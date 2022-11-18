Woman Shares Her Order Fail on DoorDash That Delivered a Single Slice of McDonald’s Cheese in a Box

Credit: Adobe Licensed Let's Eat LA

A woman who ordered a Happy Meal through the DoorDash delivery app was surprised to find that she had accidentally ordered just a slice of American cheese in a box, rather than the whole burger.

The TikTok user, who goes by GG (@graceygfor3), posted a video on the social media platform, and captioned ‘Can’t even be mad I did this to myself.’

The clip has been viewed more than 103,100 times.

The TikTok user had been customizing her order but seemed to have customized her order a step too far.

“I may have made the dumbest mistake in the world, so I decided to get a food delivery with a cheeseburger meal and a happy meal," she says in the video.

"It was supposed to be a happy meal with a hamburger with nothing on it; add cheese. That is it."

"My fault. Six dollars and forty-three cents for one slice of cheese," says the TikToker Credit: @graceygfor3 / TikTok

GG continues: “I actually did no salt, no regular bun, no mustard, no diced onions, no pickle, no meat, add cheese. And this is what was delivered.”

Without realising it, she had ordered only one part of the burger: a simple square of cheese.

She seemed more amused than upset by the mix-up, though.

"My fault. Six dollars and forty-three cents for one slice of cheese. And fries and a toy, and a bottle of water so honestly, not that terrible but who really thought that’s actually what I meant? But McDonald’s has probably seen it all, just box up one singular slice of cheese. Are you kidding me take my DoorDash away at this point."

On TikTok, people who claimed to work at McDonalds joined the debate:

“As someone who worked at McDonald’s for many years we usually waited for DoorDash to show up and ask them to call the customer and see what they (order)”

One person who also claimed to also be an employees said, "I work at Mcdonald's and if that’s what it says that’s what we are gonna do."

Another added (and the creator agreed): “It’s always so embarrassing when you realize you’re at fault."

Your favorite chains food app is changing the way we order

While DoorDash may be the top dog for ordering food in the US, McDonald's saw a record 3.4 million downloads for its app in August 2022 and continues to increase.

In July 2022, QSR Magazine reported in a July 2022 article entitled, "July Was the Biggest Month on Record for Fast-Food App Downloads," that there were a record number of people downloading apps for quick-service restaurants in the U.S. During that month, the top 10 apps were downloaded over 12 million times.

The number of Mcdonalds’ restaurants in the US has reached 13,341 as of November 2022, according to Scrapehero. California has the most of these, with 1,186 sites. Texas follows with 1,122, at around 8% of the company’s US locations. At the same time, Florida is next with 854, the equivalent of a store for every 25,150 people in the state.

Final thoughts

Sometimes mistakes happen. Perhaps the takeaway here is that sometimes it's wise to double-check your order before it arrives.

