McDonald's Employees Frustrated with Customers Asking for Salt Packets After Ordering French Fries With 'No Salt Hack'

McDonald's sells around 9 million pounds of French fries daily and approximately 3.29 billion annually.

For many people, there is nothing more disappointing than looking forward to some piping hot McDonald's French fries and they end up cold and soggy.

Some customers have resorted to asking for salt packets after ordering their meal without salt to ensure their fries are fresh.

They believe the fries are fresher as they must be cooked as a new batch without salt.

In response, employees are frustrated and tired of explaining they believe this is an unnecessary social media hack.

The McDonald's hack for fresh fries

Delish website reported on social media posts explaining the 'no salt' hack. The posts claim McDonald's fries taste fresher when ordered without salt.

In May 2021, Delish published an article titled Ordering McDonald's Fries Without Salt Is The Way To Get Super-Fresh Fries.

Amongst other social media posts, Delish cited one Instagram account, @cakemail who had tested the difference between regular and saltless fries. The Instagrammer found that the saltless version was hotter than the regular salted one.

Employees are frustrated with the request for 'no salt' fries

But McDonald's employees on various social media platforms are frustrated that many fast-food customers order their french fries without salt.

One post on the McDonald's Employees subreddit explains how much it annoys workers:

"I don't know why, but it really makes me angry when a customer asks for fries with no salt. Buddy, there's a 90% chance that you read some "life hack" on Reddit, or Imgur, or what have you, that says to get fresh fries, just ask for no salt. Do you realize you can just ASK us for "fresh." We're more likely to give them to you, right? I know that our store makes every "fresh" order fresh immediately, no matter how busy we are."

Another employee, @swimminglyfish, on TikTok, explains how she became tired of customers asking for salt packets after they ordered their food without salt.

"I got so tired of customers asking for salt packets at the window that one day, during our lunch rush, someone asked me for fries with no salt and then they asked, at the window, for salt packets, and I just looked them dead in the face and said, 'I'm sorry, we're out of salt packets,'" she says in a video that was viewed over 593 800 times. "Like, have a good day, goodbye."

The McDonald's Policy on Fries Without Salt

The McDonald's website explains the company policy on a page entitled, Can I order McDonald's fries without added salt?

"Sure. You can still enjoy the great taste of our World Famous Fries® without salt. Just ask for no salt when placing your order, and we'll be happy to prepare a batch for you."

Final thoughts

French fries are considered the company's top product, and the chances of them being over a few minutes old is low. Most customers who walk through the door order them.

If you're craving fresh fries, ask for them, but be aware that they're already pretty good. Also, no need to try to convince the staff that your request for fries without salt is healthy. Doing so will make them think you're on a low-sodium diet, and nobody will believe you, especially if you're also ordering a burger.

The number of McDonald's restaurants in the U.S. has reached 13,342 since October 24, 2022. California has the most number of the company's locations in the country, with 1,186. This is about 9% of all the company's restaurants in the U.S.

