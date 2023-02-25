Green Bay, WI

Important 2023 Packers Offseason Dates

The 2023 NFL Offseason is well underway. However, if you ask most Green Bay Packers fans, the offseason doesn’t truly start until the NFL Draft, since the front office doesn’t usually wake up until then, unless they decide to sell more stocks. Hopefully, this Green Bay Packers offseason is a bit different, since the rest of the league will be getting active very soon.

Below, we will go over the important dates for the 2023 Green Bay Packers offseason so you don’t miss anything too crazy. Brian Gutekunst, this next section is for you. Put down the hair gel and read it carefully.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sq6xy_0kz0zqzw00
Photo bySarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK

When Does NFL Free Agency Start?

I know you don’t have the power of a real general manager in the NFL, but say it with me, Brian, “when does NFL Free Agency start?

The 2023 NFL Free Agency period begins on Wednesday, March 15 at 3 p.m. CST. The “legal tampering period,” where teams can officially begin talking with players (as if they weren’t already), begins two days before that.

Is this the year the Green Bay Packers get active in free agency? No, but it is still worth going over.

When is the 2023 NFL Draft?

Here we go, this is a part of the Green Bay Packers offseason where they are awake and active. When is the 2023 NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft is from April 27-29, and it will be taking place in Kansas City, MO. Expect to see plenty of Wisconsinites there. Not only do Packer fans travel well, but there are still quite a few Kansas City Chiefs fans in the state from when the Chiefs held their training camp in River Falls.

Just in case you forgot or are just learning now, the 2023 NFL Draft will clearly take place over a three-day span. The first day will only be the first round of the draft, while Day 2 features Rounds 2-3. You may want to look away during the Green Bay Packers’ third-round draft choice, as it never goes well.

The remaining four rounds take place on the final day, and it is often the Packers’ more successful day of the draft, in all honesty. The lower expectations certainly help.

NFL Franchise Tag Deadline

The NFL Franchise Tag deadline for the 2023 Green Bay Packers Offseason is March 7th. The franchise tag window is already open, so Green Bay could tag someone whenever. However, given their free agents and salary cap situation, it would be a surprise.

Regardless, this is how much a franchise tag or transition tag would cost the Packers this season if they used it.

FRANCHISE TAGS

  • QB - $32,416,000
  • LB - $20,926,000
  • WR - $19,743,000
  • DE - $19,727,000
  • DT - $18,937,000
  • OL - $18,244,000
  • CB - $18,140,000
  • S - $14,460,000
  • TE - $11,345,000
  • RB - $10,091,000
  • ST - $5,383,000

TRANSITION TAGS

  • QB - $29,504,000
  • LB - $17,478,000
  • WR - $17,991,000
  • DE - $17,452,000
  • DT - $16,068,000
  • OL - $16,660,000
  • CB - $15,791,000
  • S - $11,867,000
  • TE - $9,716,000
  • RB- $8,429,000
  • ST - $4,869,000

Packers Offseason Dates 2023

There are many important 2023 Green Bay Packers offseason dates to keep track of. These are the most important dates on the NFL Offseason schedule for Packers fans.

Feb. 21 — Franchise/transition tag window opens

Feb. 28 – March 6 — 2023 NFL Combine

March 7 — Franchise/transition tag deadline (4 p.m. ET)

March 7 — College Pro Days begin

March 13-15 — Legal tampering period opens

March 15 — New league year, 2023 NFL Free Agency begins (4 p.m. ET)

March 26-29 — NFL league meetings

April 17 — OTAs begin

April 27-29 — 2023 NFL Draft

May 1 — Fifth-year option deadline for 2020 NFL Draft picks

May 5-8 — Rookie minicamp 

May 12-15 — Rookie minicamp 

Mid-May — NFL schedule release

Mid-July — NFL franchise tag contract negotiation deadline

