Mel Kiper Thinks Green Bay Packers Draft Tight End At No. 15

ESPN's NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper has released his updated 2023 NFL Mock Draft for the first round, which includes trades. He believes the Chicago Bears will trade their top pick with the Houston Texans, then they will trade down again with the Indianapolis Colts, as both teams will want to take quarterbacks. As for his Green Bay Packers mock draft prediction, Kiper making the same prediction as colleague Todd McShay, with Green Bay drafting tight end Michael Mayer out of Notre Dame.

Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Green Bay Packers Draft Picks

The 2023 Green Bay Packers draft picks do not include compensatory picks, which have not been announced yet.

Round 1, Pick 15

Round 2, Pick 45

Round 3, Pick 78

Round 4, Pick 113

Round 5, Pick 146

Round 7, Pick 201

Round 7, Pick 210

Round 7, Pick 216

Mel Kiper Projects Michael Mayer to Packers

Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

With the 15th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Mel Kiper Mock Draft projects the Green Bay Packers drafting Michael Mayer, tight end out of Notre Dame.

While Mayer is clearly not the best receiving tight end in the draft, he does look to be the better all-around player. Kiper projects Mayer to be the first tight end off the board here to the Packers, but he is projecting we see a whopping four tight ends taken in the first 31 picks.

The old adage is that rookie tight ends do not contribute much to their team. While Michael Mayer does appear to be an NFL-ready prospect, he would still likely struggle in the receiving game especially. A Packers draft pick of Mayer would suggest they are moving on from either Robert Tonyan or Marcedes Lewis, or both, in free agency. Of course, selecting a first-round tight end while the team has many other holes also suggests they are not competing for a Super Bowl this season.

We want to know what you think. How would you feel about the Packers selecting a tight end at 15th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft?