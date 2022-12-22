Walmart Employee Responds to Customer Cutting Off Excess Broccoli Stems Before Paying For It, Sparking Debate

Photo by Adobe

An employee at Walmart is going viral after sharing money-saving, fresh-produce tips.

The TikTok video by the Walmart employee is a response to another viral video of a customer snipping off broccoli stems before buying them to save money.

The response by the Walmart employee, who goes by the name JJ (@n.c.lakehawk) on TikTok has gone viral, attracting over 1.6 million views.

The customer snipped off the broccoli stems they were not going to eat before they bought it

The original video was a grocery store shopper whose controversial hack was to remove excess product before weighing and paying for it.

The practice in the original video was called everything from “cheap” to “stealing” by viewers of the original TikTok.

The original TikTok by @mimicarter81 shows her snipping off the broccoli stems she does not want. Photo by TikTok / @mimicarter81

A Walmart employee saw the video and wanted to share tips for viewers about the fresh produce aisle after viewing the controversial hack

“Alright let’s talk about this since we are still on Broccoli-gate 2022," says JJ in her TikTok response Photo by TikTok / @n.c.lakehawk

The text overlay of the video response by the Walmart employee JJ said:

“Alright let’s talk about this since we are still on Broccoli-gate 2022.”

The TikToker JJ explains:

“I work for produce in this grocery store. Some things are sold by weight, some are sold by the units. And we’re going to talk about some of them.”

The Tiktoker then shares the best way to shop for your fresh produce:

1. Cabbages

The worker from Walmart explains that customers often remove outer leaves from their produce, which then gets left at the display.

She said that the employees have to collect them and take them to the compost.

JJ shows how people break the cabbage leaves off before they buy Photo by TikTok / @n.c.lakehawk

2. Grapes

The produce worker then goes over the various types of grapes that are sold by weight.

According to her, customers can easily customize the amount of grapes they want to purchase by moving them from one bag to another.

JJ explains grapes are sold by the pound. Photo by TikTok / @n.c.lakehawk

The worker then compares the different types of grapes to the plastic containers commonly used for packaging them.

She advises customers to purchase them by the pound, regardless of how much they want to spend.

3. Tomatoes

JJ shared her money-saving tips on tomatoes.

One of the large tomatoes that she purchased was three-quarters of a pound, which costs around $3.26. She suggested that customers buy the prepackaged pair of tomatoes instead.

JJ explains sometimes the pre-packaged items are cheaper Photo by TikTok / @n.c.lakehawk

4. Broccoli

“So, yeah, at the end of the day, cutting these off,” she concludes, holding one of the broccoli stems, “may only save you the cost of half a pound but that also adds up.”

JJ explains the savings can add up in the produce section Photo by TikTok / @n.c.lakehawk

"And that’s Walmart’s motto, “ Save money, live better. Do what you gotta do," as she finishes the video.

Following the post on TikTok, the comment section was inundated with questions about the fresh produce aisle.

The video has attracted over 2600 comments.

Many were surprised what you can modify in the fresh produce aisle.

One comment said, "So I’ve been buying the whole bag of grapes my entire life not knowing I can add or take away."

JJ responded, "Yep! Anything by the pound, take what you need and leave the rest! Less or more is up to you!"

Another said, “I did that once with the grapes and thought I would get arrested!”

“Loved all of this except my realization at just how touched the produce I’m buying is *washing intensifies,*” another TikTok viewer said.

As of November 22, 2022, there were 4,650 Walmart stores in the US (via ScrapeHero) with the most stores in Texas (516), Florida (341) and California (278 stores).

Final thoughts

The broccoli incident is an example of the lengths that consumers will go to in an attempt to get the most for their dollar.

However, many people simply don’t know the correct way to select produce. This is where an employee of Walmart comes in with some quick and effective tips on waste not, want not.

