In-N-Out Delivers Greatest Anniversary Message To Customers On Instagram

(Los Angeles, CA) - In-N-Out, a California burger chain that has been around since 1948, took to Instagram to celebrate its 74th anniversary.

The California chain thanked its customers for their continued support over the years with a heartfelt video post.

The fast food chain has undeniably come a long way since its humble beginnings in Baldwin Park. Today there are over 300 locations across the country, from California to Colorado.

And while they've grown, they've stayed true to their roots. The company's commitment to quality and customer service has earned them a loyal following of fans who can't get enough delicious burgers and fries

The company celebrated its 74th anniversary on Instagram with a post that has been liked nearly 10,000 times and sparked many memories for In-N-Out fans.

74 Years of In-n-Out Burger

On October 22, 2022, the company wrote an Instagram post thanking customers:

Grateful today and every day for serving our Customers over the last 74 years!

Commenters expressed their adoration for the burger chain. They shared memories of their first visits to the restaurant, while others wished the chain a happy anniversary.

The love for the California burger chain was expressed in this comment by a fan:

The best burger joint world wide! I had a heart transplant over at Stanford, CA back in 06. I had a machine pumping my old ticker whilst I waited for a donor. The doctor came in and I complained about the heart healthy diet I was on. He told me to scrap the heart diet and that I could eat WHATEVER I wanted! A phone call to a friend en route to visit and he swung by to you guys, picked me up a 6x6 with animal style fries and a large chocolate shake. Hands down the best meal I could have ever wanted in the situation I was in at the time. So I thank you - @heartboi

The post on Instagram has been liked nearly 10,000 times.

