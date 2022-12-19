Woman Furious After $50 Gift Card Had Only $22 Left On It Due to Unexpected 'Monthly Service Fee'

Even though gift cards are the most popular holiday present across the country, 51% of adults forget to redeem them when they should.

When they do remember, some find themselves in for a nasty surprise.

One woman was shocked to discover that her $50 Kwik Trip gift card was only worth $22.

It seems to have stuck a chord, as the video by Khean Pisey (@kheanpiseyy) has amassed over 237,500 views.

@kheanpiseyy

THIS SHOULD BE ILLEGAL side note i forgot my wallet and was very far from home so i was RELYING ON THIS SAVING GIFT CARD ONLY TO BE DISAPPOINTED

♬ original sound - khean pisey

According to the terms on the back of the card, it was only worth $50 for the initial 12 months after purchase. Every month after 12 months, $2 would be removed from the card as a "service fee."

She writes in her caption: "This should be illegal."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06u0AT_0jnhkWx400
Khean says she was depending on the gift card because she was "very far from home".Photo byTikTok/ @kheanpiseyy

You shouldn’t have to pay a service fee, but it depends on the state laws

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MULYO_0jnhkWx400
The TikTok user shows the terms, "$2.00 monthly service fee" - unless prohibited by law.Photo byTikTok / @kheanpisey

According to Khean, she says she didn't see the conditions that were written on her gift card.

Some comments thought she should have spent it earlier, while others thought the company was at fault.

One comment said, "12 months??? What were you saving it for?"

Another said, "I'd never ever shop there again."

"Walmart money card does this and charges you to use it! I got a $25 one and it kept ‘failing’ and charging me anyways,” alleged another TikTok user.

While many echoed the caption, "This is illegal in most places for obvious reasons."

Khean also noted in her comments that she was just warning the other customers about the possible fees: "I'm just warning stupid folk like me."

In most states, it's illegal to charge a fee for inactivity or expiration dates on the cards. In California, most gift cards sold by retailers don't contain an expiration or service fee and similar laws exist in Illinois, Massachusetts, and other states. The laws are different in Texas or Florida, with different rules apply to different states.

15 billion dollars in gift card value in the US has been lost or forgotten

The value of the gift cards that people have forgotten across the country is estimated at around $15 billion, according to Bankrate.com.

Ted Rossman, senior analyst for CreditCards.com and Bankrate.com, notes:

“My advice is generally to use gift cards, vouchers and credits promptly. The longer you hold onto them, the more likely it is that the store will go out of business, the value will expire or you’ll lose track of it."

Final thoughts

Most people give gift cards. Most people forget about them. While some gift cards from certain retailers in some states actually penalize you for forgetting.

The main takeaway from this should be that if you have a gift card or vouchers that you don't plan on using, use them quickly.

If the company goes out of business or the value expires, then those gift cards or vouchers are pretty much useless, especially in some states where they charge monthly for not using them.

What do you think about this?

