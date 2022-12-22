Walmart Employee Responds to Customer Cutting Off Excess Broccoli Stems Before Paying For It, Sparking Debate

Let's Eat LA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z1KPf_0jrSh7G200
Photo byAdobe

An employee at Walmart is going viral after sharing money-saving, fresh-produce tips.

The TikTok video by the Walmart employee is a response to another viral video of a customer snipping off broccoli stems before buying them to save money.

The response by the Walmart employee, who goes by the name JJ (@n.c.lakehawk) on TikTok has gone viral, attracting over 1.6 million views.

@n.c.lakehawk Replying to @mimicarter81 Broccoligate and more! Save money, live better. 🙃 Anything else y’all wanna know? #Broccoligate2022 #fyp ♬ original sound - JJ

The customer snipped off the broccoli stems they were not going to eat before they bought it

The original video was a grocery store shopper whose controversial hack was to remove excess product before weighing and paying for it.

The practice in the original video was called everything from “cheap” to “stealing” by viewers of the original TikTok.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S1BZl_0jrSh7G200
The original TikTok by @mimicarter81 shows her snipping off the broccoli stems she does not want.Photo byTikTok / @mimicarter81

A Walmart employee saw the video and wanted to share tips for viewers about the fresh produce aisle after viewing the controversial hack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QldjC_0jrSh7G200
“Alright let’s talk about this since we are still on Broccoli-gate 2022," says JJ in her TikTok responsePhoto byTikTok / @n.c.lakehawk

The text overlay of the video response by the Walmart employee JJ said:

“Alright let’s talk about this since we are still on Broccoli-gate 2022.”

The TikToker JJ explains:

“I work for produce in this grocery store. Some things are sold by weight, some are sold by the units. And we’re going to talk about some of them.”

The Tiktoker then shares the best way to shop for your fresh produce:

1. Cabbages

The worker from Walmart explains that customers often remove outer leaves from their produce, which then gets left at the display.

She said that the employees have to collect them and take them to the compost.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LcA4H_0jrSh7G200
JJ shows how people break the cabbage leaves off before they buyPhoto byTikTok / @n.c.lakehawk

2. Grapes

The produce worker then goes over the various types of grapes that are sold by weight.

According to her, customers can easily customize the amount of grapes they want to purchase by moving them from one bag to another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18IWT6_0jrSh7G200
JJ explains grapes are sold by the pound.Photo byTikTok / @n.c.lakehawk

The worker then compares the different types of grapes to the plastic containers commonly used for packaging them.

She advises customers to purchase them by the pound, regardless of how much they want to spend.

3. Tomatoes

JJ shared her money-saving tips on tomatoes.

One of the large tomatoes that she purchased was three-quarters of a pound, which costs around $3.26. She suggested that customers buy the prepackaged pair of tomatoes instead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jDtIZ_0jrSh7G200
JJ explains sometimes the pre-packaged items are cheaperPhoto byTikTok / @n.c.lakehawk

4. Broccoli

“So, yeah, at the end of the day, cutting these off,” she concludes, holding one of the broccoli stems, “may only save you the cost of half a pound but that also adds up.” 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WWUsN_0jrSh7G200
JJ explains the savings can add up in the produce sectionPhoto byTikTok / @n.c.lakehawk

"And that’s Walmart’s motto, “ Save money, live better. Do what you gotta do," as she finishes the video.

Following the post on TikTok, the comment section was inundated with questions about the fresh produce aisle.

The video has attracted over 2600 comments.

Many were surprised what you can modify in the fresh produce aisle.

One comment said, "So I’ve been buying the whole bag of grapes my entire life not knowing I can add or take away."

JJ responded, "Yep! Anything by the pound, take what you need and leave the rest! Less or more is up to you!"

Another said, “I did that once with the grapes and thought I would get arrested!”

“Loved all of this except my realization at just how touched the produce I’m buying is *washing intensifies,*” another TikTok viewer said.

As of November 22, 2022, there were 4,650 Walmart stores in the US (via ScrapeHero) with the most stores in Texas (516), Florida (341) and California (278 stores).

Final thoughts

The broccoli incident is an example of the lengths that consumers will go to in an attempt to get the most for their dollar.

However, many people simply don’t know the correct way to select produce. This is where an employee of Walmart comes in with some quick and effective tips on waste not, want not.

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# California# Money# Shopping# Food# Walmart

Comments / 1085

Published by

Bringing you breaking news and videos from the world of fast food and retail. Follow me for the latest updates

Los Angeles, CA
38906 followers

More from Let's Eat LA

Former Ross Dress for Less Employee Reveals the Markdowns to Look For After Christmas Despite No Official Sale Announced

A former employee at Ross Dress for Less has gone viral on TikTok with a video explaining that you should expect big discounts in the after-Christmas sales, despite Ross not officially announcing an after-Christmas sale.

Read full story
1 comments

Costco's New Year's Eve and New Year's Day Store Hours Revealed: What Time Do the Stores Open and Close?

If you were planning to shop the warehouse giant on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day, you’ll want to read this first. Running out of party dips or holiday muffins might result in you having to reach for your membership card and car keys, which is why you should know the store's different hours over New Year's Eve and New Years Day.

Read full story

Food Blogger Tours McDonald's First Fully-Automated Location With No Human Employees, Sparking Debate

McDonald’s, the fast food chain with more than 38,000 locations around the world, has unveiled its first concept restaurant without human employees out the front of the restaurant.

