Subway Employee Says "This Don't Look Right” After a Customer Orders More Than 3 Sauces on Sandwich, Sparking Debate

Let's Eat LA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XhYbx_0kNKyWYc00
Photo byadobe / Let's Eat LA

If you're one of those people who likes to throw a bunch of sauces on your sub, you might want to take a good hard look in the mirror, according to this sandwich artist on TikTok.

In a recent video that has gone viral, a Subway worker ridiculed a customer for adding three types of sauce to their sandwich.

TikTok user, Diamond (@diamondxxl), has gone viral after mocking customer orders that add more than 3 sauces to their subs after making it, saying "This don't look right."

The 6-second video has since garnered 556,300 views and over 298 comments.

That’s because today, when it comes to ordering a sub, there are only so many things you can do.

In the summer of 2022, the North American president of Subway revealed that the company would simplify its menu. He said that about “50% of its customers” order the same sandwich every time.

And while it may seem like a good thing to streamline operations for business owners, it’s causing new issues for some employees.

“When the customer wants more than 3 sauces...”

Diamond writes on the text overlay of the clip: “When the customer wants more than 3 sauces...”

Some comments mentioned the structural issues that would occur due to putting so many sauces at once on a sandwich.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dXfkA_0kNKyWYc00
Subway employee calls out customers for too many saucesPhoto byTikTok / @diamondxxl

One TikTok user who claimed to be an employee suggested there is a technique that you can use when it came to adding a rainbow array of sauces to a sub.

“You can go lighter on the sauces,” they said, “and still have all the different ones on there.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EIcup_0kNKyWYc00
The sandwich made by the Subway employee has allegedly three sauces.Photo byTikTok / @diamondxxl

While it’s unclear if this is a widespread issue or an isolated incident, it does raise the question: How often are people ordering sandwiches that look like this?

Subway is reportedly considering a sale that would value the company at over $10 billion

The Wall Street Journal reports the company is reportedly looking to sell itself this year. It’s believed that the deal could exceed $10 billion.

The news comes almost a year after the company’s last surviving founder died in 2021. In addition, a recent report by Insider said Subway is reportedly struggling due to falling sales and store closures under CEO John Chidsey.

At this time, who would be interested in purchasing the sandwich chain? However, the WSJ reports that several private-equity firms have expressed interest.

Final thoughts

What do you get when you mix a Subway employee and a customer who likes to get creative with their sandwich?

A viral video, of course.

We all know that the goal of any fast food chain is to get people into the store as fast as possible. And that means sticking to the most popular orders.

But has getting creative with your order caused an issue for employees and customers - even at Subway?

What do you think about this?

What do you think about this? Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Subway# Fast Food# Food# Money# Business

Comments / 226

Published by

Bringing you news and videos from the world of fast food and retail. Follow me for the latest updates

Los Angeles, CA
62K followers

More from Let's Eat LA

Former Chipotle Worker Reveals How He Got Fired After Caught Eating Cupfuls of Chicken on the Job

A former Chipotle employee has revealed the company's way to stop staff from eating food on the job. TikToker Jordan (@jordan_the_stallion8), who has 6.8 million followers, tells the story as a warning to other workers who may be tempted to eat the food on the job.

Read full story

Woman Reveals She Made $32 an Hour Working at Dairy Queen While She Only Made $19.50 at Wells Fargo, Sparking Debate

It’s the kind of thing that makes you want to grab a bunch of your friends and go out for ice cream—and then head down to the bank and demand a raise. A woman who goes by the name Yaya (@mariahvessel) has gone viral on TikTok for sharing the surprising difference in hourly wage she earned at two different jobs: Dairy Queen and Wells Fargo.

Read full story
38 comments

New Three-Course Feast For Two At TGI Fridays Starting at $28

Whether you're taking your family out for dinner or yourself and your significant other, it's a lot of fun to "treat" yourself and the people around you. This is the way some restaurants are marketing themselves now. You get the best food they have to offer along with a great price, making it easy to jump on. Many times these types of offers are in limited supply.

Read full story
1 comments

Man Makes 'Eggs-Pensive Mistake' After a Pallet of Eggs Falls Over in Warehouse

People use humor to cope with difficult times. But if you want cheap eggs in some parts of the country, it's no joking matter. In a funny video now going viral on TikTok, a warehouse worker can be seen to make an ‘eggs-pensive mistake’ when a high pallet of eggs falls over.

Read full story
1 comments

Wendy's Bringing Back Its Classic Menu Item In A Sweet Move Against McDonald's

In a move that will surely make McDonald’s executives nervous, Wendy’s is bringing back an item that McDonald’s can’t deliver as well. McDonald’s is notorious for its ice cream machines not working. So getting a fan favorite ice cream dessert is something McDonald’s can’t consistently deliver.

