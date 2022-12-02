In-N-Out Is Selling 3 ‘Ugly Christmas Sweaters’ for the Holiday Season

Let's Eat LA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MmwJU_0jVdvJhE00
Photo byAdobe/ License: Let's Eat LA

In-N-Out is releasing three 'ugly' Christmas sweaters this holiday season.

If you've ever wanted to wear a sweater with french fries on it, or a Yeti who has just downed a Double-Double, now's your chance. In-N-Out has just released their holiday sweaters for sale on their website.

The restaurant chain released three different sweaters on its website: one features french fries decorating a tree on a lettuce tree covered in In-N-Out burger sauce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yefpV_0jVdvJhE00
Photo byIn-N-Out website

Another has a Yeti chugging down a strawberry milkshake with cartoon french fries running away in terror.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xuWHj_0jVdvJhE00
Photo byIn-N-Out website

The third ugly Christmas jumper shows the Double-Double and the crossed palms design.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yv1ei_0jVdvJhE00
Photo byIn-N-Out website

These 'ugly sweaters' are perfect for the 'silly season'—whether it's for giving out presents or just lounging around at home watching Netflix.

The sweaters are currently being sold on the restaurant’s website. They come in limited quantities so get them while they're hot...

The sweaters are retailing for $69.95 and will bring you joy if you are a fan of the fast food chain. The sweaters feature happy french fries, double-double burgers, and holiday yetis. It would be give anyone a laugh to see someone wearing this at Christmas dinner, which is much needed at this time of year!

The In-N-Out Burger chain is a regional fast food restaurant that operates in California and the Southwest. It was founded in 1948 by Esther and Harry Snyder in Baldwin Park, California. Currently, the company is based in California, but it is planning on opening more locations in Idaho. The company has expanded outside of Southern California into other states, such as Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and Oregon.

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Fast Food# California# Los Angeles# Lifestyle# Shopping

Comments / 4

Published by

Bringing you breaking news and videos from the world of fast food and retail. Follow me for the latest updates

Los Angeles, CA
30118 followers

More from Let's Eat LA

Woman Shares Frustration As Subway Workers “Chilling” After Closing Store 30 Minutes Early, Provoking Mixed Reactions

Subway customers were divided on whether a TikTok user's complaint about workers closing the store early was justified after a video of them 'chilling' in the restaurant went viral.

Read full story
5 comments

10 Fast Food Chains Open on Christmas Day 2022

The end of December is fast approaching, and people are still scrambling to figure out where they can get a bite to eat. Most places are closed, except for a few fast food chains - but which ones are open?

Read full story
3 comments

Man’s Response to Fast Food Manager After Told Closed Due to Lack of Staff Sparks Debate

The number of McDonald’s employees has more than halved worldwide in the past six years, according to Statista. A TikToker, who goes by @dadtastic1, posted a video outside a closed McDonald’s after he was told he could not buy his food by the manager because 'they only have 2 people' working.

Read full story
601 comments

Pizza Hut Manager Explains the Difference Between Ordering In-Store and Online After Customer Complaint, Sparking Debate

A Pizza Hut manager has sparked debate over online ordering. The U.S. is seeing a rise in online ordering, with fast food app downloads up 27.5% compared to last year. But some people still like to order in the stores and others say it saves them money if they do so.

Read full story
279 comments

Former Dollar General Employee Warns Customers To Check Pricing Amid Staff Shortages

If you've ever shopped at a Dollar General, you know how tempting it can be to load up on those cheap products. But if you're concerned about inconsistent or inaccurate prices, you may want to read this—and make sure you keep your receipt with you just in case.

Read full story
396 comments

McDonald's Customer Frustrated by Drive-Thru Chatbot Experience As Fast Food Companies Plan to Roll Out Across Country

McDonald's is testing artificial intelligence to take orders at their drive-thrus, but it has yet to be smooth sailing. When one customer, TikTok user, Dal (@that_usa_guy), tried out the new artificial intelligence (AI) system in his local drive-thru restaurant, he got more than he bargained for—and not in a good way.

Read full story
433 comments

Woman Reacts to Odd Text Messages After Grubhub Driver Admits Eating Her Taco Bell Order

A woman is going viral on TikTok after showing a text conversation between her and a GrubHub driver who apparently ate the Taco Bell she ordered. The video by the Tiktoker, who goes by @ihitrockbottom, has been seen more than 556,000 times.

