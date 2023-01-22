Subway Employee Says "This Don't Look Right” After a Customer Orders More Than 3 Sauces on Sandwich, Sparking Debate

Photo by adobe / Let's Eat LA

If you're one of those people who likes to throw a bunch of sauces on your sub, you might want to take a good hard look in the mirror, according to this sandwich artist on TikTok.

In a recent video that has gone viral, a Subway worker ridiculed a customer for adding three types of sauce to their sandwich.

TikTok user, Diamond (@diamondxxl), has gone viral after mocking customer orders that add more than 3 sauces to their subs after making it, saying "This don't look right."

The 6-second video has since garnered 556,300 views and over 298 comments.

That’s because today, when it comes to ordering a sub, there are only so many things you can do.

In the summer of 2022, the North American president of Subway revealed that the company would simplify its menu. He said that about “50% of its customers” order the same sandwich every time.

And while it may seem like a good thing to streamline operations for business owners, it’s causing new issues for some employees.

Diamond writes on the text overlay of the clip: “When the customer wants more than 3 sauces...”

Some comments mentioned the structural issues that would occur due to putting so many sauces at once on a sandwich.

Subway employee calls out customers for too many sauces Photo by TikTok / @diamondxxl

One TikTok user who claimed to be an employee suggested there is a technique that you can use when it came to adding a rainbow array of sauces to a sub.

“You can go lighter on the sauces,” they said, “and still have all the different ones on there.”

The sandwich made by the Subway employee has allegedly three sauces. Photo by TikTok / @diamondxxl

While it’s unclear if this is a widespread issue or an isolated incident, it does raise the question: How often are people ordering sandwiches that look like this?

Subway is reportedly considering a sale that would value the company at over $10 billion

The Wall Street Journal reports the company is reportedly looking to sell itself this year. It’s believed that the deal could exceed $10 billion.

The news comes almost a year after the company’s last surviving founder died in 2021. In addition, a recent report by Insider said Subway is reportedly struggling due to falling sales and store closures under CEO John Chidsey.

At this time, who would be interested in purchasing the sandwich chain? However, the WSJ reports that several private-equity firms have expressed interest.

