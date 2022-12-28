Costco Makes Decision on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day Shopping Hours

Photo by Adobe

If you were planning to shop the warehouse giant on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day, you’ll want to read this first.

Running out of party dips or holiday muffins might result in you having to reach for your membership card and car keys, which is why you should know the store's different hours over New Year's Eve and New Years Day.

We’ve pulled together the information surrounding Costco’s opening times to make it easier for you to plan your New Year celebrations.

Costco’s New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day store hours: what time do the stores open and close?

Costco is a one-stop shop for your snacks, meals, and drink for the new year celebrations.

If you've already visited Costco, you know that it's almost impossible to leave without a cart full of food, clothes, and electronics.

What are Costco’s New Year’s Eve 2022 store hours?

Unfortunately, you'll have to get there earlier than you thought due to the store's 2022 New Year's hours, which will see it closing at 6 pm (and not their usual 8:30 p.m. closing time).

Although some of Costco's locations may have different hours, most store hours are 8.30am until 6pm.

The local store finder can help you search for your local Costco warehouse times.

What are Costco’s New Year’s Day 2023 store hours?



As you wake up to a new year on New Year's Day, your plans might include spending some time at home and not going to the store.

However, life happens, and there are some things that you need to get done. For instance, you might need to get some food for then week, or you might have to buy an extra bag of chips to keep the kids from fighting over the dino nuggets.

Costco is closed on New Years Day in 2023. Some stores, such as Walmart and Target, are still open, and some supermarkets, such as Kroger, Whole Foods, Publix, and Stop & Shop, will allow you to pick up some supplies. Be sure to call ahead to find out if these will be operating on a different schedule.

Costco has 584 locations in the US as of December 19, 2022. California has the most number of these locations, with over 133. The following state with the most Costco warehouses is Texas, with 36, followed by Washington, with 33 (via Scrapehero).

Final thoughts

It's almost time to say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023. And if you're a Costco member, that means it's time to start planning when you'll be able to shop.

If you plan on visiting Costco on New Year's Eve, make sure that you have a plan and allocate enough time to get through the line.

