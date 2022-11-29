Woman Reacts to Odd Text Messages After Grubhub Driver Admits Eating Her Taco Bell Order

Let's Eat LA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z4QvE_0jR4hJmc00
Photo byAdobe

A woman is going viral on TikTok after showing a text conversation between her and a GrubHub driver who apparently ate the Taco Bell she ordered.

The video by the Tiktoker, who goes by @ihitrockbottom, has been seen more than 556,000 times. 

Even Taco Bell was astonished by the way she dealt with the driver from the online food delivery app.

@ihitrockbottom @grubhub I really handled this well. Happy birthday grub hub driver. #fyp #GrubHub ♬ original sound - Lol

The woman shows the screenshots of texts which appear to be between her and her Grubhub driver. 

At first, she messages the delivery driver about what the driver's expected time of arrival (ETA) would be.

But she did not expect what happens next.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AS6He_0jR4hJmc00
The TikToker waits one hour before texting the driver.Photo by@ihitrockbottom / TikTok

That's when the GrubHub staff member reveals the news. In a moment of remarkable candor, the driver says:

"Sorry my boo just ate your stuff (we) was hungry as hell lol," the text read.

"Wait, what lol how do I cancel my order. Hope u enjoyed my tacos. Lol," the TikToker texts back, and says she was "obviously upset", but "didn't want to make a scene."

The driver said they didn't know and that her location "was just so far." 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xnhYy_0jR4hJmc00
Photo by@ihitrockbottom / TikTok

The TikToker then explains to her viewers how she felt after finding out the driver ate her meal.

"So I'm handling it like a champ 'cause I figured I'll just take it up with GrubHub. I'm not going to get my tacos anyway. Whatever. I'm just going to deal with it."

But then the conversation makes an unexpected turn. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32eRaE_0jR4hJmc00
The Crunchwrap Supreme Meal from Taco BellPhoto byTaco Bell website

The delivery driver said it was their birthday and she needed plans.

Awkwardly, the TikToker replies and tells her delivery driver she is "balling on a budget" and wishes them a happy birthday. 

She ends the TikTok with a kind message to the driver:

"Grubhub driver, if you see this, I hope you had an amazing birthday and I hope you enjoyed my Crunchwrap Supreme meal with my large Pepsi. And I'm glad I funded your birthday dinner with you and your boo. I did receive a 10% discount from Grubhub after complaining and got a refund on my order. But yeah, happy birthday Grubhub driver"

The video has 1889 comments and 78.9K likes.

People in the comments quickly said that the TikToker was being "way too nice." 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35klk8_0jR4hJmc00
The TikToker waited an hour before texting the driver. .Photo by@ihitrockbottom / TikTok

Even Taco Bell on TikTok added a comment: "Your patience is unmatched."

Another said, "I wish I was as kind as you."

While a comment with over 7600 'hearts' said, "YOU'RE SO NICE FOR WHAT."

The TikToker responded to Taco Bell's comment: "I just really wanted my Crunchwrap Supreme."

Despite not seeing her Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme meal and large Pepsi delivery, she said she got her money back and a 10% coupon from GrubHub. 

Food delivery service in 2022

Since 2020, home delivery has grown exponentially.

Eighty percent of Americans have ordered home food delivery at some stage, according to Grubhub.

According to research on home delivery by Tacit, nearly 30% of diners will pay more for food delivery if it's fast.

But what if it is not fast - in this case, did the TikToker do the right thing?

It seems she did more than expected. When it is not fast, GrubHub says on its website, "If your order doesn't arrive within 5 minutes, please contact the delivery driver."

The annual report of Grubhub analyzed the orders that its customers placed throughout the year.

The report, which is entitled "Year in Food," analyzed the orders that its customers placed throughout the year.

It found that California had the highest number of pickup orders, while New York had the most number of orders. In terms of alcohol orders, Washington, D.C. had the highest percentage, and New Mexico had the highest average tip.

Final thoughts

This story may make you feel like the world is a little kinder than you thought. The TikToker shared how she could remain calm and get her money back after her delivery driver ate her food.

What do you think about this?

Would you feel the same way if a driver ate your delivery - or would it make you "hangry" (hungry and angry)?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# California# Fast Food# Lifestyle# Taco Bell# Money

Comments / 28

Published by

Bringing you breaking news and videos from the world of fast food and retail. Follow me for the latest updates

Los Angeles, CA
27728 followers

More from Let's Eat LA

Pizza Hut Manager Explains the Difference Between Ordering In-Store and Online After Customer Complaint, Sparking Debate

A Pizza Hut manager has sparked debate over online ordering. The U.S. is seeing a rise in online ordering, with fast food app downloads up 27.5% compared to last year. But some people still like to order in the stores and others say it saves them money if they do so.

Read full story
81 comments

In-N-Out Is Selling 3 ‘Ugly Christmas Sweaters’ for the Holiday Season

In-N-Out is releasing three 'ugly' Christmas sweaters this holiday season. If you've ever wanted to wear a sweater with french fries on it, or a Yeti who has just downed a Double-Double, now's your chance. In-N-Out has just released their holiday sweaters for sale on their website.

Read full story
2 comments

Former Dollar General Employee Warns Customers To Check Pricing Amid Staff Shortages

If you've ever shopped at a Dollar General, you know how tempting it can be to load up on those cheap products. But if you're concerned about inconsistent or inaccurate prices, you may want to read this—and make sure you keep your receipt with you just in case.

Read full story
210 comments

McDonald's Customer Frustrated by Drive-Thru Chatbot Experience As Fast Food Companies Plan to Roll Out Across Country

McDonald's is testing artificial intelligence to take orders at their drive-thrus, but it has yet to be smooth sailing. When one customer, TikTok user, Dal (@that_usa_guy), tried out the new artificial intelligence (AI) system in his local drive-thru restaurant, he got more than he bargained for—and not in a good way.

Read full story
420 comments

Woman Complains That Ross Gave Her a 10-Percent Senior Discount Without Asking Her Age, Sparking Debate

Some people think life over 50 isn't as good as it used to be. But, according to a recent poll, two-thirds of people said their lives have improved since they hit the big 5-0.

Read full story
781 comments

Man Takes Mashed Potatoes From KFC to His Friendsgiving Dinner but Not All His Friends Are Happy, Sparking Debate

Research reveals that over seven in 10 young Americans prefer celebrating Thanksgiving with friends instead of a traditional feast. TikToker Jake Musser, who goes by @mvsser, went viral after posting his Friendsgiving mashed potatoes hack: he purchased them from a Kentucky Fried Chicken location. Then, he poured them all into a bowl he bought from Target.

Read full story
459 comments

Amazon Driver Explains How to Get a Better Delivery: 'If you order from Amazon, this message is for you'

Photo byCredit: TonyWebster (CC BY 2.0) Amazon packages can be a hassle to receive. Still, an Amazon driver has 'insider' tips and advice on making the delivery process easier and safer for everyone.

Read full story
187 comments

Dollar General Employee Says Stores Across Country 'Completely Overwhelmed' as Company Reports Operating Profit Up 7.5%

In a video that has gone viral, an assistant manager at a Dollar General store has spoken out about the conditions of his store and, he says, many other Dollar General stores across the country.

Read full story
721 comments

Krispy Kreme Explains Massive Shakeup That Will Close More Stores ‘In the Coming Months’

Since the beginning of 2022, Krispy Kreme has already closed several stores, and the company announced on Tuesday that more closures are expected 'in the coming months.'

Read full story
43 comments

Woman Shares Her Order Fail on DoorDash That Delivered a Single Slice of McDonald’s Cheese in a Box

A woman who ordered a Happy Meal through the DoorDash delivery app was surprised to find that she had accidentally ordered just a slice of American cheese in a box, rather than the whole burger.

Read full story
60 comments

Man Argues With Dollar Tree Manager Over Only One Register Being Open, Offered Job on the Spot To Help Out

A fight between a Dollar Tree manager and customer was caught on camera after the customer complained the store had only one register open. A video posted by Kensha (@mixedbeauty) on TikTok has gone viral, attracting over 276,000 views.

Read full story
752 comments

Walmart Customer Warns To Always Check Your Receipt Before Leaving The Store After She Finds $19.86 Mystery Charge

Walmart customers should always check their receipts before leaving the store, a TikTok user warned after being charged an extra $19.86 for an "unknown" item. Julia Taylor, who goes by @julesakajuliataylor on the social media platform TikTok, posted a video message urging shoppers to double-check their receipts.

Read full story
826 comments

Food Service Workers Want Customers To Be Polite: ‘When a Customer Is Rude and Asks for Extra Ranch’

A survey revealed 39% of restaurant workers are leaving their jobs due to the harassment and hostility they experience from their customers. Most food service workers don’t like being treated poorly by their customers. This is why one TikToker has created a video showing the consequences.

Read full story
466 comments

Woman Calls Out Starbucks After Paying $30 for ‘Under-Filled' Coffees Amid Price Rises This Year

While Starbucks is one of the most popular coffee chains in the world, there are always things customers may need to be happier with their drinks order. Recently, a video has gone viral on TikTok after a customer filmed herself opening the lids of four large drinks to reveal that they were not filled to the top.

Read full story
161 comments

Shake Shack Customer Says Self-Checkout Kiosk Asked Her To Leave a Tip After Ordering Own Food

Customers tipping for takeout has decreased by 14.5% since 2020. Shake Shack has come under fire for asking customers to tip their workers, prompting a debate over whether it's appropriate given that these meals were purchased without human interaction.

Read full story
189 comments

Woman Claims Olive Garden Using Tactic To Stop People From Eating 'Never-Ending Pasta Bowl,' Sparking Debate On Value

The number of buffet restaurants in America has fallen by 26% since 1998. So how does an industry that encourages its customers to eat as much as possible stay in business? It's a riddle that any casual Olive Garden customer has pondered.

Read full story
478 comments

Guest Surprised by Hotel Robot After Ordering Taco Bell in Room, Sparking Debate Over Robots in Workplace

Robots are on the rise in the hospitality industry. In this decade, their number is expected to rise by 25.5%, becoming a $3 billion market in 2030. And now we have proof of what happens when you let those robots loose in your hotel: they deliver Taco Bell on demand and then do a little happy dance.

Read full story
110 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)

Five pounds of pumpkin with a buttery graham cracker crust from Ugo Los Angeles / Facebook. You're driving around Los Angeles trying to find time between your family's festivities, handle some last-minute cooking and errands, and make sure everyone has a place to sit.

Read full story
2 comments

Aldi Promising Thanksgiving Food To Be Priced At 2019 Levels As Inflation Rises

Thanksgiving is a time to enjoy your family and friends. So to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, Aldi is holding a "Price Rewind" offer that brings back the prices from 2019, when inflation was at 2%.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy