Woman Claims Olive Garden Using Tactic To Stop People From Eating 'Never-Ending Pasta Bowl,' Sparking Debate On Value

Let's Eat LA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xsGwf_0j3ALnM200
Adobe

The number of buffet restaurants in America has fallen by 26% since 1998. So how does an industry that encourages its customers to eat as much as possible stay in business? It's a riddle that any casual Olive Garden customer has pondered.

Still, until now, few have spilled the beans on how the national chain allegedly keeps customers from taking too much Never Ending Pasta home with them.

In a video posted on TikTok, Isabel, who goes by the name @issa_chabela, shows off her second bowl of pasta and shares a theory about how it works.

The video has racked up nearly 521,000 views.

What is Olive Garden's Never Ending Pasta Bowl?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wF1K7_0j3ALnM200
Credit: Olive Garden

After two years of hiatus, the Never Ending pasta bowl was brought back to Olive Garden restaurants this year. According to a Forbes article on September 29, 2022:

"The Never Ending Pasta Bowl Menu includes the choice of four pastas (fettuccine, spaghetti, rigatoni, and angel hair), plus five sauces ( made-from-scratch creamy mushroom, traditional marinara, five cheese marinara, traditional meat sauce, and alfredo), plus three toppings ( meatballs, Italian sausage, and crispy chicken fritta)."

Olive Garden has been offering an all-you-can-eat pasta bowl for 25 years.

While the Never Ending pasta pass was once a popular item at the restaurant, it's no longer a requirement for those who want unlimited pasta. The Never Ending Past Bowl menu costs $13.99 at most locations.

How does the restaurant prevent customers from ordering a bowl and a second to-go?

In the video, Isabel says that the Never Ending pasta bowl is never ending, "but they bring you a smaller bowl the next time."

One commenter, who claims to have recently started working at the restaurant, said she was confused by the size of the Never Ending pasta bowl sizes:

"Just started as a server there and i was confused too when I picked up the refill like oh small bowl alright then."

Despite the motivation behind the change, the restaurant's users have defended the restaurant and said it was a consistent part of its strategy. A commenter said:

"They do this to curb waste. You get a full sized portion for your 1st and smaller ones after that until you are finished. This is not deceptive."

One user noted that they were once stopped by the restaurant while finishing their food and asked to take another refill.

The most highly-rated comment: "God I want Olive Garden now."

Final thoughts

While some customers may complain about policies at buffet-style restaurants, no doubt serving smaller bowls is helping to reduce waste.

Waste reduction is a growing concern to many restaurateurs, especially as the pressure of food prices increases.

The Never Ending Pasta Bowl has plenty of hallmarks of a true buffet: plenty of choices and variety at a reasonable price.

As of October 2022, 891 Olive Garden restaurants were in the US. In California, there are 77 branches for every 513,143 residents, equivalent to 9% of the company's US total. The state with the most locations for the company in Texas, with 104 branches. This is about 12% of the company's US locations (via Scrapehero).

What do you think about this?

Have you enjoyed this offer at Olive Garden? Should they have larger plates for their Never Ending Pasta Bowl?

Can you share any tactics to get the best experience from an All-You-Can-Eat buffet?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# California# Restaurants# Food# Lifestyle# Money

Comments / 463

Published by

Food & drinks news. California state of mind. Heart Los Angeles. Follow me for the latest updates

Los Angeles, CA
18770 followers

More from Let's Eat LA

Food Service Workers Want Customers To Be Polite: ‘When a Customer Is Rude and Asks for Extra Ranch’

A survey revealed 39% of restaurant workers are leaving their jobs due to the harassment and hostility they experience from their customers. Most food service workers don’t like being treated poorly by their customers. This is why one TikToker has created a video showing the consequences.

Read full story
396 comments

Woman Calls Out Starbucks After Paying $30 for ‘Under-Filled' Coffees Amid Price Rises This Year

While Starbucks is one of the most popular coffee chains in the world, there are always things customers may need to be happier with their drinks order. Recently, a video has gone viral on TikTok after a customer filmed herself opening the lids of four large drinks to reveal that they were not filled to the top.

Read full story
130 comments

Woman Blasts Shake Shack As Self-Service Kiosk Asks for a Tip After Ordering Her Meal Without Human Interaction

Customers tipping for takeout has decreased by 14.5% since 2020. Shake Shack has come under fire for asking customers to tip their workers, prompting a debate over whether it's appropriate given that these meals were purchased without human interaction.

Read full story
178 comments

Woman Surprised by Hotel Robot After Ordering Taco Bell in Room, Sparking Debate Over Robots in Workplace

Robots are on the rise in the hospitality industry. In this decade, their number is expected to rise by 25.5%, becoming a $3 billion market in 2030. And now we have proof of what happens when you let those robots loose in your hotel: they deliver Taco Bell on demand and then do a little happy dance.

Read full story
110 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)

Five pounds of pumpkin with a buttery graham cracker crust from Ugo Los Angeles / Facebook. You're driving around Los Angeles trying to find time between your family's festivities, handle some last-minute cooking and errands, and make sure everyone has a place to sit.

Read full story
2 comments

Aldi Promising Thanksgiving Food To Be Priced At 2019 Levels As Inflation Rises

Thanksgiving is a time to enjoy your family and friends. So to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, Aldi is holding a "Price Rewind" offer that brings back the prices from 2019, when inflation was at 2%.

Read full story
4 comments

McDonald's Announces New Menu Duo That Takes Aim at 'Cuffing Season'

McDonald's has just announced the debut of the new Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese and the latest Oreo Fudge McFlurry at participating locations nationwide starting November 21, 2022.

Read full story
4 comments
California State

California Lawyer Claims Self-Checkout at Giant Retailers Will Not Survive After He Sees High Number of Theft Cases

A Southern Californian lawyer has claimed that retailers cannot survive using self-checkout systems. Companies will eventually have to revert to regular cashiers, according to his TikTok post.

Read full story
96 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Five Great Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles Right Now

Los Angeles is known for many things, but one of its most famous exports is the breakfast burrito. With so many places to choose from, how can you find the best breakfast burrito in LA today?

Read full story
9 comments

Woman Annoyed After Paying $12 for Wendy’s Lunch But the Fast Food Chain Is Not Only One To Hike Prices

Wendy's and other fast food chains have been raising their prices by around 10% due to rising food costs this year. Still, one woman is getting a lot of attention for complaining about the price of a Wendy's $12 combo meal.

Read full story
1250 comments

McDonald's Employees Frustrated with Customers Asking for Salt Packets After Ordering French Fries With 'No Salt Hack'

McDonald's sells around 9 million pounds of French fries daily and approximately 3.29 billion annually. For many people, there is nothing more disappointing than looking forward to some piping hot McDonald's French fries and they end up cold and soggy.

Read full story
1177 comments
Los Angeles, CA

In-N-Out Delivers Greatest Anniversary Message To Customers On Instagram

(Los Angeles, CA) - In-N-Out, a California burger chain that has been around since 1948, took to Instagram to celebrate its 74th anniversary. The California chain thanked its customers for their continued support over the years with a heartfelt video post.

Read full story
5 comments
California State

These Are the Top 4 Pizza Chains in California This Year

The thought of a piping-hot pizza on the table in minutes makes it a fast favorite. Pizza is always there when you need it, and nearly everyone loves it. As a country, we are mad about pizza and that's not a new story. But when the top five pizza chains in every state is revealed - well, that's when things get interesting.

Read full story
30 comments

Walmart Customer Video Pokes Fun at Self-Checkout Handling $50 in Coins, Says He Got ‘Dirty Looks’

When you have a lot of coins that you want to convert into notes, you usually go to a Coin Star machine. However, a Walmart customer recently discovered a free alternative. On October 26, a TikTok user named @Harveykleven555 posted a video showing him putting all of his money into a self-checkout machine at a Walmart.

Read full story
82 comments
California State

Kroger, Walmart Rolling Out Plant-Based 'Beef' From California Based Company

In what's sure to be a game changer, Kroger and Walmart have announced that they'll be offering a new item from their plant-based beef substitutes nationwide. The new product called Beyond Steak is good news for people who do not eat meat. It will be sold frozen and designed to give shoppers more variety, but it could also affect how you eat.

Read full story
17 comments

Baskin-Robbins Classic 1970s Ice Cream Cake Is Returning For Thanksgiving This Year

Turkey Cakes are returning to the stores of ice cream giant Baskin-Robbins for Thanksgiving this year. Since the 1970s, the Turkey Cake has been a popular item at the company's stores, although it has not been available every year. It's filled with ice cream and then covered with a sweet-flavored glaze.

Read full story
18 comments
Orange County, CA

The Five Most Romantic Restaurants in Orange County

Have you planned a romantic trip for your special someone, or do you have in mind to propose to your partner? The next step would be to find the best restaurant at a prime location with a nice view, elegant ambiance, and great food.

Read full story
3 comments

Costco Expanding With Six New U.S. Locations This November

As we approach this busy time of the year, Costco is gearing up for another busy month of grocery shopping over the holiday period with new openings across the country. The warehouse chain will be opening a further six new stores in November.

Read full story
13 comments
California State

What U.S. State Consumes the Most Candy Corn?

Candy corn confusion is one of the biggest debates at this time of year. And according to recent research by the National Confectioners Association, candy corn fans report that there is a right way to eat candy corn.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy