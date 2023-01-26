Lawmaker Slams Walmart for ‘Passing the Work to Consumers’ After She Files New Bill To Limit Self-Service Checkouts

Let's Eat LA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25WH2E_0kRu7Yy800
Photo byadobe / licensed Let's Eat LA

Self-service checkouts have failed for many consumers with 67% have had one fail when using it.

The number of self-serve checkout lanes in supermarkets and other stores is growing. It seems everyone is doing it, with more and more stores installing self-checkout lanes.

But now, a lawmaker thinks the trend has gone too far and wants to stop people from being able to walk out of a store without having to speak to a single cashier.

In a recent article, a State Representative says that self-checkout is a way for businesses to get unpaid customers to do the jobs of paid workers.

However,a California Judge nixed a similar argument, saying it would lead to ‘absurd’ results.

Let’s look into the details more.

New bill aims to stop the rise of self-checkout lanes in grocery stores

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MY3Mu_0kRu7Yy800
The proposed bill would also reward shoppers by giving them a discount for bagging their own groceriesPhoto byAdrien DelforgeonUnsplash

State Representative Cotter proposes a bill that would stop grocery chains from putting more than eight self-checkout lanes in one store. Cotter told WLNE:

“There’s no benefit for the consumer when Walmart is making a ton of profit off not having cashiers and then passing the work to the consumer without any benefit."

The bill also aims to reward shoppers who use self-checkout by giving them a benefit for bagging their own groceries.

While the bill reportedly has bi-partisan support, it has yet to be brought up in committee meetings.

Other concerns have been raised about increase in self-checkouts

However, there is concern that self-checkout systems also leads to stock "shrinkage."

The proliferation of self-checkout systems at big-box stores like Walmart has increased the temptation to not pay for items, a practice known as "ringing."

Self-checkout systems also lead to many accidental pilfering when customers unknowingly bag an item without ringing it up.

While a California lawyer claims self-checkout at giant retailers will not survive after he sees high number of cases, bosses at significant retailers have warned that stealing-related incidents could affect shoppers long-term.

Last month, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon admitted that pilferage has historically been high. McMillon said via Entrepreneur:

""If that's not corrected over time, prices will be higher, and/or stores will close."

Walmart and Target have resorted to storing items behind plexiglass or locking away goods in cabinets.

California Judge's ruling: "Absurd"

We write extensively about self-checkout issues for NewsBreak. For example, in our article from last year, we discussed how a customer sued a retailer in a recent lawsuit in California: Grocery giant sued for payback on time wasted in self-checkout.

The plaintiff argued that customers are effectively turned into employees when they do the work of the store's cashiers at self-checkout.

The lawsuit sought to force grocery stores to pay people for scanning their own groceries, but a judge dropped the case.

However, the Judge ruled that customers are not employees merely because they use self-checkout, and that the alternative would result in "absurd results".

As of November 22, 2022, there were 4,650 Walmart stores in the US (via Scrapehero) with the most stores in Texas (516), Florida (341) and California (278 stores).

Final thoughts

Are the days of self-checkout lines numbered? These recent examples illustrate that the jury is still out.

With the retail industry globalizing and evolving month by month, it would be unwise to rule out the future of self-checkout lines.

It will likely depend on where you're shopping and what you're buying. At least for now, convenience trumps simplicity for most shoppers.

What do you think about this?

Is it time to put a limit on the self-checkout lanes? Should shoppers be recognised as employees?

Share in the comments below or on social media and follow LELA for more food and retail news and analysis.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# California# Groceries# Walmart# Retail# Food

Comments / 326

Published by

Bringing you news and videos from the world of fast food and retail. Follow me for the latest updates

Los Angeles, CA
62K followers

More from Let's Eat LA

Man Disappointed To Find His Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit Missing Key Ingredient but He Is Not the Only One

Chick-fil-A is known for its delicious chicken biscuits and high accuracy in delivering orders. Still, one Reddit user was recently left disappointed and surprised after their biscuit was sans chicken.

Read full story

Former In-N-Out Worker Reveals Personal Menu Creations But Viewers Are Divided

You may know the In-N-Out Burger secret menu, but what do employees like to choose from the menu after hours?. Recently a former employee of fast food chain In-N-Out posted a video on TikTok revealing her personal menu hacks that she said she had learned during her time working there.

Read full story

'You have 30 seconds': Woman Films Soda Dispenser That Requires QR Code and Limits Ounces, Sparking Debate

New soda dispensers are coming under fire on social media platforms for a new feature that some call "dystopian." The new dispenser system requires customers to scan a QR code to get a drink balance and only have 30 seconds to finish pouring their drink.

Read full story
22 comments

Woman Reveals She Made $32 an Hour Working at Dairy Queen While She Only Made $19.50 at Wells Fargo, Sparking Debate

It’s the kind of thing that makes you want to grab a bunch of your friends and go out for ice cream—and then head down to the bank and demand a raise. A woman who goes by the name Yaya (@mariahvessel) has gone viral on TikTok for sharing the surprising difference in hourly wage she earned at two different jobs: Dairy Queen and Wells Fargo.

Read full story
46 comments

Wendy's Bringing Back Its Classic Menu Item In A Sweet Move Against McDonald's

In a move that will surely make McDonald’s executives nervous, Wendy’s is bringing back an item that McDonald’s can’t deliver as well. McDonald’s is notorious for its ice cream machines not working. So getting a fan favorite ice cream dessert is something McDonald’s can’t consistently deliver.

Read full story
13 comments

Subway Employee Says "This Don't Look Right” After a Customer Orders More Than 3 Sauces on Sandwich, Sparking Debate

If you're one of those people who likes to throw a bunch of sauces on your sub, you might want to take a good hard look in the mirror, according to this sandwich artist on TikTok.

Read full story
244 comments

Wendy's Employee Films Behind the Scenes As She Fills a Drive-Thru Order for Burger with 11 Extra Patties

Late-night cravings have resulted in many a rush to the drive-thru. But this burger-craving story is on another level altogether. A Wendy’s employee recorded the frenzy in the kitchen after she filled a drive-thru order for a burger with 11 extra patties.

Read full story
69 comments
Los Angeles, CA

From LA Parking Lot to 100 Stores in 5 Years: Fried Chicken Chain Shows Fast Growth Across Country

You may remember the beginnings of this fried chicken chain, which started as a parking lot pop-up in East Hollywood and has since become the fastest-growing restaurant chain in America. It just opened its 100th location.

Read full story
4 comments

Longstanding California Pizza Kitchen Site Permanently Closes As Local Restaurant Takes Over Location

The California Pizza Kitchen in Emeryville has closed its doors. Many people love CPK—it was one of those restaurants everyone knew about but didn't go to as often anymore. And so when news broke that the restaurant had closed down, there was an outpouring of nostalgia from many longtime customers who had fond memories of going there.

Read full story
1 comments
Oakland, CA

Habit Burger Grill Set To Open Second Location in Oakland, CA This Month

The Habit Burger Grill is expanding to NorCal. The Habit Burger Grill, which has been serving up Charburgers and other tasty treats to Californians for nearly 55 years, is opening a new location in Oakland, CA.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

5 Great Spots for Fried Chicken Tenders In Los Angeles Today

(Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to fried chicken tenders, there's no denyingt that local spots in Los Angeles have some of the best in the country. So if you're tempted to try a new chicken spot, here's five ideas.

Read full story

Man Returns To Restaurant After He Finds $5,000 In McDonald's Bag Instead Of His To-Go Order, Sparks Reaction

A man is being praised for doing the right thing when he accidentally got his hands on about $5,000 in cash instead of his to-go order at McDonald’s. The TikTok user, Josiah Vargas (@dookiedoeboy) found himself in possession of a whole lot of money – but he also had some pretty hefty decisions to make about what to do with it.

Read full story
52 comments

Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices

More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.

Read full story
1308 comments

Starbucks Employee Claims Manager Quit on The Spot After Entire Team Calls Off on a Saturday, Sparking Debate

Starbucks sells around 4 million cups of coffee daily across the country. But a Starbucks employee has revealed what it’s like to work when almost all staff calls out on a busy Saturday.

Read full story
1559 comments

Pizza Hut Is Bringing Back a Beloved Pizza From the 1990s After Fans Campaign for Its Return

Pizza Hut is bringing back its New York-style pizza after 24 years, and they're not afraid to say it. In 1999, the pizza behemoth released one of its most iconic pizza products: The Big New Yorker. It was essentially a huge slab of cheese-loaded goodness.

Read full story
899 comments

Burger King Brings Back Burger From Late 2000s to Official Menu Across the Country for the New Year

Burger King's BK Stacker is back. The well-built burger was first offered to the public in 2006, when it came out with a bang and developed an eager following. The burger disappeared from Burger King's menus in 2012 as fast food chains were focused on introducing new items during the time of the "beef to chicken" trend.

Read full story
620 comments

Woman Films Customer Chaos in Parking Lot As Target Introduces New Anti-Theft Sensor Carts to Tackle Theft Loss

In a viral TikTok, a woman has filmed customers in a Target parking lot struggling to adjust to the store’s new anti-theft cart sensors. The video by Taylor Ann (@taylormadesince1993) was recorded from her car in the Target store’s parking lot after she experienced the same frustration she was seeing around her.

Read full story
2262 comments

McDonald’s Revamps Dessert Menu for the New Year With a Return of Fan Favorite Pie

Unlike its rivals, such as Burger King, Wendy's, and Taco Bell, McDonald's doesn't change its menu as often. Concerning the dessert menu, McDonald's has ice cream cones, sundaes, and McFlurry. And there are also chocolate chip cookies, shakes, and the classic hot-baked apple pie.

Read full story
226 comments

DoorDash Delivery Driver Receives Gold as a Tip From a Customer: "It Was Like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"

According to a DoorDash delivery driver, he felt like he got the Willy Wonka golden ticket in Charlie and The Chocolate Factory after receiving an unusual tip. On the TikTok platform, user Luis Navarro (@itsluisnavarro) revealed that he received an order from DoorDash for Jack in the Box that he had to collect for $13 for a two-mile journey.

Read full story
88 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy