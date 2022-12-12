Photo by adobe

In 2016, about 82,000 people aged over 100 were in the US. A number expected to increase to 589,000 by 2060.

A woman from Lou isiana celebrated her 108th birthday with her family this month, and she continues to outlive all six of her siblings and three sons.

Her secret? Homan's family visits her daily, often bringing her favorite food: hard shell tacos from Taco Bell.

Photo by Crunchy Taco / Taco Bell

Mrs Christine Homan was born on December 4, 1914, during World War I.

As a result, she has outlived all seven of her siblings—and even three of her four children.

"I think it is great I have been here this long," Christine Homan tells KKTC in an interview before her birthday celebration.

"I've had a good life," says the 108-year-old. Photo by Adobe

"For the most part, I've had a good life. I've worked all my life. It's time to rest," she says.

The wellness director told the channel, "staff members will try to help her, but she pushes back, saying she’s got it handled."

The centenarian enjoys a hard shell taco at Taco Bell every day

Researchers that study the lifestyles of the world's oldest individuals do not have Taco Bell on its list of recommended foods for longer life.

Nutritionists say the key to a healthier Crunchy Taco is in customization.

Willow Jarosh, MS, RD at VeryWell, explains:

"Taco Bell offers a variety of dishes, including vegetarian and food allergy-sensitive options. You can customize most meals to include beans and veggies for a satisfying combo of high-fiber carbs, protein, fat, and flavor. The sodium levels are high though, so if you eat here regularly, make other meals throughout the day lower in sodium to balance your daily intake."

The Crunchy Taco from Taco Bell provides 170 calories, 9 g total fat, 3.5 g saturated fat, 8 g protein, 13 g carbohydrate, and 310 mg sodium. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends that adults limit sodium intake to less than 2,300 mg daily.

Swap grilled chicken instead of beef for more protein and skip the cheese to save an additional 25 calories.

The unusual diets of the world's centenarians

In fact, often people are surprised by the diet of people who outlive most people—it isn't always what we expect.

Jeanne Louise Calment, who was 122 years old when she died, had an unusual diet. She says she lived on Port wine, olive oil, and chocolate - but researchers believed her longevity was probably due to genetics and her "immunity to stress."

She once said, according to a researcher at UC Davis, "If you can't do anything about it, don't worry about it."

Dr. Nir Barzilai, director of the Institute for Aging Research, says:

"Genetic factors are more dominating (than lifestyle factors) at exceptional older ages. In our (study of) centenarians, almost 50 per cent were obese or overweight, smokers, and not exercising even moderately. That is why we study them — because their interaction with environment is not exemplary and still they make it."

Final thoughts

The takeaway isn't to live your life like a Taco Bell commercial. But it is vital to maintain a low-stress, healthy lifestyle with a social life. The more positive you can be, the better.

There's more to a long life than just eating right; you must also have the right genes and the ability to deal with stress to live a long and healthy life.

So enjoy a Crunchy Taco, and live long and prosper!

As of December 5, 2022, there were 7,699 Taco Bell restaurants in the US, with 862 stores in California, followed by Texas with 685, and Florida with 469 stores.

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.