Target Shopper Is Stunned Over Makeshift ‘Self-Checkout’ He Finds During Busy Time of Year, Sparking Debate

A video posted online of a customer using a makeshift self-checkout register at Target is stirring up debate over the role of workers at big box stores.

According to viral video footage, a TikToker approached the checkout when they noticed something strange. The checkout had a belt conveyor but without the cashier behind it.

The TikToker @_pmathew3 posted the short clip on December 30, which quickly went viral. The clip has since been viewed more than 60,000 times.

Out of cashiers, shoppers check themselves out on a normal register

A sign indicated that customers could not use the money or get cash back.

The TikToker remarked, “Not Target making a normal register a self-checkout.”

“I guess they don’t have enough cashiers but do what ya gotta do, Target,” the TikToker said.

TikTokers debate what this regular checkout without a cashier means for Target

The video leading some TikTok users to call out the retailer for cutting corners on workers, in particular hiring workers.

The most liked comment noted, “Yeah, but then they don’t hire anybody.”

“And they won’t hire me,” another commented.

“I feel like we should get paid for being our own cashiers,” a third said.

Target raised salaries in 2022 to combat labor shortages

To combat the shortage of workers in specific markets this year, Target announced they were paying higher salaries in February 2022.

In September 2022, Reuters reported Target was to hire up to 100,000-holiday workers. Although, recent reports on current hiring for retailers hint the market has cooled since last year.

As of December 26, 2022, there were 1,948 Target stores in the US. California has the most number of Target stores (314), followed by Texas (154) and Florida (127 stores).

Final thoughts

This isn't the first time that a cashier-less checkout system has stirred up debate. Many still view cashiers as an important part of the shopping experience - and in fact, they may be right.