Read full story
12 comments

Wendy's Employee Films Behind the Scenes As She Fills a Drive-Thru Order for Burger with 11 Extra Patties

Late-night cravings have resulted in many a rush to the drive-thru. But this burger-craving story is on another level altogether. A Wendy’s employee recorded the frenzy in the kitchen after she filled a drive-thru order for a burger with 11 extra patties.

Read full story
68 comments
Los Angeles, CA

From LA Parking Lot to 100 Stores in 5 Years: Fried Chicken Chain Shows Fast Growth Across Country

You may remember the beginnings of this fried chicken chain, which started as a parking lot pop-up in East Hollywood and has since become the fastest-growing restaurant chain in America. It just opened its 100th location.

Read full story
3 comments

Longstanding California Pizza Kitchen Site Permanently Closes As Local Restaurant Takes Over Location

The California Pizza Kitchen in Emeryville has closed its doors. Many people love CPK—it was one of those restaurants everyone knew about but didn't go to as often anymore. And so when news broke that the restaurant had closed down, there was an outpouring of nostalgia from many longtime customers who had fond memories of going there.

Read full story
1 comments
Oakland, CA

Habit Burger Grill Set To Open Second Location in Oakland, CA This Month

The Habit Burger Grill is expanding to NorCal. The Habit Burger Grill, which has been serving up Charburgers and other tasty treats to Californians for nearly 55 years, is opening a new location in Oakland, CA.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

5 Great Spots for Fried Chicken Tenders In Los Angeles Today

(Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to fried chicken tenders, there's no denyingt that local spots in Los Angeles have some of the best in the country. So if you're tempted to try a new chicken spot, here's five ideas.

Read full story

Man Returns To Restaurant After He Finds $5,000 In McDonald's Bag Instead Of His To-Go Order, Sparks Reaction

A man is being praised for doing the right thing when he accidentally got his hands on about $5,000 in cash instead of his to-go order at McDonald’s. The TikTok user, Josiah Vargas (@dookiedoeboy) found himself in possession of a whole lot of money – but he also had some pretty hefty decisions to make about what to do with it.

Read full story
47 comments

Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices

More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.

Read full story
1282 comments

Starbucks Employee Claims Manager Quit on The Spot After Entire Team Calls Off on a Saturday, Sparking Debate

Starbucks sells around 4 million cups of coffee daily across the country. But a Starbucks employee has revealed what it’s like to work when almost all staff calls out on a busy Saturday.

Read full story
1559 comments

Pizza Hut Is Bringing Back a Beloved Pizza From the 1990s After Fans Campaign for Its Return

Pizza Hut is bringing back its New York-style pizza after 24 years, and they're not afraid to say it. In 1999, the pizza behemoth released one of its most iconic pizza products: The Big New Yorker. It was essentially a huge slab of cheese-loaded goodness.

Read full story
899 comments

Burger King Brings Back Burger From Late 2000s to Official Menu Across the Country for the New Year

Burger King's BK Stacker is back. The well-built burger was first offered to the public in 2006, when it came out with a bang and developed an eager following. The burger disappeared from Burger King's menus in 2012 as fast food chains were focused on introducing new items during the time of the "beef to chicken" trend.

Read full story
620 comments

Woman Films Customer Chaos in Parking Lot As Target Introduces New Anti-Theft Sensor Carts to Tackle Theft Loss

In a viral TikTok, a woman has filmed customers in a Target parking lot struggling to adjust to the store’s new anti-theft cart sensors. The video by Taylor Ann (@taylormadesince1993) was recorded from her car in the Target store’s parking lot after she experienced the same frustration she was seeing around her.

Read full story
2262 comments

McDonald’s Revamps Dessert Menu for the New Year With a Return of Fan Favorite Pie

Unlike its rivals, such as Burger King, Wendy's, and Taco Bell, McDonald's doesn't change its menu as often. Concerning the dessert menu, McDonald's has ice cream cones, sundaes, and McFlurry. And there are also chocolate chip cookies, shakes, and the classic hot-baked apple pie.

Read full story
226 comments

DoorDash Delivery Driver Receives Gold as a Tip From a Customer: "It Was Like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"

According to a DoorDash delivery driver, he felt like he got the Willy Wonka golden ticket in Charlie and The Chocolate Factory after receiving an unusual tip. On the TikTok platform, user Luis Navarro (@itsluisnavarro) revealed that he received an order from DoorDash for Jack in the Box that he had to collect for $13 for a two-mile journey.

Read full story
88 comments

Woman Reacts After Raising Cane's Employee Says His Store Doesn’t Have Enough Chicken To Fill Her Order, Sparking Debate

Raising Cane’s is beloved for their fried chicken, but one customer was shocked to find out that they had run out of chicken. TikTok user @banks601y shares her surprise after pulling up to a Raising Cane's drive-thru speaker to order.

Read full story
1146 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy