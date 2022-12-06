Man’s Response to Fast Food Manager After Told Closed Due to Lack of Staff Sparks Debate

Let's Eat LA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MMSwO_0jZ7dEnc00
Photo byAdobe / Licensed Let's Eat LA

The number of McDonald’s employees has more than halved worldwide in the past six years, according to Statista.

A TikToker, who goes by @dadtastic1, posted a video outside a closed McDonald’s after he was told he could not buy his food by the manager because 'they only have 2 people' working.

He captions his video: Why are people not working? Please explain. What am I missing?

Over 40,000 people flocked around to see the controversy, and over 1790 people decided to chime in with their thoughts and opinions on why people avoided working at McDonald’s.

In the video, @dadtastic1 describes the entire ordeal in detail and expresses his frustrations while filming a closed McDonald’s. 

He explains:

“I just placed the order on the app and [the McDonald’s worker] goes ‘Hold on a minute. All right, go up to the front door.’ Manager came out, gave me a refund, and said they’re closed today from 1:30 until 4 because they can’t get anyone to work; they only have two people—amazing!”

Incredulously, he asks why people aren’t working, and says:

“What are people doing? Why are people not working? There are no more handouts so what is going on? Please, someone explain this to me”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YeoOP_0jZ7dEnc00
Photo byTikTok @dadtastic1

In the comments section, viewers hit back with reasons workers avoid working at McDonald’s and fast food, in general.

“Because we found other jobs that pay us what we are worth we won’t work for low wages,” one TikTok user said.

“A combo meal costs more than these workers make in an hour. They went elsewhere because they had to,” another user wrote in the comments.

“You can’t make a living there. People literally can’t afford to work at McDonald’s,” another said.

McDonald’s is growing, but the number of employees is shrinking

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wrqv7_0jZ7dEnc00
"Pay is part of the problem, but also the abuse... both from companies and customers is worse than ever now." says one TikTok commenterPhoto byAdobe

Finding staff is still challenging, particularly in some parts of the job market. 

One is the fast-food sector, which requires in-person attendance and often offers lower wages and demanding working conditions.

In an article from CNBC, "High inflation leads federal minimum wage to reach lowest value since 1956, report finds" cited an analysis by the Economic Policy Institute, which states that the minimum wage has also lost value due to inflation.

Suppose a job can be automated, digitalized, or offshored. In that case, it may be, as many labor sectors are still struggling to retain workers.

The number of McDonald’s restaurants in the US is 13,342 as of November 28, 2022. California has the most, with 1,186 sites, followed by Texas (1,124) and Florida (854).

Final thoughts

Following the viral video, the man posted a follow-up video on TikTok where he thanked the people who responded to his post and talked about how he genuinely didn't know why he was experiencing this issue

In the end, people do not work in fast food for many reasons. Given the amount of strong responses the man received, it’s safe to say that he learned a tremendous amount from the reaction to his video.

What do you think about this?

What do you think about this video? Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family if you’d like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# California# Lifestyle# Society# Money# Fast Food

Comments / 828

Published by

Bringing you breaking news and videos from the world of fast food and retail. Follow me for the latest updates

Los Angeles, CA
30786 followers

More from Let's Eat LA

Man Shares Behind the Scenes at a Restaurant Kitchen, Sparking Debate on 'Hardest Job in the Food Industry'

The restaurant industry is still facing a major shortage of dishwashers. According to a restaurant recruiter, 81% of restaurant operators are short at least one position, with one-third of restaurants saying they are short on dishwashers.

Read full story
3 comments

After Starbucks Rolls Out A New Tipping System Some Baristas Are Refusing To Use It, Sparking Debate

Starbucks rolled out a new tip system that allows customers to recognize their favorite baristas by giving them credit or debit card tips. However, the minor change has caused a lot of online commotion among Starbucks customers and employees.

Read full story
207 comments

Woman Frustrated As Subway Workers Close Store 30 Minutes Early, Provoking Mixed Reactions

Subway customers were divided on whether a TikTok user's complaint about workers closing the store early was justified after a video of them 'chilling' in the restaurant went viral.

Read full story
52 comments

10 Fast Food Chains Open on Christmas Day 2022

The end of December is fast approaching, and people are still scrambling to figure out where they can get a bite to eat. Most places are closed, except for a few fast food chains - but which ones are open?

Read full story
23 comments

Pizza Hut Manager Explains the Difference Between Ordering In-Store and Online After Customer Complaint, Sparking Debate

A Pizza Hut manager has sparked debate over online ordering. The U.S. is seeing a rise in online ordering, with fast food app downloads up 27.5% compared to last year. But some people still like to order in the stores and others say it saves them money if they do so.

Read full story
297 comments

In-N-Out Is Selling 3 ‘Ugly Christmas Sweaters’ for the Holiday Season

In-N-Out is releasing three 'ugly' Christmas sweaters this holiday season. If you've ever wanted to wear a sweater with french fries on it, or a Yeti who has just downed a Double-Double, now's your chance. In-N-Out has just released their holiday sweaters for sale on their website.

Read full story
4 comments

Former Dollar General Employee Warns Customers To Check Pricing Amid Staff Shortages

If you've ever shopped at a Dollar General, you know how tempting it can be to load up on those cheap products. But if you're concerned about inconsistent or inaccurate prices, you may want to read this—and make sure you keep your receipt with you just in case.

Read full story
421 comments

McDonald's Customer Frustrated by Drive-Thru Chatbot Experience As Fast Food Companies Plan to Roll Out Across Country

McDonald's is testing artificial intelligence to take orders at their drive-thrus, but it has yet to be smooth sailing. When one customer, TikTok user, Dal (@that_usa_guy), tried out the new artificial intelligence (AI) system in his local drive-thru restaurant, he got more than he bargained for—and not in a good way.

Read full story
434 comments

Woman Reacts to Odd Text Messages After Grubhub Driver Admits Eating Her Taco Bell Order

A woman is going viral on TikTok after showing a text conversation between her and a GrubHub driver who apparently ate the Taco Bell she ordered. The video by the Tiktoker, who goes by @ihitrockbottom, has been seen more than 556,000 times.

Read full story
28 comments

Woman Complains That Ross Gave Her a 10-Percent Senior Discount Without Asking Her Age, Sparking Debate

Some people think life over 50 isn't as good as it used to be. But, according to a recent poll, two-thirds of people said their lives have improved since they hit the big 5-0.

Read full story
1472 comments

Man Takes Mashed Potatoes From KFC to His Friendsgiving Dinner but Not All His Friends Are Happy, Sparking Debate

Research reveals that over seven in 10 young Americans prefer celebrating Thanksgiving with friends instead of a traditional feast. TikToker Jake Musser, who goes by @mvsser, went viral after posting his Friendsgiving mashed potatoes hack: he purchased them from a Kentucky Fried Chicken location. Then, he poured them all into a bowl he bought from Target.

Read full story
465 comments

Amazon Driver Explains How to Get a Better Delivery: 'If you order from Amazon, this message is for you'

Photo byCredit: TonyWebster (CC BY 2.0) Amazon packages can be a hassle to receive. Still, an Amazon driver has 'insider' tips and advice on making the delivery process easier and safer for everyone.

Read full story
219 comments

Dollar General Employee Says Stores Across Country 'Completely Overwhelmed' as Company Reports Operating Profit Up 7.5%

In a video that has gone viral, an assistant manager at a Dollar General store has spoken out about the conditions of his store and, he says, many other Dollar General stores across the country.

Read full story
720 comments

Krispy Kreme Explains Massive Shakeup That Will Close More Stores ‘In the Coming Months’

Since the beginning of 2022, Krispy Kreme has already closed several stores, and the company announced on Tuesday that more closures are expected 'in the coming months.'

Read full story
43 comments

Woman Shares Her Order Fail on DoorDash That Delivered a Single Slice of McDonald’s Cheese in a Box

A woman who ordered a Happy Meal through the DoorDash delivery app was surprised to find that she had accidentally ordered just a slice of American cheese in a box, rather than the whole burger.

Read full story
60 comments

Man Argues With Dollar Tree Manager Over Only One Register Being Open, Offered Job on the Spot To Help Out

A fight between a Dollar Tree manager and customer was caught on camera after the customer complained the store had only one register open. A video posted by Kensha (@mixedbeauty) on TikTok has gone viral, attracting over 276,000 views.

Read full story
761 comments

Walmart Customer Warns To Always Check Your Receipt Before Leaving The Store After She Finds $19.86 Mystery Charge

Walmart customers should always check their receipts before leaving the store, a TikTok user warned after being charged an extra $19.86 for an "unknown" item. Julia Taylor, who goes by @julesakajuliataylor on the social media platform TikTok, posted a video message urging shoppers to double-check their receipts.

Read full story
833 comments

Food Service Workers Want Customers To Be Polite: ‘When a Customer Is Rude and Asks for Extra Ranch’

A survey revealed 39% of restaurant workers are leaving their jobs due to the harassment and hostility they experience from their customers. Most food service workers don’t like being treated poorly by their customers. This is why one TikToker has created a video showing the consequences.

Read full story
466 comments

Woman Calls Out Starbucks After Paying $30 for ‘Under-Filled' Coffees Amid Price Rises This Year

While Starbucks is one of the most popular coffee chains in the world, there are always things customers may need to be happier with their drinks order. Recently, a video has gone viral on TikTok after a customer filmed herself opening the lids of four large drinks to reveal that they were not filled to the top.

Read full story
161 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy