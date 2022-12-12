108-Year-Old Woman Reveals Favorite Meal at Taco Bell

Let's Eat LA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K0vEk_0jeB7A4900
Photo byadobe

In 2016, about 82,000 people aged over 100 were in the US. A number expected to increase to 589,000 by 2060.

A woman from Lou isiana celebrated her 108th birthday with her family this month, and she continues to outlive all six of her siblings and three sons.

Her secret? Homan's family visits her daily, often bringing her favorite food: hard shell tacos from Taco Bell. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UYtbF_0jeB7A4900
Photo byCrunchy Taco / Taco Bell

Mrs Christine Homan was born on December 4, 1914, during World War I.

As a result, she has outlived all seven of her siblings—and even three of her four children.

"I think it is great I have been here this long," Christine Homan tells KKTC in an interview before her birthday celebration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21cEMS_0jeB7A4900
"I've had a good life," says the 108-year-old.Photo byAdobe

"For the most part, I've had a good life. I've worked all my life. It's time to rest," she says.

The wellness director told the channel, "staff members will try to help her, but she pushes back, saying she’s got it handled."

The centenarian enjoys a hard shell taco at Taco Bell every day

Researchers that study the lifestyles of the world's oldest individuals do not have Taco Bell on its list of recommended foods for longer life. 

Nutritionists say the key to a healthier Crunchy Taco is in customization. 

Willow Jarosh, MS, RD at VeryWell, explains: 

"Taco Bell offers a variety of dishes, including vegetarian and food allergy-sensitive options. You can customize most meals to include beans and veggies for a satisfying combo of high-fiber carbs, protein, fat, and flavor. The sodium levels are high though, so if you eat here regularly, make other meals throughout the day lower in sodium to balance your daily intake."

The Crunchy Taco from Taco Bell provides 170 calories, 9 g total fat, 3.5 g saturated fat, 8 g protein, 13 g carbohydrate, and 310 mg sodium. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends that adults limit sodium intake to less than 2,300 mg daily. 

Swap grilled chicken instead of beef for more protein and skip the cheese to save an additional 25 calories.

The unusual diets of the world's centenarians

In fact, often people are surprised by the diet of people who outlive most people—it isn't always what we expect.

Jeanne Louise Calment, who was 122 years old when she died, had an unusual diet. She says she lived on Port wine, olive oil, and chocolate - but researchers believed her longevity was probably due to genetics and her "immunity to stress."

She once said, according to a researcher at UC Davis, "If  you can't do anything about it, don't worry about it."

Dr. Nir Barzilai, director of the Institute for Aging Research, says

"Genetic factors are more dominating (than lifestyle factors) at exceptional older ages. In our (study of) centenarians, almost 50 per cent were obese or overweight, smokers, and not exercising even moderately. That is why we study them — because their interaction with environment is not exemplary and still they make it." 

Final thoughts 

The takeaway isn't to live your life like a Taco Bell commercial. But it is vital to maintain a low-stress, healthy lifestyle with a social life. The more positive you can be, the better. 

There's more to a long life than just eating right; you must also have the right genes and the ability to deal with stress to live a long and healthy life.

So enjoy a Crunchy Taco, and live long and prosper!

As of December 5, 2022, there were 7,699 Taco Bell restaurants in the US, with 862 stores in California, followed by Texas with 685, and Florida with 469 stores.

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# California# Fast Food# Taco Bell# Lifestyle# Society

Comments / 72

Published by

Bringing you breaking news and videos from the world of fast food and retail. Follow me for the latest updates

Los Angeles, CA
34027 followers

More from Let's Eat LA

Man Claims $16 Chicken Tender Order from Popeyes had ‘No Chicken’ Sparking Debate on Value

Justin Chopelas was just trying to order some chicken tenders from Popeyes, but instead he got something that looked more like a 'skin tender'—and cost him $16. Tiktok user who goes by @justinchopelas on the platform, uploaded a video to review his recent order of 5-piece box of chicken tenders from Popeyes.

Read full story
8 comments

Restaurant Manager Is Out of Job After Warning Staff in Severe Memo To Look for Other Work if They Request Time Off

With over 1.3 million job openings in the food and accommodation industry, it’s no surprise that restaurant workers are in high demand. One restaurant manager has been fired after a blistering message to staff about taking time off, threatening her staff with being out of a job if they requested time off work.

Read full story
928 comments

After Starbucks Rolls Out A New Tipping System Some Baristas Are Refusing To Use It, Sparking Debate

Starbucks rolled out a new tip system that allows customers to recognize their favorite baristas by giving them credit or debit card tips. However, the minor change has caused a lot of online commotion among Starbucks customers and employees.

Read full story
296 comments

Woman Frustrated As Subway Workers Close Store 30 Minutes Early, Provoking Mixed Reactions

Subway customers were divided on whether a TikTok user's complaint about workers closing the store early was justified after a video of them 'chilling' in the restaurant went viral.

Read full story
212 comments

10 Fast Food Chains Open on Christmas Day 2022

The end of December is fast approaching, and people are still scrambling to figure out where they can get a bite to eat. Most places are closed, except for a few fast food chains - but which ones are open?

Read full story
56 comments

Man’s Response to Fast Food Manager After Told Closed Due to Lack of Staff Sparks Debate

The number of McDonald’s employees has more than halved worldwide in the past six years, according to Statista. A TikToker, who goes by @dadtastic1, posted a video outside a closed McDonald’s after he was told he could not buy his food by the manager because 'they only have 2 people' working.

Read full story
830 comments

Pizza Hut Manager Explains the Difference Between Ordering In-Store and Online After Customer Complaint, Sparking Debate

A Pizza Hut manager has sparked debate over online ordering. The U.S. is seeing a rise in online ordering, with fast food app downloads up 27.5% compared to last year. But some people still like to order in the stores and others say it saves them money if they do so.

Read full story
299 comments

In-N-Out Is Selling 3 ‘Ugly Christmas Sweaters’ for the Holiday Season

In-N-Out is releasing three 'ugly' Christmas sweaters this holiday season. If you've ever wanted to wear a sweater with french fries on it, or a Yeti who has just downed a Double-Double, now's your chance. In-N-Out has just released their holiday sweaters for sale on their website.

Read full story
4 comments

Former Dollar General Employee Warns Customers To Check Pricing Amid Staff Shortages

If you've ever shopped at a Dollar General, you know how tempting it can be to load up on those cheap products. But if you're concerned about inconsistent or inaccurate prices, you may want to read this—and make sure you keep your receipt with you just in case.

Read full story
421 comments

McDonald's Customer Frustrated by Drive-Thru Chatbot Experience As Fast Food Companies Plan to Roll Out Across Country

McDonald's is testing artificial intelligence to take orders at their drive-thrus, but it has yet to be smooth sailing. When one customer, TikTok user, Dal (@that_usa_guy), tried out the new artificial intelligence (AI) system in his local drive-thru restaurant, he got more than he bargained for—and not in a good way.

Read full story
434 comments

Woman Reacts to Odd Text Messages After Grubhub Driver Admits Eating Her Taco Bell Order

A woman is going viral on TikTok after showing a text conversation between her and a GrubHub driver who apparently ate the Taco Bell she ordered. The video by the Tiktoker, who goes by @ihitrockbottom, has been seen more than 556,000 times.

Read full story
28 comments

Woman Complains That Ross Gave Her a 10-Percent Senior Discount Without Asking Her Age, Sparking Debate

Some people think life over 50 isn't as good as it used to be. But, according to a recent poll, two-thirds of people said their lives have improved since they hit the big 5-0.

Read full story
1476 comments

Man Takes Mashed Potatoes From KFC to His Friendsgiving Dinner but Not All His Friends Are Happy, Sparking Debate

Research reveals that over seven in 10 young Americans prefer celebrating Thanksgiving with friends instead of a traditional feast. TikToker Jake Musser, who goes by @mvsser, went viral after posting his Friendsgiving mashed potatoes hack: he purchased them from a Kentucky Fried Chicken location. Then, he poured them all into a bowl he bought from Target.

Read full story
473 comments

Amazon Driver Explains How to Get a Better Delivery: 'If you order from Amazon, this message is for you'

Photo byCredit: TonyWebster (CC BY 2.0) Amazon packages can be a hassle to receive. Still, an Amazon driver has 'insider' tips and advice on making the delivery process easier and safer for everyone.

Read full story
220 comments

Dollar General Employee Says Stores Across Country 'Completely Overwhelmed' as Company Reports Operating Profit Up 7.5%

In a video that has gone viral, an assistant manager at a Dollar General store has spoken out about the conditions of his store and, he says, many other Dollar General stores across the country.

Read full story
720 comments

Krispy Kreme Explains Massive Shakeup That Will Close More Stores ‘In the Coming Months’

Since the beginning of 2022, Krispy Kreme has already closed several stores, and the company announced on Tuesday that more closures are expected 'in the coming months.'

Read full story
43 comments

Woman Shares Her Order Fail on DoorDash That Delivered a Single Slice of McDonald’s Cheese in a Box

A woman who ordered a Happy Meal through the DoorDash delivery app was surprised to find that she had accidentally ordered just a slice of American cheese in a box, rather than the whole burger.

Read full story
60 comments

Man Argues With Dollar Tree Manager Over Only One Register Being Open, Offered Job on the Spot To Help Out

A fight between a Dollar Tree manager and customer was caught on camera after the customer complained the store had only one register open. A video posted by Kensha (@mixedbeauty) on TikTok has gone viral, attracting over 276,000 views.

Read full story
767 comments

Walmart Customer Warns To Always Check Your Receipt Before Leaving The Store After She Finds $19.86 Mystery Charge

Walmart customers should always check their receipts before leaving the store, a TikTok user warned after being charged an extra $19.86 for an "unknown" item. Julia Taylor, who goes by @julesakajuliataylor on the social media platform TikTok, posted a video message urging shoppers to double-check their receipts.

Read full story
850 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy