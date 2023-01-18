5 Great Spots for Fried Chicken Tenders In Los Angeles Today

Photo by Dave's Hot Chicken / Instagram

(Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to fried chicken tenders, there's no denyingt that local spots in Los Angeles have some of the best in the country.

So if you're tempted to try a new chicken spot, here's five ideas.

5 great spots for fried chicken tenders in Los Angeles

Photo by Dave's Hot Chicken

The city is full of people who love hot chicken and Dave's is the place to go for this. Their chicken is cooked to perfection, and their fries are also very crisp. Their sliders are also very good, and they have soft buns that are topped with cheese and crunchy pickles. 970 N Western Ave Los Angeles, CA 90029

Photo by Howlin' Rays

One of the most loved and talked about places to get chicken tenders in Los Angeles. This location is difficult to see, as you have to walk around Chinatown to find it. They only take orders outside, and there is a picnic bench outside. The employees are very friendly and have great energy. They've recently opened a new site in Pasadena, too. 727 N Broadway Ste 128 Los Angeles, CA 90012

Photo by Gus World Famous Fried Chicken / Instagram

There are so many recommendations for Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken, but there is one that stands out, in particular. In a GQ article entitled, "A Love Letter to Gus's, the Best Fried Chicken in the World:"

"What makes Gus’s chicken so perfect? It starts with the skin, which is deep-fried to the color of bourbon while remaining brittle, with the crunch of an eggshell. Then lurking below that crunch is a subterranean flesh so moist and tender that it almost defies reality. While the textural interplays are superb, the flavors are even better, as a bold saline note underlines all that amiable spice."

1262 Crenshaw Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90019

Photo by Jim Dandy Instagram

If you're in LA and want to try one of the legendary fried chicken spot in the city, then stop by this place. They are known for their chicken tenders that are incredibly crispy and stay that way. They also have great dessert dishes such as peach cobbler and banana pudding.You can't miss the sign, it's right off the 105. 11328 S Vermont Ave, LA, CA 90044

Photo by Stark's Hot Chicken / Instagram

Stark's Hot Chicken tenders are an upscale take on fried chicken that when it's served with a Korean sweet sauce is a wonderful balance. Their unique sauce is very good, and they have various other options. Korean Sweet Popcorn Chicken is a must try. 207 S. Vermont Ave, Koreatown LA

Final thoughts

Fried chicken tenders are a delicious way to enjoy the crispy, juicy goodness of fried chicken.There are so many great places in Los Angeles, so please let us know in the comments if you agree or disagree so we can make sure to get the best fried chicken tender meal.

