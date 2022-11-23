Amazon Driver Speaks Out on How to Get a Better Delivery: 'If you order from Amazon, this message is for you'

Let's Eat LA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GRMYx_0jLHLEcx00
Photo byCredit: TonyWebster (CC BY 2.0)

Amazon packages can be a hassle to receive. Still, an Amazon driver has 'insider' tips and advice on making the delivery process easier and safer for everyone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PJCge_0jLHLEcx00
If you ever order home deliveries from Amazon, you will want to listen upPhoto byAdobe/ Let's Eat LA

In a recent post on TikTok, Elijah Walsh, a TikToker and Amazon delivery driver, explained his difficulties in making deliveries. And how easy it is for customers to make their lives difficult.

"If you order from Amazon, this message is for you because we need to talk," he says in the TikTok video.

In the video, he explains how people can make receiving packages easier for Amazon drivers by following these simple steps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UhsCP_0jLHLEcx00
The Amazon delivery driver explains some common scenariosPhoto byTikTok/ @elijahhh471

1. Deliveries in the dark

According to Walsh's video, Amazon deliveries can start at 3am and go until 11:30pm. However, he also said that customers should expect to receive their packages anytime, sometimes during daylight hours.

"Please put your porch light on," he says. "I'm tripping over things. We are struggling out there."

2. Each day's delivery route is different

Walsh noted that over 2,000 drivers in the company have different routes in place. This means that the instructions for delivery are not meant to be used for personal notes.

3. Update your instructions

He also advised his customers to regularly update their delivery instructions. Otherwise, the instructions could be from old addresses.

4. Do not disturb?

Another tip that users can follow is always to ensure they want to avoid having a delivery driver knocking on their door. He says he won't disturb their sleep if he sees a baby or young children's toys out the front.

5. Delivery drivers can incur hefty fines

Only the US Postal Service can leave packages in a customer's mailbox.

"I don't care if your delivery instructions says 'deliver to mailbox,' I will not be doing that," he explains. "If we get caught, Amazon could be fined up to $10,000 and I could possibly lose my job. Your plushie is not worth it."

6. Should you leave snacks out for your driver?

One TikTok user asked, "What’s your thoughts on people leaving snacks out? I want to but also I don’t want to seem sketchy."

Walsh replied, " It is so appreciated! I’ve been doing this full time for 2 years and can count on one hand how many customers do this.Sealed water and chips are best!"

Amazon facts 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AEIKw_0jLHLEcx00
Amazon deliver over 10 million packages a day worldwidePhoto byAdobe / Let's Eat LA
  • In August 2022, Amazon's delivery service partner program had 275,000 drivers worldwide. They were able to deliver over 10 million packages a day.
  • Amazon has a biggest distribution network in California than any other state. The company hires over 20,000 people has 18 facilities in the state, including seven fulfillment centers and two sortation centers.
  • To determine the level of obsession that people have with Amazon, Transimpact conducted a survey across the country. The respondents were asked to rate themselves on a scale of 1 to 5. They were also asked to provide their Amazon shopping habits.North Carolina has an Amazon obsession score of 69.89%. Other states with high scores include: Texas (69.75%), Virginia (67.48%), Kansas (67.07%), and Florida (66.67%).
  • Which state uses Amazon the most? The most Amazon sales is Texas, where shoppers spend an average of $1,807 on Amazon per year.

The Amazon driver's video has clearly struck a chord, as it has quickly racked up 4.1 million views

It has over 682.3k likes and 15.9K comments.

Many Amazon customers, and other delivery drivers, commented to express their thoughts and thanks for the 'insider' knowledge.

One person said:*From a fellow driver! I felt this video. Don't forget to salt your driveway."

Another added: "Interesting. And it's nice to see a delivery driver with a head on their shoulders (ex diapers could mean a sleeping baby). Not everyone cares."

A third commented: "I didn't know some of this, it's rare when they knock on the door and my Amazon get put in my mail box quite often!"

Meanwhile, someone else noted: "I just really love all of you guys. Seriously. Doing the lords work."

While another user agreed: "Thank you."

Final thoughts

Amazon delivery drivers work hard to get packages to customers. Walsh explains these common-sense actions from the driver's point of view to help customers get their parcels. And it goes a long way to explain why a package may be left in places you sometimes don't always expect.

What do you think about this?

What are your experiences with Amazon deliveries - do you think this video is helpful?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# California# Shopping# Money# Lifestyle# Retail

Comments / 138

Published by

Bringing you news and videos from the world of fast food, drinks and retail. Follow me for the latest updates

Los Angeles, CA
25526 followers

More from Let's Eat LA

Man Takes Mashed Potatoes From KFC to His Friendsgiving Dinner but Not All His Friends Are Happy, Sparking Debate

Research reveals that over seven in 10 young Americans prefer celebrating Thanksgiving with friends instead of a traditional feast. TikToker Jake Musser, who goes by @mvsser, went viral after posting his Friendsgiving mashed potatoes hack: he purchased them from a Kentucky Fried Chicken location. Then, he poured them all into a bowl he bought from Target.

Read full story
457 comments

Dollar General Employee Says Stores Across Country 'Completely Overwhelmed' as Company Reports Operating Profit Up 7.5%

In a video that has gone viral, an assistant manager at a Dollar General store has spoken out about the conditions of his store and, he says, many other Dollar General stores across the country.

