Man Finds His Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit Missing Key Ingredient but He Is Not the Only One

LELA News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24cDDc_0kVNMX9q00
Photo byadobe / licensed Let's Eat LA LELA

Chick-fil-A is known for its delicious chicken biscuits and high accuracy in delivering orders.

Still, one Reddit user was recently left disappointed and surprised after their biscuit was sans chicken.

The user, who goes by the name u/ArtisanGerard, shared a photo of their chicken-less biscuit on the Chick-fil-A subreddit for fans, writing: "Well, that's new - no chicken in my biscuit."

Chick-fil-A fans had thoughts about the incomplete order

The Redditor revealed they had ordered a "chicken biscuit with egg" but found no chicken in their sandwich.

Other Redditors shared their stories of similar mishaps, with one joking that they may have received u/ArtisanGerard's chicken instead:

"I ordered a filet with no biscuit and they clearly took my chicken off a biscuit because there were biscuit pieces stuck to the chicken. Maybe I got your chicken haha."

One CFA worker offered some advice for people who may find themselves in the same situation, saying that if it's busy, the kitchen may have just forgotten to put the chicken on the biscuit.

Although one alleged employee commented people do order the biscuit without chicken:

"People order it without chicken all the time. The person bagging the order probably mixed it up by mistake."

Chick-fil-A has a good track record for accuracy

Last year we reported on QSR Magazine's study on drive-thru accuracy rates across fast-food chains. 

According to the data from 2021, Chick-fil-A had a 100% order accuracy rate based on a survey of 1,007 consumers.

There are over 2,903 Chick-fil-A restaurants in the US as of January 16, 2023. California has 165 stores. Texas has the most number, with 465, followed by Georgia and Florida.

Final thoughts

Chick-fil-A is in hot water with some dedicated fans on social media, but this slip shows that even the best can make mistakes.

Even though the butter on the biscuit is awesome, it was a shock to find no chicken at all.

Have you ever had a similar experience at Chick-fil-A - or any other fast food chain, where you didn't get quite what you expected? 

What are your thoughts on this?

Let us know in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media with your friends and family if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# California# Lifestyle# Chick fil A# Money# Business

Comments / 14

Published by

Bringing you news and videos from the world of fast food, retail & tech. Follow me for the latest updates. Formerly Let's Eat LA

Los Angeles, CA
62K followers

More from LELA News

Woman Says She Found a Way To Skip Long Lines for the Checkout When Shopping at Target: ‘I’m not going to wait’

A woman has shared a "hack" for skipping long checkout lines at Target, and people are divided on whether it's genius or just plain wrong. TikToker Camo (who posts under the handle @camocamille on TikTok) shares her tip for shopping at Target as she films the long lines for the checkout.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

7-Eleven Testing Out Robots in California That Can Deliver Slurpees Without Humans

7-Eleven is partnering with Serve Robotics to test out delivery robots in California, despite concerns about the future of autonomous delivery and the potential loss of jobs for human delivery workers.

Read full story
3 comments

Burger King Employee Gives a Behind-the-Scenes Look at How Whopper Patties Are Cooked, Sparking Debate

Have you ever wondered what "flame-grilled" means in a Burger King whopper?. Even though Burger King proudly claims that its burgers are "flame-grilled," some customers have doubted the restaurant does it at all, according to this now-viral TikTok's at least.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

Despite Controversy, Developer Pushes Ahead with Plans for Futuristic Costco Store in California

A new apartment building is being built on top of a Costco, and some people are not happy about it. Costco, the giant warehouse store selling bulk-sized groceries at low prices, is known for its large boxy buildings and sprawling parking lots.

Read full story
23 comments

Woman Says 'Sugar Cookies in 2-Packs' at Walmart Reminded Her of 2008 Recession, Sparking Debate on State of the Economy

The global economy is in flux, with many anxious about their finances and worried about a recession. A young Walmart customer filmed a display at Walmart offering two packs of sugar cookies and declared, "I know for sure we are in a recession right now."

Read full story
30 comments
California State

McDonald’s President Says California Law Proposal To Pay Fast-Food Workers $22 an Hour Is ’Costly and Job-Destroying'

In an open letter, McDonald's USA president John Erlinger slammed California lawmakers for passing a fast-food law that would raise hourly restaurant wages to $22 an hour, saying it would make it "all but impossible to run small business restaurants" in the state.

Read full story
533 comments

Woman Films Soda Dispenser That Requires QR Code and Limits Ounces, Sparking Debate

New soda dispensers are coming under fire on social media platforms for a new feature that some call "dystopian." The new dispenser system requires customers to scan a QR code to get a drink balance and only have 30 seconds to finish pouring their drink.

Read full story
23 comments

Lawmaker Slams Walmart for ‘Passing the Work to Consumers’ After She Files New Bill To Limit Self-Service Checkouts

Self-service checkouts have failed for many consumers with 67% have had one fail when using it. The number of self-serve checkout lanes in supermarkets and other stores is growing. It seems everyone is doing it, with more and more stores installing self-checkout lanes.

Read full story
328 comments

Woman Reveals She Made $32 an Hour Working at Dairy Queen While She Only Made $19.50 at Wells Fargo, Sparking Debate

It’s the kind of thing that makes you want to grab a bunch of your friends and go out for ice cream—and then head down to the bank and demand a raise. A woman who goes by the name Yaya (@mariahvessel) has gone viral on TikTok for sharing the surprising difference in hourly wage she earned at two different jobs: Dairy Queen and Wells Fargo.

Read full story
59 comments

Wendy's Bringing Back Its Classic Menu Item In A Sweet Move Against McDonald's

In a move that will surely make McDonald’s executives nervous, Wendy’s is bringing back an item that McDonald’s can’t deliver as well. McDonald’s is notorious for its ice cream machines not working. So getting a fan favorite ice cream dessert is something McDonald’s can’t consistently deliver.

Read full story
13 comments

Subway Employee Says "This Don't Look Right” After a Customer Orders More Than 3 Sauces on Sandwich, Sparking Debate

If you're one of those people who likes to throw a bunch of sauces on your sub, you might want to take a good hard look in the mirror, according to this sandwich artist on TikTok.

Read full story
249 comments

Wendy's Employee Films Behind the Scenes As She Fills a Drive-Thru Order for Burger with 11 Extra Patties

Late-night cravings have resulted in many a rush to the drive-thru. But this burger-craving story is on another level altogether. A Wendy’s employee recorded the frenzy in the kitchen after she filled a drive-thru order for a burger with 11 extra patties.

Read full story
69 comments
Los Angeles, CA

LA Born Fried Chicken Chain Shows Rapid Growth Across Country

You may remember the beginnings of this fried chicken chain, which started as a parking lot pop-up in East Hollywood and has since become the fastest-growing restaurant chain in America. It just opened its 100th location.

Read full story
4 comments

Longstanding California Pizza Kitchen Site Permanently Closes As Local Restaurant Takes Over Location

The California Pizza Kitchen in Emeryville has closed its doors. Many people love CPK—it was one of those restaurants everyone knew about but didn't go to as often anymore. And so when news broke that the restaurant had closed down, there was an outpouring of nostalgia from many longtime customers who had fond memories of going there.

Read full story
1 comments
Oakland, CA

Habit Burger Grill Set To Open Second Location in Oakland, CA This Month

The Habit Burger Grill is expanding to NorCal. The Habit Burger Grill, which has been serving up Charburgers and other tasty treats to Californians for nearly 55 years, is opening a new location in Oakland, CA.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

5 Great Spots for Fried Chicken Tenders In Los Angeles Today

(Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to fried chicken tenders, there's no denyingt that local spots in Los Angeles have some of the best in the country. So if you're tempted to try a new chicken spot, here's five ideas.

Read full story

Man Returns To Restaurant After He Finds $5,000 In McDonald's Bag Instead Of His To-Go Order, Sparks Reaction

A man is being praised for doing the right thing when he accidentally got his hands on about $5,000 in cash instead of his to-go order at McDonald’s. The TikTok user, Josiah Vargas (@dookiedoeboy) found himself in possession of a whole lot of money – but he also had some pretty hefty decisions to make about what to do with it.

Read full story
56 comments

Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices

More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.

Read full story
1322 comments

Starbucks Employee Claims Manager Quit on The Spot After Entire Team Calls Off on a Saturday, Sparking Debate

Starbucks sells around 4 million cups of coffee daily across the country. But a Starbucks employee has revealed what it’s like to work when almost all staff calls out on a busy Saturday.

Read full story
1560 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy