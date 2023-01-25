New Three-Course Feast For Two At TGI Fridays Starting at $28

Whether you're taking your family out for dinner or yourself and your significant other, it's a lot of fun to "treat" yourself and the people around you.

This is the way some restaurants are marketing themselves now. You get the best food they have to offer along with a great price, making it easy to jump on. Many times these types of offers are in limited supply.

TGI Fridays has introduced a new promotion where you can get a three-course meal for two starting at $28.

You can choose from a variety of appetizers, entrees, and desserts, making it a way to treat yourself and your significant other.

TGI Fridays just launched a new three-course feast menu starting at $28.

It includes an appetizer, two entrees, and a dessert to share. Pairs can then pick two entrees, according to Chew Boom:

Feast Tier Entrees ($28): New Fettuccini Alfredo with Chicken, Cheeseburger or Caesar Salad with Chicken.
Feastier Tier Entrees ($38): Fridays Signature Whiskey-Glazed Burger, Fried Shrimp, Million Dollar Cobb with Chicken or Cajun Shrimp & Chicken Pasta.
Feastiest Tier Entrees ($48): Fridays Big Ribs with your choice of sauce, Sizzling Whiskey-Glazed Flat Iron Steak, Crispy Whiskey Combo or New Twin Lobster Tails.

The appetizer choices include Mozzarella Sticks, Pan-Seared Pot Stickers, Loaded Southwest Potato Twists, or Spinach & Artichoke Dip.

For dessert, guests can enjoy together the Brownie Obsession: A warm and chocolate-filled brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate fudge, and caramel sauce and garnished with chopped walnuts.

The selection of beers on tap is pretty impressive, too.

As of January 20, 2023, there were 292 TGI Fridays restaurants in the US. New York had the most number of these, with 31 locations. Followed by Florida, New Jersey, and California.

Find your nearest TGI Friday restaurant.

Final thoughts

In short: the three-course meal is a pretty good deal. The appetizers are always solid, the entrees are usually good, and if you catch them on a good night, the desserts can be downright awesome. But the Friday feast menu is designed for sharing, and you'd be missing out if you didn't take advantage of that.

What are your thoughts on this? Share in the comments below or on social media and follow Let’s Eat LA for more food and retail news.

