Dunkin' Worker Says They Throw Out $100 Worth Donuts at the End of the Day, Sparking Debate

When you're working at a donut shop, you know the rules: don't eat the donuts.

But what if your managers told you to throw out $100 worth of donuts and you'd get fired if you ate them?

That's what happened to two employees at a Dunkin' Donuts in a video that's been viewed over 13.6 million times on TikTok.

The text overlay reads, "When we're required to throw out $100 worth of donuts but get fired if we eat them."

The video by Dane Korabik, who goes by @korrbs on TikTok, has received mixed reactions from people across social media platforms.

Many people found the food waste shocking:

"That's so sad," one person wrote.

"Ever since I found this out, I could never look at Dunkin donuts the same," said another.

"Why they don't give it to poor people or in a charity, this is so sad," said a third person.

Other commenters, some alleged employees, said the Dunkin' Donuts where they work let them take a dozen or so home at the end of the shift.

"My Dunkin' (l)et me take as many as i wanted home," one person wrote.

Why do outlets throw out food instead of giving it to people who could eat them?

Are food outlets afraid to give away excess food? A report shows that many restaurants refuse to give out food due to their fear of being sued.

However, there is a legal act known as the Bill Emerson Good Samaritan Food Donation Act of 1996 that provides limited liability protection to those who provide food to those in need. Although the USDA notes, "If you have not heard about this Act, you are not alone."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture explains:

"(The Act) provides limited liability protection for people who make good faith donations of food and grocery products to nonprofits that feed the hungry. The act also provides limited liability protection, both civil and criminal, for those who distribute food and groceries, such as food banks."

The number of Dunkin' Donuts stores in the US has reached 9,534 as of December 19, 2022. New York has the most number of locations with 1,434. Followed by Massachusetts (1080) and Florida (891 stores), and 125 Dunkin' Donuts stores in California.

Final thoughts

Many people were outraged by the food being thrown away, especially when there are so many hungry people across the country.

While we don't condone these employees taking food that isn't theirs to eat (we can only imagine how delicious those donuts must be) these two individuals claim to have their employment threatened because they are being forced to throw out food.

Whether or not you eat donuts, the fact remains that this "food waste" can be eaten.

