Aldi Promising Thanksgiving Food To Be Priced At 2019 Levels As Inflation Rises

Credit: Adobe

Thanksgiving is a time to enjoy your family and friends. So to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, Aldi is holding a "Price Rewind" offer that brings back the prices from 2019, when inflation was at 2%.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices increased 11.2 percent over the last year in the latest Consumer Price Index.

The Price Rewind promotion runs until November29 in stores and online. With the discounts, the average savings are around 30%.

"Providing amazing products at the absolute lowest prices is what we've always done, and we know right now that's more important than ever," Dave Rinaldo, president of ALDI U.S., said in a statement, "We expect to welcome tens of millions of customers in our stores this Thanksgiving season, and we want them to know they can count on us."

The company noted that its Thanksgiving dinner items are known for their quality and include such favorites as apple pie, brie cheese, and cornbread stuffing.

Scott Patton, the vice president of national buying for Aldi, said during a media briefing that the company's U.S. sales grew by about 1 million over the past year (via Reuters).

Patton noted that its customers were trading down to cheaper retailers in response to the rising prices.

The Price Rewind promotion is available in both stores and online, according to Aldi.

The average retail prices of some of the company's products during the same time three years ago are included in the discount. The company states it does not include delivery fees and taxes in the deal.

About Aldi: As of October 24, 2022, there were 2,243 ALDI stores in the U.S. In California, there are 92 stores within the company. This is one store for every 429.48K people in California (via Scrapehero). In addition, Aldi has been named the top choice for price in the grocery industry for the past five years by the Dunnhumby Retail Preference Index.

Final thoughts

Could we turn back time? Well, Aldi seems to have found a way. For Thanksgiving dinner items, at least. So the move is good for consumers or anyone wanting to save on groceries.

Unsurprisingly, some of the company's products not featured with the "Thanksgiving Price Rewind" red circle may be more expensive than those sold in 2019.

What do you think about this?

Have you ever shopped at Aldi - what do you think about this offer? Are you feeling the effects of inflation on your Thanksgiving dinner this year?