Read full story
28 comments

Woman Complains That Ross Gave Her a 10-Percent Senior Discount Without Asking Her Age, Sparking Debate

Some people think life over 50 isn't as good as it used to be. But, according to a recent poll, two-thirds of people said their lives have improved since they hit the big 5-0.

Read full story
1466 comments

Man Takes Mashed Potatoes From KFC to His Friendsgiving Dinner but Not All His Friends Are Happy, Sparking Debate

Research reveals that over seven in 10 young Americans prefer celebrating Thanksgiving with friends instead of a traditional feast. TikToker Jake Musser, who goes by @mvsser, went viral after posting his Friendsgiving mashed potatoes hack: he purchased them from a Kentucky Fried Chicken location. Then, he poured them all into a bowl he bought from Target.

Read full story
460 comments

Amazon Driver Explains How to Get a Better Delivery: 'If you order from Amazon, this message is for you'

Photo byCredit: TonyWebster (CC BY 2.0) Amazon packages can be a hassle to receive. Still, an Amazon driver has 'insider' tips and advice on making the delivery process easier and safer for everyone.

Read full story
217 comments

Dollar General Employee Says Stores Across Country 'Completely Overwhelmed' as Company Reports Operating Profit Up 7.5%

In a video that has gone viral, an assistant manager at a Dollar General store has spoken out about the conditions of his store and, he says, many other Dollar General stores across the country.

Read full story
720 comments

Krispy Kreme Explains Massive Shakeup That Will Close More Stores ‘In the Coming Months’

Since the beginning of 2022, Krispy Kreme has already closed several stores, and the company announced on Tuesday that more closures are expected 'in the coming months.'

Read full story
43 comments

Woman Shares Her Order Fail on DoorDash That Delivered a Single Slice of McDonald’s Cheese in a Box

A woman who ordered a Happy Meal through the DoorDash delivery app was surprised to find that she had accidentally ordered just a slice of American cheese in a box, rather than the whole burger.

Read full story
60 comments

Man Argues With Dollar Tree Manager Over Only One Register Being Open, Offered Job on the Spot To Help Out

A fight between a Dollar Tree manager and customer was caught on camera after the customer complained the store had only one register open. A video posted by Kensha (@mixedbeauty) on TikTok has gone viral, attracting over 276,000 views.

Read full story
753 comments

Walmart Customer Warns To Always Check Your Receipt Before Leaving The Store After She Finds $19.86 Mystery Charge

Walmart customers should always check their receipts before leaving the store, a TikTok user warned after being charged an extra $19.86 for an "unknown" item. Julia Taylor, who goes by @julesakajuliataylor on the social media platform TikTok, posted a video message urging shoppers to double-check their receipts.

Read full story
830 comments

Food Service Workers Want Customers To Be Polite: ‘When a Customer Is Rude and Asks for Extra Ranch’

A survey revealed 39% of restaurant workers are leaving their jobs due to the harassment and hostility they experience from their customers. Most food service workers don’t like being treated poorly by their customers. This is why one TikToker has created a video showing the consequences.

Read full story
466 comments

Woman Calls Out Starbucks After Paying $30 for ‘Under-Filled' Coffees Amid Price Rises This Year

While Starbucks is one of the most popular coffee chains in the world, there are always things customers may need to be happier with their drinks order. Recently, a video has gone viral on TikTok after a customer filmed herself opening the lids of four large drinks to reveal that they were not filled to the top.

Read full story
161 comments

Shake Shack Customer Says Self-Checkout Kiosk Asked Her To Leave a Tip After Ordering Own Food

Customers tipping for takeout has decreased by 14.5% since 2020. Shake Shack has come under fire for asking customers to tip their workers, prompting a debate over whether it's appropriate given that these meals were purchased without human interaction.

Read full story
189 comments

Woman Claims Olive Garden Using Tactic To Stop People From Eating 'Never-Ending Pasta Bowl,' Sparking Debate On Value

The number of buffet restaurants in America has fallen by 26% since 1998. So how does an industry that encourages its customers to eat as much as possible stay in business? It's a riddle that any casual Olive Garden customer has pondered.

Read full story
491 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy