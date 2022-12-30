The Most Reviewed Restaurant in 2022, According to Yelp

Photo by Wendy B. on Yelp

The restaurant review and photo-sharing site Yelp released its list of the most reviewed and photographed restaurants of 2022 to wrap up the year.

At the end of the year, they look at restaurants across the country that garnered the yelpiest love in 2022, not including chains.

In The 10 most reviewed and photographed restaurants of 2022, Yelp identified the businesses in the food and restaurant categories on the platform and the places that were ranked based on the number of reviews (and photographs) submitted by users.

There sure was a lot of good eating going on in Orange County in 2022, and according to the data, a lot of talking (and photography) about it as well.

That talk paid off for this one local restaurant in Anaheim.

This is the most reviewed (and second-most photographed) restaurant across the country for 2022.

Craft by Smoke & Fire, California

195 W Center St Promenade Anaheim, Orange County CA 92805

Photo by Craft By Smoke & Fire

Craft by Smoke & Fire is the most reviewed restaurant of 2022, and it also happens to be the second most photographed restaurant in the country for the year.

Photo by Donna V. on Yelp / Craft by Smoke & Fire

The restaurant is best known for its grilled meats, but also offers an impressive selection of craft beers, wines, and cocktails.

The menu features a wide range of options, including barbecue, brisket, burgers, and more.

"Where do I start? This place is awesome! This was my first time but won't be my last! I was welcomed the moment I came in and was waited by Vanessa. She was the best! She had a great attitude and provided great service. She made the night fantastic and I highly recommend getting her as your server. The food is freakin bomb and delicious! We got the brisket fries and grilled cheese and it was cooked to perfection. This is coming from a Texas BBQ connoisseur, and I was pleasantly surprised! 5 Stars and I'm coming back!" - Mark L., Long Beach

Como La Flor cocktail at Craft by Smoke & Fire Photo by Christina D/ yelp

To reach the top spot on the year's most reviewed list, Yelp explains the methodology:

"This is a list of the most reviewed restaurants on Yelp in 2022. We identified businesses in the restaurant and food categories, then ranked those spots based on the total volume of reviews between January 1, 2022 and October 12, 2022."

What dishes will we be talking about in 2023? We look forward to another year of working it out.

