Man Finds His Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit Missing Key Ingredient but He Is Not the Only One

Chick-fil-A is known for its delicious chicken biscuits and high accuracy in delivering orders.

Still, one Reddit user was recently left disappointed and surprised after their biscuit was sans chicken.

The user, who goes by the name u/ArtisanGerard, shared a photo of their chicken-less biscuit on the Chick-fil-A subreddit for fans, writing: "Well, that's new - no chicken in my biscuit."

Chick-fil-A fans had thoughts about the incomplete order

The Redditor revealed they had ordered a "chicken biscuit with egg" but found no chicken in their sandwich.

Other Redditors shared their stories of similar mishaps, with one joking that they may have received u/ArtisanGerard's chicken instead:

"I ordered a filet with no biscuit and they clearly took my chicken off a biscuit because there were biscuit pieces stuck to the chicken. Maybe I got your chicken haha."

One CFA worker offered some advice for people who may find themselves in the same situation, saying that if it's busy, the kitchen may have just forgotten to put the chicken on the biscuit.

Although one alleged employee commented people do order the biscuit without chicken:

"People order it without chicken all the time. The person bagging the order probably mixed it up by mistake."

Chick-fil-A has a good track record for accuracy

Last year we reported on QSR Magazine's study on drive-thru accuracy rates across fast-food chains.

According to the data from 2021, Chick-fil-A had a 100% order accuracy rate based on a survey of 1,007 consumers.

There are over 2,903 Chick-fil-A restaurants in the US as of January 16, 2023. California has 165 stores. Texas has the most number, with 465, followed by Georgia and Florida.

Final thoughts

Chick-fil-A is in hot water with some dedicated fans on social media, but this slip shows that even the best can make mistakes.

Even though the butter on the biscuit is awesome, it was a shock to find no chicken at all.

