Former Dollar General Employee Warns Customers To Check Pricing Amid Staff Shortages

If you've ever shopped at a Dollar General, you know how tempting it can be to load up on those cheap products.

But if you're concerned about inconsistent or inaccurate prices, you may want to read this—and make sure you keep your receipt with you just in case.

In an interview with WHIO, an ex-employee is warning customers about this store policy and what they should do if pricing issues arise at the register.

According to former Dollar General employee Linda Swank, who worked at the company for four years, the company's policies are not helping employees to ensure the prices match.

The former employee stated that managers and higher-ups are more likely to cause problems than store associates.

"They put their employees through way more than they should," Swank told the outlet.

The former Dollar General employee says staffing restrictions interfered with updating prices

The store has a designated day for prices changes called "Super Tuesday."

This is where inconsistent prices are supposed to be adjusted. It is one of the ways that employees at Dollar General stores are assumed to update prices.

But according to Swank, "hundreds of pages of price changes" can not happen when staffing policies interfere with employees' abilities.

The ex-employee alleges that when she worked at Dollar General, her store wasn't permitted more than two employees to work.

Except for truck delivery days—and those aren't usually Tuesdays.

That means only two people could stock shelves, ring customers, up, and perform other duties—an impossible task for stores to accomplish.

Dollar General employees say they struggle to keep track of thousands of prices while two-person limit on stores. Photo by Adobe

In addition to price change requests, Swank also stated that she's experienced instances of "alleged price swapping" as a shopper at Dollar General.

"I confronted the manager and I said, you know, change it," Swank told WHIO. "She said 'Oh no we're not allowed to do price changes anymore.'"

If you're encountering resistance from the store's management when trying to recoup the overcharges, Swank advised shoppers to stay firm and not to make a purchase if there are discrepancies.

The laws around this issue are different in every state, according to the U.S. Retail Pricing Laws and Regulations.

On November 3, 2022, Dollar General announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2022. For the quarter, the company's net sales increased by 9% to $9.4 billion. Its same-store sales also increased by 4.6%. Its operating profit also increased by 7.5% to $913 million.

As of November 20, 2022, there were 18,721 Dollar General stores in the US (via Scrapehero) with the most stores in Texas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, and with over 230 stores in California.

Final thoughts

The company may have made healthy profits in recent years, but some operations appear not to have changed—and customers could be paying for it.

That said, there is no guarantee that every Dollar General customer will have this problem at the register. Be sure to check your receipts at the end of your trip.

What do you think about this?

