even harder when your fans demand you to sign more than one 36-year-old pitcher past his prime in free agency or ask you to spend the extra $750,000 to make one of the best pitchers in baseball happy, just ask Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy