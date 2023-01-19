Longstanding California Pizza Kitchen Site Permanently Closes As Local Restaurant Takes Over Location

Photo by adobe

The California Pizza Kitchen in Emeryville has closed its doors.

Many people love CPK—it was one of those restaurants everyone knew about but didn't go to as often anymore. And so when news broke that the restaurant had closed down, there was an outpouring of nostalgia from many longtime customers who had fond memories of going there.

The local Instagram account broke the news with the caption:

"Buh-Bye Bay Street Emeryville CPK. I'm wondering if this was the plan (since they have a new pizza spot going in a few spaces down) or if all the construction and transition period killed them off."

CPK in Emeryville closes Photo by Instagram / @evilleeye

Comments on the news were mixed:

Another commented: “I was in there a couple months ago, and was told by a server that they weren’t getting much business. Definitely sad.”

“Awww end of an era,” another person chimed in.

Although there may be hope for CPK fans, as one comment said they are moving locations nearby - although this is not confirmed:

“They’re literally opening a pizza place next door and the other end of Bay St. Hope something great goes into the location. We need Sushi.”

The SFGate reports a "local Mexican restaurant Flores is slated to move into the former home of California Pizza Kitchen."

The comments welcomed the news:

Flores Will Replace the CPK restaurant location in Emeryville CA Photo by Instagram/ @flores_sf

"Always glad to see a local entrepreneur succeed!" one said.

"Well that’s some good news" said another comment.

"They are a huge get for Emeryville, as they took over the PF Chang’s in Corte Madera a few years ago," noted one Instagram user.

The Mexican restaurant is based in Cow Hollow and Corte Madera offers a variety of dishes that are made from scratch, such as carnitas, relleno, tacos, and more.

There are over 140 California Pizza Kitchen restaurants in the US as of January 6, 2023. The most number of these establishments is in California, with over 60 stores California accounts for over 42% of the company's US locations.

Final thoughts

It's not surprising that so many people have fond memories of this place: CPK was one of the last remaining chains from the 90s and 00s in the mall that has seen many changes recently.

California Pizza Kitchen's closed site is at 5614 Bay St., Suite 244, in Emeryville.

