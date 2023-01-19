Man Returns To Restaurant After He Finds $5,000 In McDonald's Bag Instead Of His To-Go Order, Sparks Reaction

Photo by adobe / license: Let's Eat LA

A man is being praised for doing the right thing when he accidentally got his hands on about $5,000 in cash instead of his to-go order at McDonald’s.

The TikTok user, Josiah Vargas (@dookiedoeboy) found himself in possession of a whole lot of money – but he also had some pretty hefty decisions to make about what to do with it.

He shared the now viral-video, which has been viewed over 1.2 million times since he posted it on January 17, 2022.

Man accidentally gets $5000 takings from McDonald’s instead of his Sausage McMuffin

Vargas said as he films the video in his car:

"I just went to McDonald’s. And they gave me my sausage McMuffin in this bag...Well, what’s in this bag? Just a couple of thousand dollars here.”

A TikToker claims to have found a stack of cash in his McDonald's order instead of his McMuffin Photo by TikTok/ @dookiedoeboy

As he realizes what happened, Vargas continues:

“Why'd you guys do this to me? Do you know how bad I want this money? Why put me in this situation?”

Next in his video, he can be seen walking back inside the McDonald’s and handing the bag to the workers behind the McDonald's counter.

The TikToker returns the cash to the restaurant, which he claims is the store's deposit Photo by TikTok / @dookiedoeboy

Many of the workers seem to be crying and hugging when he hands them the money back.

Many commenters praised Vargas for not taking the money with him when he found it and instead returning it.

"Someone kept their job because you did the right thing good on you man." one comment said.

"Ok, but in all seriousness. That amount wouldn’t phase the corporation a bit. The workers & their jobs, on the other hand… you’re awesome for doing that," another commented.

The most-liked comment said, "Bro, you probably just saved all their jobs,"

"I love all the comments saying they would keep it. If they got his tag on camera or if he paid w/ a CC & video of him getting the bag, they'd find him," someone else wrote.

So, what is the law on this?

Just found a lot of cash? Here's what to do

Suppose you find someone else’s property worth a lot of money. In that case, it’s crucial that you report it to the police. Keep in mind that keeping it could result in theft charges.

According to the law in many states, people must turn over money that they find exceeds a certain amount to the police if they can’t identify its owner.

The amount that people have to turn in varies depending on the state

Several states have laws that require people to turn over money that they find that exceeds a certain amount to the police if they can’t identify its owner. For instance, in New York, it’s $20, while in California, it’s $100.

This restaurant was so relieved to see the daily takings deposit returned they gave him a $200 reward and free meals for a month.

As of January 3, 2023, there were 13,267 McDonald's restaurants in the US. California has the most number of the company's locations in the country, followed by Texas and Florida.

Final thoughts

In a follow-up video, Vargas says that he returned to the restaurant later, and the staff did not recognize him on the day. He had to pay for his meal two Mc-Chickens and a sprite, although he says, "he's not too worried about it."

Fortunately, this story has a happy ending.

What do you think about this?

What do think about this video? Have you ever returned something that you found? What would you do if you found $5,000 in cash?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.