Man Argues With Dollar Tree Manager Over Only One Register Being Open, Offered Job on the Spot To Help Out

A fight between a Dollar Tree manager and customer was caught on camera after the customer complained the store had only one register open.

A video posted by Kensha (@mixedbeauty) on TikTok has gone viral, attracting over 276,000 views.

In the video, a Dollar Tree customer expresses their frustration with the store's long wait time and asks for the manager to open another register.

The argument between the manager and the customer happened at a Dollar Tree store. The manager told the customer that the location was short-staffed, and he was willing to hire the individual who was complaining about the wait time.

"Are you planning to hire? I'll hire you on the spot! Can you ring? Can you ring?" someone who appears to be a manager asks in an effort to calm down an irate customer. "I'm offering you a job! I need help! I don't have people," he continues.

In the comments users sided with the manager saying that they had experienced similar issues at their local Dollar Tree locations.

One comment said, "Manager is right," Another said, "He’s hiring on the spot! Can’t be mad."

The most highly-rated comment says, "Almost every dollar tree is short staffed. People complain about the lines but see only one person out there doing their best."

Why are Dollar Tree stores often understaffed?

According to the US Chamber, if every unemployed person in the country found a job, there would still be 4 million open jobs in October 2022.

In a post in Insider from March 27, 2022, entitled, "Family Dollar and Dollar Tree workers describe stores as 'unhygienic and disgusting,' with rodents taking shelter in stock rooms that are stuffed full of boxes," an employee called Jayson told the website:

"the company knowingly understaffs its stores to keep costs down, which means there aren’t enough workers to empty these backrooms. But even if there were, the company’s chaotic inventory system means that his store is still completely overstocked all the time."

The number of Dollar Tree stores in the US is 7,887 as of November 6, 2022. Texas has the most locations, with 667 stores, about 8% of the company's total US retail locations. In California, there are 642 stores. In Florida, there are 587 stores, one for every 36,589 people.

Final thoughts

Dollar Tree has been having several problems, including supply chain and hygiene issues. What these two situations show is that low-cost operators save money in several ways, but they also can have a higher-pressure atmosphere and lower employee morale.

Industry insiders say that price inflation and labor shortages could be the perfect combination for long lines of customers at stores.

