Woman Reacts After Raising Cane's Employee Says His Store Doesn’t Have Enough Chicken To Fill Her Order, Sparking Debate

Raising Cane’s is beloved for their fried chicken, but one customer was shocked to find out that they had run out of chicken.

TikTok user @banks601y shares her surprise after pulling up to a Raising Cane's drive-thru speaker to order.

The customer leaves without ordering anything—but not before sharing her experience on TikTok in a 15-second video that has amassed over 32,600 views.

Raising Cane customer shocked to find chicken out of stock on menu

@banks601y Replying to @michelle.croom I thought I was at Popeyes for a minute 😂😂 2 PIECE! #raisingcanes #thehouseofbanks #nochicken ♬ original sound - The House of Banks

“Did you say you’re out of chicken?” the TikTok user asks in disbelief.

“Yes, ma’am. We are,” an employee on the drive-thru speaker responds.

“OK. Y’all ain’t got even a two-piece in there?”

“No, ma’am,” says the Raising Cane’s employee.

TikTok user @banks601y shared a frustrating experience she said she had in the drive-thru at her local Raising Cane'sPhoto byTikTok /@banks601y

The woman then asks for an explanation as to why there is no chicken available at such a popular fried chicken chain. 

The employee then tells her the “truck runs tomorrow.” 

The TikToker looks behind her at the cars in the drive-thru queue: “Alright, you got a long line!” 

Many viewers questioned why Raising Cane’s remained open when it ran out of chicken

“How in the h*ll does a chicken joint run out of chicken!?” one viewer wrote. 

“They might as well just close the store at that point,” another comment said.

While another said, “Why they even clocking in? Just shut the whole store down.”

The comments on the post suggest other fast-food chains are experiencing supply chain problems.

“The same thing happens to me at Popeyes,” commented one. "Thought this was Church’s Chicken," replied another.

“Even snowstorms stop chickens from crossing the road,” another comment joked.

Supply chain issues means some fast food chains may need to wing it

Raising Cane's fried chicken fingers. Social media users also ask about supply chain issues on InstagramPhoto byInstagram / @raisingcanes

In late December 2022, the U.S. experienced a powerful winter storm that temporarily shut down meat plants in the country.

According to the Reuters news agency, the storm affected suppliers such as Tyson Foods, one of the largest meat producers in America. 

Tyson Foods supplies chains that use chicken, including KFC, Taco Bell, as well as McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, Walmart, Kroger, IGA and "other restaurant businesses."

Tyson told Reuters it had to temporarily close some of its facilities due to the weather conditions and that it was working to reopen them as soon as possible.

The Wall Street Journal reported on January 3, 2023, that with war, dry weather (affecting goods transported on river), demand, and inflation – the new year could be another volatile one for the global supply chain this year.

As of December 27, 2022, there were 653 Raising Canes restaurants in the U.S. Most outlets are in Texas, with almost 200 of them. Followed by California (77) and Louisiana (63).

Final thoughts

The idea of running out of fried chicken is obviously something you don’t want to happen during the day at a popular local fried chicken outlet. And it's not the first time "supply chain" issues have been mentioned on social media. Whether this is a few isolated cases, we will stay on the story.

Still, the new year forecasts suggest the fast food industry could be in for another bumpy ride this year.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

# California# Lifestyle# Money# Society# Food

