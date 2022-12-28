Restaurant Manager Fires Entire Staff Over Group Text Message 3 Days Before Christmas

It's the most wonderful time of the year… unless you get fired. In that case, it's definitely not the best time of year.

A restaurant worker shared a group text message showing how she and her colleagues had been let go three days before Christmas.

Allison (@allysueloohoo) shared a video on TikTok of the message and captioned it "disappointed but not surprised during Christmas too."

The group text started with "Hey y'all so everybody fired."

The text message overlay continues:

"I'm not gonna beat around the bush with y'all. So if [you're] scheduled tonight or this week at all yeah we're done the restaurant as a whole is done [redacted] grille is no longer a thing." 

The TikTok soundtrack was a rendition of My Heart Will Go On (Titanic) by Celine Dion.

The TikToker says she found out she is fired from a group text messagePhoto byTikTok/ @allysueloohoo

The video has over 579,000 views, and many TikTok users have shared their experiences of the sudden closure of their place of work.

The most-liked comment noted: ""Hey y'all, so everybody fired" Why did he think this text was the best way to tell y'all?" 

One person wrote, "At least you got a heads up. I went in to open my store one day and there were chains on the door."

"Last month my restaurant let us fully open and serve people for 3 hours before kicking us all out for permanent closure," another said. 

Although one comment noted: "To be fair he was also just fired, he's not even their manager anymore."

The restaurant posted a statement

The 1801 Grille restaurant posted a statement on their Facebook regarding their closure.

"After six years, we're closing our kitchen," it said.

"Thank you for your support over the years and happy holidays." 

In her video, Alison claimed that she received information about the firing from a manager in a group text. Still, she later noted that the text message visible in TikTok was sent by a fellow server.

Can an employer fire you by text?

There are no federal laws protecting workers from companies firing them by phone, email, or text message.

In an article entitled, Can an Employer Fire You By Phone, Email, or Text? from December 10, 2022 (via National Conference of State Legislatures. "At-Will Employment"):

"Unless you are covered by an employment contract or state law that stipulates how you can be terminated, there are no restrictions on how an employer can fire you."

Can you fire someone over text in California? According to the Law Offices of Michael Terry:

"The simple answer is Yes. While it is unprofessional and rude, unless you have an employment contract or the real reason for the termination is an illegal reason, as discussed below, firing via text message is perfectly legal."

Final thoughts 

Restaurant staffing issues are nothing new, and many managers in the industry are well-versed in the art of firing employees. It’s hard to believe that any company would fire a group of people via text message— especially before Christmas. But such is life in today’s world.

So if you want to keep your professional reputation intact after getting the boot, you are probably best off not replying to any text messages that suggest you've been fired, even if it is tempting to reply.

Your thoughts

What do you think about this? If you’ve ever been fired by text message, how did you feel? Let us know in the comments below.

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