Read full story
717 comments

Krispy Kreme Explains Massive Shakeup That Will Close More Stores ‘In the Coming Months’

Since the beginning of 2022, Krispy Kreme has already closed several stores, and the company announced on Tuesday that more closures are expected 'in the coming months.'

Read full story
42 comments

Woman Shares Her Order Fail on DoorDash That Delivered a Single Slice of McDonald’s Cheese in a Box

A woman who ordered a Happy Meal through the DoorDash delivery app was surprised to find that she had accidentally ordered just a slice of American cheese in a box, rather than the whole burger.

Read full story
60 comments

Man Argues With Dollar Tree Manager Over Only One Register Being Open, Offered Job on the Spot To Help Out

A fight between a Dollar Tree manager and customer was caught on camera after the customer complained the store had only one register open. A video posted by Kensha (@mixedbeauty) on TikTok has gone viral, attracting over 276,000 views.

Read full story
750 comments

Walmart Customer Warns To Always Check Your Receipt Before Leaving The Store After She Finds $19.86 Mystery Charge

Walmart customers should always check their receipts before leaving the store, a TikTok user warned after being charged an extra $19.86 for an "unknown" item. Julia Taylor, who goes by @julesakajuliataylor on the social media platform TikTok, posted a video message urging shoppers to double-check their receipts.

Read full story
823 comments

Food Service Workers Want Customers To Be Polite: ‘When a Customer Is Rude and Asks for Extra Ranch’

A survey revealed 39% of restaurant workers are leaving their jobs due to the harassment and hostility they experience from their customers. Most food service workers don’t like being treated poorly by their customers. This is why one TikToker has created a video showing the consequences.

Read full story
466 comments

Woman Calls Out Starbucks After Paying $30 for ‘Under-Filled' Coffees Amid Price Rises This Year

While Starbucks is one of the most popular coffee chains in the world, there are always things customers may need to be happier with their drinks order. Recently, a video has gone viral on TikTok after a customer filmed herself opening the lids of four large drinks to reveal that they were not filled to the top.

Read full story
152 comments

Shake Shack Customer Says Self-Checkout Kiosk Asked Her To Leave a Tip After Ordering Own Food

Customers tipping for takeout has decreased by 14.5% since 2020. Shake Shack has come under fire for asking customers to tip their workers, prompting a debate over whether it's appropriate given that these meals were purchased without human interaction.

Read full story
180 comments

Woman Claims Olive Garden Using Tactic To Stop People From Eating 'Never-Ending Pasta Bowl,' Sparking Debate On Value

The number of buffet restaurants in America has fallen by 26% since 1998. So how does an industry that encourages its customers to eat as much as possible stay in business? It's a riddle that any casual Olive Garden customer has pondered.

Read full story
470 comments

Guest Surprised by Hotel Robot After Ordering Taco Bell in Room, Sparking Debate Over Robots in Workplace

Robots are on the rise in the hospitality industry. In this decade, their number is expected to rise by 25.5%, becoming a $3 billion market in 2030. And now we have proof of what happens when you let those robots loose in your hotel: they deliver Taco Bell on demand and then do a little happy dance.

Read full story
110 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)

Five pounds of pumpkin with a buttery graham cracker crust from Ugo Los Angeles / Facebook. You're driving around Los Angeles trying to find time between your family's festivities, handle some last-minute cooking and errands, and make sure everyone has a place to sit.

Read full story
2 comments

Aldi Promising Thanksgiving Food To Be Priced At 2019 Levels As Inflation Rises

Thanksgiving is a time to enjoy your family and friends. So to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, Aldi is holding a "Price Rewind" offer that brings back the prices from 2019, when inflation was at 2%.

Read full story
4 comments

McDonald's Announces New Menu Duo That Takes Aim at 'Cuffing Season'

McDonald's has just announced the debut of the new Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese and the latest Oreo Fudge McFlurry at participating locations nationwide starting November 21, 2022.

Read full story
4 comments
California State

California Lawyer Claims Self-Checkout at Giant Retailers Will Not Survive After He Sees High Number of Theft Cases

A Southern Californian lawyer has claimed that retailers cannot survive using self-checkout systems. Companies will eventually have to revert to regular cashiers, according to his TikTok post.

Read full story
100 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Five Great Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles Right Now

Los Angeles is known for many things, but one of its most famous exports is the breakfast burrito. With so many places to choose from, how can you find the best breakfast burrito in LA today?

Read full story
9 comments

Woman Annoyed After Paying $12 for Wendy’s Lunch But the Fast Food Chain Is Not Only One To Hike Prices

Wendy's and other fast food chains have been raising their prices by around 10% due to rising food costs this year. Still, one woman is getting a lot of attention for complaining about the price of a Wendy's $12 combo meal.

Read full story
1350 comments

McDonald's Employees Frustrated with Customers Asking for Salt Packets After Ordering French Fries With 'No Salt Hack'

McDonald's sells around 9 million pounds of French fries daily and approximately 3.29 billion annually. For many people, there is nothing more disappointing than looking forward to some piping hot McDonald's French fries and they end up cold and soggy.

Read full story
1195 comments
Los Angeles, CA

In-N-Out Delivers Greatest Anniversary Message To Customers On Instagram

(Los Angeles, CA) - In-N-Out, a California burger chain that has been around since 1948, took to Instagram to celebrate its 74th anniversary. The California chain thanked its customers for their continued support over the years with a heartfelt video post.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy