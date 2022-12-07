10 Fast Food Chains Open on Christmas Day 2022

The end of December is fast approaching, and people are still scrambling to figure out where they can get a bite to eat. Most places are closed, except for a few fast food chains - but which ones are open?

Many places are closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Use this list as a go-to guide the next time you're looking for a place to eat on one of the biggest holidays of the year.

We found 10 chains offering different deals and menus for the holiday season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lJtsH_0jaPDdnP00
Photo byAdobe

Fast food restaurants open on Christmas Day 2022

  1. Applebee's
  2. Boston Market
  3. Buffalo Wild Wings
  4. Denny's
  5. IHOP
  6. McDonald's
  7. Panda Express
  8. Perkins
  9. Starbucks
  10. Waffle House

Make sure to call ahead to ensure they'll be open, and check their hours

Not all locations may be open, and some may have limited holiday hours depending on location.

Although not all of your favorite places will be open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, the two lists should help you find a place to eat without much trouble.

While some restaurants even offer special meals for the day.

Enjoy whatever you choose to do on one of the most festive days of the year—and happy holidays!

Knowing where you can find good food on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day helps make the day more special.

If you know of any other fast food chains open for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, please let us know in the comments below.

Where alcohol is available to buy, nearly half of the states ban liquor store sales on Christmas Day, with exceptions in California, New York, Texas, and these states.

