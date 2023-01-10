Burger King Brings Back Burger From Late 2000s to Official Menu Across the Country for the New Year

Burger King's BK Stacker is back.

The well-built burger was first offered to the public in 2006, when it came out with a bang and developed an eager following.

The burger disappeared from Burger King's menus in 2012 as fast food chains were focused on introducing new items during the time of the "beef to chicken" trend.

But after the Stacker was discontinued in 2012, fans continued ordering it 'underground' asking for it on the 'secret menu.'

The new version of this meaty burger from the late 2000s is now available again this week.

Let's take a look at how it 'stacks' up.

Burger King Makes a 'Secret Menu' Burger Official

Due to the popularity of the secret menu item, customers could order it using the unofficial and unendorsed name of the 'Suicide Burger.'

The fast food industry's secret menus are often named in odd or unexpected ways since they have yet to be officially on the menu. Some customers might have to explain what's inside.

According to a report by Chew Boom, the new version of Burger King's Quad Stacker has no notable changes from the original.

The new version of the Quad features a combination of four beef patties, four slices of American cheese, and slices of bacon. In addition, it's topped with a special Burger King sauce.

Meet the Stackers

Burger King also offers Triple, Double, and Quad Stackers. The Triple has three patties, and the Double has two.

The Quad BK Stacker, according to Burger King, features:

"(F)our beef patties, four slices of American cheese, bacon, and Stacker Sauce all sandwiched between a sesame seed bun."

The new Burger King Quad Stacker has about 810 calories and 51g of fat. Its original was reportedly over 1,000 calories, according to Eat This Not That.

As of December 26, 2022, there were 7,257 Burger King restaurants in the US. The state with the largest number of is Texas, with over 500 stores, followed by Florida (570), and California (555).

Final thoughts

Customers who frequently order extra-patty orders from the 'secret menu' of In-N-Out, McDonald's, Wendy's and Burger King will most likely want to indulge in this new addition to the official BK menu.

Even a double-patty burger, such as the Whopper or Big Mac, is relatively small in comparison to the Quad BK Stacker when it comes to the amount of meat it contains.

The menu version will be released nationwide as part of the new BK Stackers lineup in January 2022.

