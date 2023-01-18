Habit Burger Grill Set To Open Second Location in Oakland, CA This Month

Photo by Habit Burger

The Habit Burger Grill is expanding to NorCal.

The Habit Burger Grill, which has been serving up Charburgers and other tasty treats to Californians for nearly 55 years, is opening a new location in Oakland, CA.

The Habit Burger Grill, which is known for its Charburgers that are cooked over an open flame, and is set to open the new location on January 25, 2023, according to QSR.

“(W)e are always excited to open another location in this beautiful state and especially on the bright side of the bay—Oakland,” says Douglas Branigan, Chief Development Officer.

"We can’t wait to serve Oakland up our Habit Hospitality and show them our love of craft in all we do.”

On January 21, 23 and 24, the restaurant will be holding a pre-launch Habit Day event from 11:30 am to 5 pm. During this time, the first 200 guests will receive a free Charburger.

Guests can get an invite by signing up for the event through The Habit's website.

They will be at 3060 E. 9th St., Suite E, Oakland, CA 94601, where they will serve up their “Habit Hospitality” to the public starting Wednesday, January 25.

The new location will offer dine-in and takeout; curbside pick-up and delivery will be available via The Habit Mobile App and online.

The concept of The Habit Burger Grill was first established in California in 1969 during a time when people were still talking to each other without looking at their phones.

We’re not saying we don’t love a good In-N-Out burger. Still, when it comes to California burgers worth the calories and carbs, Habit Burger Grill is a contender.