Read full story
1573 comments

Woman Furious After $50 Gift Card Had Only $22 Left On It Due to Unexpected 'Monthly Service Fee'

Even though gift cards are the most popular holiday present across the country, 51% of adults forget to redeem them when they should. When they do remember, some find themselves in for a nasty surprise.

Read full story
134 comments

Walmart Employee’s Response to a Customer in the Express Lane After She Is 1 Item Over Maximum Limit Sparks Debate

A new survey shows 78% believe bad behavior from customers toward employees is more common than it was five years ago. A Walmart employee shared her experience on TikTok after an angry customer hurled abuse at her after she refused to check out 21 items in the 20 items-or-less express lane.

Read full story
1194 comments

Man Annoyed After $16 Chicken Tender Order from Popeyes had ‘No Chicken’ Sparking Debate on Fast Food Prices

Justin Chopelas was just trying to order some chicken tenders from Popeyes, but instead he got something that looked more like a 'skin tender'—and cost him $16. Tiktok user who goes by @justinchopelas on the platform, uploaded a video to review his recent order of 5-piece box of chicken tenders from Popeyes.

Read full story
711 comments

Restaurant Manager Is Out of Job After Warning Staff in Severe Memo To Look for Other Work if They Request Time Off

With over 1.3 million job openings in the food and accommodation industry, it’s no surprise that restaurant workers are in high demand. One restaurant manager has been fired after a blistering message to staff about taking time off, threatening her staff with being out of a job if they requested time off work.

Read full story
978 comments

108-Year-Old Woman Reveals Favorite Meal at Taco Bell

In 2016, about 82,000 people aged over 100 were in the US. A number expected to increase to 589,000 by 2060. A woman from Lou isiana celebrated her 108th birthday with her family this month, and she continues to outlive all six of her siblings and three sons.

Read full story
74 comments

After Starbucks Rolls Out A New Tipping System Some Baristas Are Refusing To Use It, Sparking Debate

Starbucks rolled out a new tip system that allows customers to recognize their favorite baristas by giving them credit or debit card tips. However, the minor change has caused a lot of online commotion among Starbucks customers and employees.

Read full story
296 comments

Woman Frustrated After Subway Store Closes 30 Minutes Early Despite Staff Talking Inside, Provoking Mixed Reactions

Subway customers were divided on whether a TikTok user's complaint about workers closing the store early was justified after a video of them 'chilling' in the restaurant went viral.

Read full story
332 comments

10 Fast Food Chains Open on Christmas Day 2022

The end of December is fast approaching, and people are still scrambling to figure out where they can get a bite to eat. Most places are closed, except for a few fast food chains - but which ones are open?

Read full story
114 comments

Man’s Response to Fast Food Manager After Told Closed Due to Lack of Staff Sparks Debate

The number of McDonald’s employees has more than halved worldwide in the past six years, according to Statista. A TikToker, who goes by @dadtastic1, posted a video outside a closed McDonald’s after he was told he could not buy his food by the manager because 'they only have 2 people' working.

Read full story
839 comments

Pizza Hut Manager Explains the Difference Between Ordering In-Store and Online After Customer Complaint, Sparking Debate

A Pizza Hut manager has sparked debate over online ordering. The U.S. is seeing a rise in online ordering, with fast food app downloads up 27.5% compared to last year. But some people still like to order in the stores and others say it saves them money if they do so.

Read full story
300 comments

In-N-Out Is Selling 3 ‘Ugly Christmas Sweaters’ for the Holiday Season

In-N-Out is releasing three 'ugly' Christmas sweaters this holiday season. If you've ever wanted to wear a sweater with french fries on it, or a Yeti who has just downed a Double-Double, now's your chance. In-N-Out has just released their holiday sweaters for sale on their website.

Read full story
4 comments

Former Dollar General Employee Warns Customers To Check Pricing Amid Staff Shortages

If you've ever shopped at a Dollar General, you know how tempting it can be to load up on those cheap products. But if you're concerned about inconsistent or inaccurate prices, you may want to read this—and make sure you keep your receipt with you just in case.

Read full story
423 comments

McDonald's Customer Frustrated by Drive-Thru Chatbot Experience As Fast Food Companies Plan to Roll Out Across Country

McDonald's is testing artificial intelligence to take orders at their drive-thrus, but it has yet to be smooth sailing. When one customer, TikTok user, Dal (@that_usa_guy), tried out the new artificial intelligence (AI) system in his local drive-thru restaurant, he got more than he bargained for—and not in a good way.

Read full story
434 comments

Woman Reacts to Odd Text Messages After Grubhub Driver Admits Eating Her Taco Bell Order

A woman is going viral on TikTok after showing a text conversation between her and a GrubHub driver who apparently ate the Taco Bell she ordered. The video by the Tiktoker, who goes by @ihitrockbottom, has been seen more than 556,000 times.

Read full story
29 comments

Woman Complains That Ross Gave Her a 10-Percent Senior Discount Without Asking Her Age, Sparking Debate

Some people think life over 50 isn't as good as it used to be. But, according to a recent poll, two-thirds of people said their lives have improved since they hit the big 5-0.

Read full story
1486 comments

Man Takes Mashed Potatoes From KFC to His Friendsgiving Dinner but Not All His Friends Are Happy, Sparking Debate

Research reveals that over seven in 10 young Americans prefer celebrating Thanksgiving with friends instead of a traditional feast. TikToker Jake Musser, who goes by @mvsser, went viral after posting his Friendsgiving mashed potatoes hack: he purchased them from a Kentucky Fried Chicken location. Then, he poured them all into a bowl he bought from Target.

Read full story
476 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy