Woman Is in Shock After Stumbling Upon 'Futuristic' McDonald’s Over Christmas: ‘No humans work here, just machines’

A McDonald’s customer has gone viral after she filmed what she saw behind the counter over the holiday season.

The TikTok user @jbarbeezy says she was "shook" by what she saw.

“Guys, you won’t believe this,” she says in the clip. “They don’t even have anybody here.”

The video has since gone viral, with more than 1.5 million views.

TikToker stumbles upon a McDonald’s restaurant fulfilling orders without employees: "Ok McDonald's, I see you"

The TikToker filmed the experience of the “ghost restaurant,” pointing out that there are no workers.

The sign by the register apologizes for the lack of cashiers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1344dA_0k3AxOo000
According to the McDonald's sign, cashiers were not availablePhoto byTikTok / @jarbeezy

The woman films the drinks machine dispensing soda automatically without the help of employees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HpBmX_0k3AxOo000
A viral TikTok featured an empty McDonald's with drinks dispensing automatically and no workers.Photo byTikTok/ @jbarbeezy

The video by on TikTok, has received mixed reactions from people across social media platforms.

"It’s both cause people complain about cashiers and cause businesses are tired of the call outs and workman comp," one person wrote.

"What's happening? Your food is being done right that's what's happening," said another.

"This is the future we were promised in the 70s. Welcome to the future," said a third person, with the most likes.

"Bet that ice-cream machine works though," another joked, referring to McDonald’s Broken Ice Cream Machines.

Will we see a future of fast food without employees?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sjr5Y_0k3AxOo000
Several TikTok users in the comments said they had different experiencesPhoto byTikTok / @jarbeezy

The fast-food company is currently testing new technology in one restaurant that could allow fast-food operators to automate the delivery of orders without human contact.

The test restaurant uses an automatic conveyer belt to bring customers’ orders to the window.

In December, McDonald's posted a blog about the test restaurant, which it said demonstrated its commitment "finding new ways to serve [customers] faster and easier than ever before." Although, according to CBS, some customers aren't lovin' it.

LELA reported on a food blogger who filmed McDonald’s first fully-automated location with no human employees, which sparked debate on the future of fast food.

As of December 12, 2022, there were 13,266 McDonald’s restaurants in the US, with the most stores in Texas, Florida, and California.

Final thoughts

It’s no surprise that the woman in the clip is confused. After all, it’s not every day you walk into a McDonald’s and see soda poured into cups without workers.

While this might seem shocking to some, it could be a hint of things in the fast food world. 

A new generation of human-free fast food restaurants opening up will undoubtedly raise concerns about the potential threat to service sector jobs.

What do you think about this?

Is this a sign of things to come? Or is this a clever, cost-effective way to handle an order? What would you do in this situation?

