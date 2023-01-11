Pizza Hut Is Bringing Back a Beloved Pizza From the 1990s After Fans Campaign for Its Return

Photo by Daniel Oines / Flickr

Pizza Hut is bringing back its New York-style pizza after 24 years, and they're not afraid to say it.

In 1999, the pizza behemoth released one of its most iconic pizza products: The Big New Yorker. It was essentially a huge slab of cheese-loaded goodness.

Then it was discontinued.

Vocal fans have campaigned for its return over the years through social media and petitions, but now Pizza Hut has finally listened to their pleas.

Pizza Hut announces return of the fan-favorite pizza on February 1st

The original pizza box from 1999 Photo by Youtube

The company announced the return of this iconic pizza on Tuesday afternoon:

"Since being retired from the menu, there have been numerous different requests for Pizza Hut to bring back The Big New Yorker."

Pizza Hut described the pizza style:

"Each 16" pizza features six oversized, foldable slices with crispy crust and bold flavors including sweet marinara sauce and Parmesan oregano seasoning on top to mimic an authentic New York pizzeria build."

Not only was the pizza big, but so was the advertising for it

Then there is this ad from 2000, posted on Youtube by Pizza Hut Australia:

Pizza Hut delivers to dedicated fans

Reddit forums, dedicated social media accounts, and even a Change.org petition have called for the pizza's return to the Pizza Hut menu.

One fan on Youtube explains the pizza's appeal:

“It was the best pizza ever, and I know many people who were very upset when it was discontinued. They would love to order it again. And now, it’s really developed a cult following over the years, especially on the internet where devoted fans can connect over social media. Pizza Hut should really bring it back - permanently. Now anytime I want a big pizza, I have to order it from Papa John’s... and that’s just not right.”

Final thoughts

Cast your mind back to 1999, if you will, when Pizza Hut was a real innovator within the pizza space.

Friends was only on season 6, while the millennium bug threatened the party like its nineteen ninety nine.

At that time, it was probably one of the most exciting things to happen to pizza fans in a while.

The Big New Yorker returns to menus from February 1, 2022 at participating Pizza Hut restaurants. As of January 2, 2023, there were 6,611 Pizza Hut restaurants in the US. The company has 890 locations in Texas, followed by California (560), and Florida (448).

