In-N-Out Is Selling 3 ‘Ugly Christmas Sweaters’ for the Holiday Season

In-N-Out is releasing three 'ugly' Christmas sweaters this holiday season.

If you've ever wanted to wear a sweater with french fries on it, or a Yeti who has just downed a Double-Double, now's your chance. In-N-Out has just released their holiday sweaters for sale on their website.

The restaurant chain released three different sweaters on its website: one features french fries decorating a tree on a lettuce tree covered in In-N-Out burger sauce.

Photo by In-N-Out website

Another has a Yeti chugging down a strawberry milkshake with cartoon french fries running away in terror.

Photo by In-N-Out website

The third ugly Christmas jumper shows the Double-Double and the crossed palms design.

Photo by In-N-Out website

These 'ugly sweaters' are perfect for the 'silly season'—whether it's for giving out presents or just lounging around at home watching Netflix.

The sweaters are currently being sold on the restaurant’s website. They come in limited quantities so get them while they're hot...

The sweaters are retailing for $69.95 and will bring you joy if you are a fan of the fast food chain. The sweaters feature happy french fries, double-double burgers, and holiday yetis. It would be give anyone a laugh to see someone wearing this at Christmas dinner, which is much needed at this time of year!

The In-N-Out Burger chain is a regional fast food restaurant that operates in California and the Southwest. It was founded in 1948 by Esther and Harry Snyder in Baldwin Park, California. Currently, the company is based in California, but it is planning on opening more locations in Idaho. The company has expanded outside of Southern California into other states, such as Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and Oregon.

