After Starbucks Rolls Out A New Tipping System Some Baristas Are Refusing To Use It, Sparking Debate

Let's Eat LA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qmAfK_0jc6WsKn00
Photo byAdobe

Starbucks rolled out a new tip system that allows customers to recognize their favorite baristas by giving them credit or debit card tips.

However, the minor change has caused a lot of online commotion among Starbucks customers and employees.

"I've literally been pressing 'no tip' before giving them the card reader because I really don't want to ask them to tip," says one TikTok user who may work at Starbucks.

But one barista, @yassimodo, on TikTok, went viral after uploading a cautionary tale about what happens when an employee hits "no tip" on a touchscreen at Starbucks. 

The post has struck a chord with 71,000 views and has been shared over 14.8K times.

@yassimodo ik i have no audience but like WHY #baristatok ♬ original sound - kalehack

"The amount of baristas on here saying that they just hit the no tip button before handing out the card reader, that's scary," says @yassimodo. 

He continues: "First of all, my loves, that's fireable. You can't touch the screen at all. It was in the training."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lhYj1_0jc6WsKn00
Some Starbucks employees are not happy about the new tipping systemPhoto byadobe

The video has over 500 comments with views on the new tipping system at Starbucks

One person wrote: "As a customer I have been WAITING for Starbucks to add card tips! Y'all deserve all the tips!"

Another added: "I don't want customers to feel pressured, so I say "it'll ask you a question, you're free to skip past it, and would you like a receipt today?"

However, others asked why employees would stop someone from giving a tip? 

One person wrote: "My barista today straight up said, "it's going to ask you if you want to tip but just hit no" um ma'am? Are you okay?"

Starbucks' new tipping system and how it works

Where tipping in sit-down restaurants is standard, it's not so typical for fast-casual or retail employees. 

The new tipping system adds tips on its point-of-sale system (POS), including for drive-thru orders. 

When a customer places an order, the new tipping system asks for a tip, and baristas need to explain to the customer how to tip or decline tipping for their order. 

According to this TikToker, pressing the 'no tip' option is against the company's POS protocol, which states that employees are not allowed to touch the screen while accepting payments.

The reason why employees are forbidden to touch the screen, @yassimodo says: "Cause even on the camera it's gonna like, they, how do they know you're not adding a tip?" 

How technology made it easier to tip — but more people feel pressured to do so

Tipping can be awkward for both the tipper and the recipient.

Why do some Starbucks employees feel 'undue stress' about asking for tips on a touchscreen? 

Unlike writing a tip on a receipt or putting it in a tip jar, tip-by-tablet transactions are public affairs. You must publicly declare your generosity or cheapness to servers and other customers.

According to Professor Zhu of Johns Hopkins, asking customers to tip can encourage some people to do so. 

He tells Vox that this practice can be especially beneficial when a business transaction has already occurred. 

The post explains the psychology behind tipping on touchscreens: 

"The tip prompts are also designed to push the customer into not just leaving a tip, but leaving an amount that the business "suggests." Businesses can set those suggested amounts, which is why one place might go with something like 10 percent, 15 percent, and 20 percent, while another might do 20 percent, 25 percent, and 30 percent. They can also request dollar amounts instead of percentages, or enable "smart tipping," which switches from percentages to dollar amounts if a purchase is under a certain threshold. That's how you might get a suggestion to leave an extra $3 for a $3.75 chocolate croissant, which is effectively an 80 percent tip."

Twenty-six percent of people tip more when suggesting an amount on a machine, according to a recent survey conducted by CreditCards.com

As of November 28, 2022, there were 15,812 Starbucks stores across the country, with the most stores in California (3054), Texas (1316), and Florida (826).

Final thoughts 

Being asked to tip on a tablet or POS had gained popularity over the past couple of years, but 2020 created a new, pressing need for fast, relatively contact-free payment options. 

During this time, people were also more willing to tip for services they didn't tip for before, like carryout orders at restaurants, food deliveries, or quick service restaurants.

The tip request on a touchscreen from Starbucks adds even more debate on the topic because there's an element of control in place.

Now we're back in an era where people are expected to see the service before paying. Still, people find themselves in situations where they need to tip people who are not accustomed to tips.

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Starbucks# Lifestyle# California# Society# Money

Comments / 296

Published by

Bringing you breaking news and videos from the world of fast food and retail. Follow me for the latest updates

Los Angeles, CA
33203 followers

More from Let's Eat LA

Restaurant Manager Is Out of Job After Warning Staff in Severe Memo To Look for Other Work if They Request Time Off

With over 1.3 million job openings in the food and accommodation industry, it’s no surprise that restaurant workers are in high demand. One restaurant manager has been fired after a blistering message to staff about taking time off, threatening her staff with being out of a job if they requested time off work.

Read full story
693 comments

108-Year-Old Woman Reveals Favorite Meal at Taco Bell

In 2016, about 82,000 people aged over 100 were in the US. A number expected to increase to 589,000 by 2060. A woman from Lou isiana celebrated her 108th birthday with her family this month, and she continues to outlive all six of her siblings and three sons.

Read full story
51 comments

Woman Frustrated As Subway Workers Close Store 30 Minutes Early, Provoking Mixed Reactions

Subway customers were divided on whether a TikTok user's complaint about workers closing the store early was justified after a video of them 'chilling' in the restaurant went viral.

Read full story
198 comments

10 Fast Food Chains Open on Christmas Day 2022

The end of December is fast approaching, and people are still scrambling to figure out where they can get a bite to eat. Most places are closed, except for a few fast food chains - but which ones are open?

Read full story
32 comments

Man’s Response to Fast Food Manager After Told Closed Due to Lack of Staff Sparks Debate

The number of McDonald’s employees has more than halved worldwide in the past six years, according to Statista. A TikToker, who goes by @dadtastic1, posted a video outside a closed McDonald’s after he was told he could not buy his food by the manager because 'they only have 2 people' working.

Read full story
830 comments

Pizza Hut Manager Explains the Difference Between Ordering In-Store and Online After Customer Complaint, Sparking Debate

A Pizza Hut manager has sparked debate over online ordering. The U.S. is seeing a rise in online ordering, with fast food app downloads up 27.5% compared to last year. But some people still like to order in the stores and others say it saves them money if they do so.

Read full story
299 comments

In-N-Out Is Selling 3 ‘Ugly Christmas Sweaters’ for the Holiday Season

In-N-Out is releasing three 'ugly' Christmas sweaters this holiday season. If you've ever wanted to wear a sweater with french fries on it, or a Yeti who has just downed a Double-Double, now's your chance. In-N-Out has just released their holiday sweaters for sale on their website.

Read full story
4 comments

Former Dollar General Employee Warns Customers To Check Pricing Amid Staff Shortages

If you've ever shopped at a Dollar General, you know how tempting it can be to load up on those cheap products. But if you're concerned about inconsistent or inaccurate prices, you may want to read this—and make sure you keep your receipt with you just in case.

Read full story
421 comments

McDonald's Customer Frustrated by Drive-Thru Chatbot Experience As Fast Food Companies Plan to Roll Out Across Country

McDonald's is testing artificial intelligence to take orders at their drive-thrus, but it has yet to be smooth sailing. When one customer, TikTok user, Dal (@that_usa_guy), tried out the new artificial intelligence (AI) system in his local drive-thru restaurant, he got more than he bargained for—and not in a good way.

Read full story
434 comments

Woman Reacts to Odd Text Messages After Grubhub Driver Admits Eating Her Taco Bell Order

A woman is going viral on TikTok after showing a text conversation between her and a GrubHub driver who apparently ate the Taco Bell she ordered. The video by the Tiktoker, who goes by @ihitrockbottom, has been seen more than 556,000 times.

Read full story
28 comments

Woman Complains That Ross Gave Her a 10-Percent Senior Discount Without Asking Her Age, Sparking Debate

Some people think life over 50 isn't as good as it used to be. But, according to a recent poll, two-thirds of people said their lives have improved since they hit the big 5-0.

Read full story
1476 comments

Man Takes Mashed Potatoes From KFC to His Friendsgiving Dinner but Not All His Friends Are Happy, Sparking Debate

Research reveals that over seven in 10 young Americans prefer celebrating Thanksgiving with friends instead of a traditional feast. TikToker Jake Musser, who goes by @mvsser, went viral after posting his Friendsgiving mashed potatoes hack: he purchased them from a Kentucky Fried Chicken location. Then, he poured them all into a bowl he bought from Target.

Read full story
476 comments

Amazon Driver Explains How to Get a Better Delivery: 'If you order from Amazon, this message is for you'

Photo byCredit: TonyWebster (CC BY 2.0) Amazon packages can be a hassle to receive. Still, an Amazon driver has 'insider' tips and advice on making the delivery process easier and safer for everyone.

Read full story
220 comments

Dollar General Employee Says Stores Across Country 'Completely Overwhelmed' as Company Reports Operating Profit Up 7.5%

In a video that has gone viral, an assistant manager at a Dollar General store has spoken out about the conditions of his store and, he says, many other Dollar General stores across the country.

Read full story
720 comments

Krispy Kreme Explains Massive Shakeup That Will Close More Stores ‘In the Coming Months’

Since the beginning of 2022, Krispy Kreme has already closed several stores, and the company announced on Tuesday that more closures are expected 'in the coming months.'

Read full story
43 comments

Woman Shares Her Order Fail on DoorDash That Delivered a Single Slice of McDonald’s Cheese in a Box

A woman who ordered a Happy Meal through the DoorDash delivery app was surprised to find that she had accidentally ordered just a slice of American cheese in a box, rather than the whole burger.

Read full story
60 comments

Man Argues With Dollar Tree Manager Over Only One Register Being Open, Offered Job on the Spot To Help Out

A fight between a Dollar Tree manager and customer was caught on camera after the customer complained the store had only one register open. A video posted by Kensha (@mixedbeauty) on TikTok has gone viral, attracting over 276,000 views.

Read full story
767 comments

Walmart Customer Warns To Always Check Your Receipt Before Leaving The Store After She Finds $19.86 Mystery Charge

Walmart customers should always check their receipts before leaving the store, a TikTok user warned after being charged an extra $19.86 for an "unknown" item. Julia Taylor, who goes by @julesakajuliataylor on the social media platform TikTok, posted a video message urging shoppers to double-check their receipts.

Read full story
848 comments

Food Service Workers Want Customers To Be Polite: ‘When a Customer Is Rude and Asks for Extra Ranch’

A survey revealed 39% of restaurant workers are leaving their jobs due to the harassment and hostility they experience from their customers. Most food service workers don’t like being treated poorly by their customers. This is why one TikToker has created a video showing the consequences.

Read full story
466 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy