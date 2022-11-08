These Are the Top 4 Pizza Chains in California This Year

Adobe

The thought of a piping-hot pizza on the table in minutes makes it a fast favorite. Pizza is always there when you need it, and nearly everyone loves it.

As a country, we are mad about pizza and that's not a new story. But when the top five pizza chains in every state is revealed - well, that's when things get interesting.

Online ordering for takeout and delivery has grown exponentially in recent years. While it does have its downsides, one of the pros is that their online menu of the pizza chains has become very competitive.

The Top Data study found that consumer visits to twelve of the largest pizza chains in 2022 have increased by 32% since last year.

The five most popular pizza chains in California for 2022

1. Godfather's Pizza

2. Marco's Pizza

3. Papa John's

4. Papa Murphy's

Godfather's Pizza have four different types of crusts, namely Golden, Original, Thin, and Mozza-Loaded. By January 2010, the company had introduced gluten-free pizzas made from rice flour.

The Top Data agency analyzed data of millions of Americans to determine the top 5 pizza chains across 48 states in the US for this years survey. They then surveyed 1,000 Americans on their preferences and earned the top 12 pizza chains in each state.

Final thoughts

The love of pizza has grown again in 2022, the study found. While some might view this report as just another analysis on restaurant data (and wouldn't be wrong), the results from this one are quite intriguing.

In the end, pizza from pizza chains really comes down to preference. If you've never tried a particular pizza chain, give it a go. You may find that you really like it, or you may prefer to stick with your local pizza place. Either way is fine—the point is to enjoy good pizza whenever possible!

