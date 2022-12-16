Man Annoyed After $16 Chicken Tender Order from Popeyes had ‘No Chicken’ Sparking Debate on Fast Food Prices

Photo by adobe

Justin Chopelas was just trying to order some chicken tenders from Popeyes, but instead he got something that looked more like a 'skin tender'—and cost him $16.

Tiktok user who goes by @justinchopelas on the platform, uploaded a video to review his recent order of 5-piece box of chicken tenders from Popeyes.

The video caption says, "This is the worst food review yet!" and has over 2 million views.

In the clip, he picks up one of the chicken tenders and says,

"I spent $16 for a five-piece tender at Popeyes and these were the tenders they gave me"

Instead of getting the chicken tenders he thought he ordered, he got… well, this:

Photo by TikTok / @JustinChopelas

Across the country, fast food prices have increased by 12.9% since September 2021, and people's budgets, and good will, have been feeling stretched this year.

It is no surprise that food reviewers are quick to take to video platforms like Tiktok to claim their fast food orders are shrinking.

One person commenting they looked like "skin tenders" (rather than chicken tenders).

Five piece chicken tenders at popeyes Photo by Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

The clip has over 4000 comments with a mixed reaction.

"Crazy how much things are now," and @justinchopelas responds, "It’s crazy honestly."

Some commenters believed the problem could be the location he bought it from

"Send this to the company," one viewer suggested.

"The thing about Popeyes, you gotta find a good one and hold it close to your heart. It’s like dating, lot of bad ones but you’ll find you’re soulmate" second urged.

"Return it!" a third commented.

We're curious if the Popeyes chicken tender order had 'no chicken,' but we know this: in his clip, it was pretty thin and crispy.

Fast Food Prices Increase By 12.9% Since September 2021: Study.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics has found, "The index for food away from home rose 8.5 percent over the last year."

This is backed up by a new study by Pricelisto revealed that in the fast food sector, prices have increased by 12.9% since September 2021.

According to David Henkes, a senior analyst at Technomic, some fast food companies are finding ways to get around price increases by using cheaper ingredients or shrinking their portion sizes.

Major chains such as Popeyes have also adjusted their menu to avoid increasing prices and alienating customers.

Popeyes claim they have done this by promoting value deal promotions and building a digital presence, the company said in a statement to CNBC.

As of December 5, 2022, there were 2,885 Popeyes stores in the US, and the state with the most number of them is Texas (402), followed by California (253) and Florida (205) - via Scrapehero.

Final thoughts

Popeyes has been accused by TikTok of serving "skin tenders"—that is, no chicken at all—in its chicken tenders.

The video garnered over one million views as it struck a chord. With food inflation going up, consumers are feeling squeezed from every angle.

Many believe food portions are shrinking without any price increase or prices have continually risen in the past year.

Whether this is one restaurant location, the video shows how customers are inspecting their orders for value in a tough inflationary environment this year.

What do you think about this?

