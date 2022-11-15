Guest Surprised by Hotel Robot After Ordering Taco Bell in Room, Sparking Debate Over Robots in Workplace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qeyUH_0j1jtvsZ00
Credit: Alex Knight/unsplash

Robots are on the rise in the hospitality industry. In this decade, their number is expected to rise by 25.5%, becoming a $3 billion market in 2030.

And now we have proof of what happens when you let those robots loose in your hotel: they deliver Taco Bell on demand and then do a little happy dance.

A TikToker has gone viral after filming a short interaction with a robot delivering Taco Bell room service at a California hotel.

The TikTok user Emma Wallace (@iamemmawallace) posted the video on Sept. 6, which quickly garnered attention on the social media platform.

Robot assistants deliver Taco Bell room service to guests in hotel

Although some viewers found the robot cute, others left feeling creeped out. The video has since reached 1.6 million views.

@iamemmawallace When reception said someone will bring up my food, didn’t expect this little guy 👀 #sanfrancisco #hotel #california #sanfran #tacobell #usa #fyp #fypシ #fypsounds #robot #robotdance #ubereatsdriver #ubereats ♬ original sound - Emma

The hotel delivery robot at LUMA Hotel in San Francisco is nicknamed “Henry”. It first opens up a compartment containing her Taco Bell bag and then asks for customer feedback before returning to the lift.

After Emma rates it 5 stars, the robot displays the message “Yay,” followed by “I’m heading home.”

The robot then scoots away as the woman calls out a small “bye” to it, leaving her confused about how her food just delivered itself and heads towards the lift.

Accompanying the video is the overlay text:

"I’m in San Francisco, and a robot came and delivered my Taco Bell to my room, did a little dance when I rated it 5 stars, then went back down in the lifts.”

In the comments section, many were charmed by the robot.

“The little 'yay' this is the cutest thing ever,' and one commenter said. “I would simply keep it as a pet.”

A third added. “if these are the robots that are gonna take over the world they can have, they’ve already taken over my heart,”

Other TikTokers were less enthusiastic and shared their concerns about the future of robotics and automatization.

“This feels so dystopian,” one user shared.

“No human contact, that’s so bad for our well-being people don’t even know.” another commenter added.

“That ‘little dance’ was actually it getting a good scan of you so it has a more in depth image of you/whoever is in front of it,” a third commenter theorized.

Hotel robots: what are the trends?

According to an article from a technology company, Hotel robots: what are the trends?

"The primary function of room service robots is to autonomously deliver goods in their lockable compartment to your guests. These robots can securely navigate through the hotel corridor, call the elevator - and notify the guest once they've arrived at the room."

Their research showed that guests prefer robot-staffed establishments due to how they deliver a unique experience and free up staff members' time.

The findings drew from studies of hotel robot assistants in China during lockdowns since 2020. The studies revealed that consumers preferred robot-staffed hotels over those that employ human staff members.

Although, they note, "the evidence indicates consumers with different cultural backgrounds can respond to and treat service robots differently."

Final thoughts

Some viewers found the robot cute, and others left feeling creeped out—but everyone can agree that this could be a glimpse into our future.

What do you think about this?

