The NFL Offseason has checked off another key date yesterday when the franchise tag deadline passed. The Green Bay Packers franchise tag was not given out, which wasn't a surprise. There are no free agents that are worthy of receiving the franchise tag.

In fact, in the organization's history, there haven't been very many players to receive the Green Bay Packers franchise tag. Can you remember them all?

Let's take a look at every instance the Green Bay Packers franchise tag was handed out to a free agent.

Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports

Every Player to Get Green Bay Packers Franchise Tag

2022 — Davante Adams, WR

Resolution: Traded to Raiders

Most recently in the Green Bay Packers franchise tag history, the Packers attempted to give Davante Adams the tag last offseason. The result? He was offended, then the Packers traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a first-round draft pick and a second-round pick.

The Packers turned the first-round pick into Quay Walker. The second-round pick was paired with their own second-round pick in order to trade up and draft Christian Watson. As of 2023, it looks like there isn't a winner in the trade. However, if we had to pick a side, it wouldn't be Green Bay.

2010 — Ryan Pickett, DL

Resolution: Contract extension

The last successful use of the franchise tag, using the term "successful" loosely, was when the Green Bay Packers tagged defensive lineman Ryan Pickett. However, both parties agreed to a four-year extension before the season began.

Pickett remained a starter for Green Bay, but his production certainly fell. He would total just one more sack and two quarterback hits in his career. No, he's not a pass rusher, but he wasn't a trustworthy anchor on the interior later in his career either.

2008 — Corey Williams, DL

Resolution: Traded to Browns

Much like Adams, the Green Bay Packers franchise tag was given to Corey Williams in 2008, but he ended up getting traded to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a second-round draft pick.

Who did the Packers use this draft pick on you ask? Brian Brohm. Yes, the Packers used a second-round pick on a quarterback in the year Aaron Rodgers was to finally become the starter. Will they do the same this offseason?

Corey Williams played just two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, starting 18/32 games.

1999 — Antonio Freeman, WR

Resolution: Contract extension

Antonio Freeman was the best player to receive the Green Bay Packers franchise tag and actually stay with the team. After receiving the tag, Freeman signed a seven-year contract extension for $42 million.

Freeman went on to play four more seasons in Green Bay, with a year on the Eagles in between. While he totaled just one more 1,000-yard season, he remained a solid wide receiver.

Side Note: I saw him play at a flag football game a few years ago, and Antonio Freeman can still ball.

1998 — Dorsey Levens, RB

Resolution: Contract extension

The first player in Green Bay Packers franchise tag history was Dorsey Levens, who ended up signing a five-year, $25 million extension in September of that year.

The rest of Levens' career was headlined by injuries. After signing the extension, Levens suffered a lower leg injury that caused him to miss nine games. While he ran for over 1,000 yards in 1999, he would never rush for over 411 or total more than 159 receiving yards in a season again.